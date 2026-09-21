Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Image, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: david finch, invincible, new york comic con

David Finch Has An Invincible-Related Comic From Skybound/Image?

David Finch is working on an Invincible-related comic from Skybound/Image? Will it be announced at New York Comic Con?

Article Summary David Finch is rumored to be drawing an Invincible-related comic for Skybound/Image, with a reveal possibly set for NYCC.

Skybound’s New York Comic Con 2026 panel promises major news on Invincible, Transformers and more future titles.

Finch’s Skybound ties include Terminal and Skinbreaker with Robert Kirkman, strengthening talk of a new Invincible project.

The mystery could involve Battle Beast or a brand-new Invincible spinoff, potentially launched with a big issue #1 push.

As with a bit of gossip I ran over the weekend about Eric Canete being the new ongoing artist on Transformers, part of the Enbergo Universe from Skybound, Image Comics and Hasbro – and wouldn't New York Comic Con be a great place to announce it – so it is with this latest titbit. That David Finch has an Invincible-related comic book project from Skybound/Image coming up. And wouldn't this be a handy panel to announce such a thing?

Skybound Comics: Vision for the Future

Fri, Oct 9, 2026 4:00 PM – 4:45 PM North-Room 406.3

Skybound has supercharged TRANSFORMERS, INVINCIBLE, and UNIVERSAL MONSTERS to new heights in comics and are now revealing a new slate that will have everyone talking. Join superstars Stephen Graham Jones (The Buffalo Hunter Hunter, Earthdivers), Leandro Fernández (The Old Guard), Tate Brombal (Batgirl, Everything Dead & Dying), Matt Emmons (The Council of Frogs), Doug Mahnke (Batman: The Man Who Laughs) and Ben Abernathy (Executive Editor, Skybound) as they unveil the future of Skybound, and trust us, you won't want to miss this. Moderated by Alex Antone (Editorial Director, Skybound).

David Finch began his career working on Cyberforce for Marc Silvestri at Top Cow/Image, where he co-created Ascension with and worked on early issues of Aphrodite IX. He was then picked up by Marvel, working with Brian Michael Bendis on Ultimate X-Men, Avengers Disassembled and New Avengers. Signing with DC Comics, he worked on Batman, the New 52 Dark Knight, Justice League of America, Forever Evil, and more. His more recent Image Comics work includes Skinbreaker and Terminal with Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman, and it looks like he might be sticking around for something Invincible-related.

Skybound/Image Comics currently publishes the Invincible spinoff Battle Beast – might it be that? Or something brand new? They'd probably want an issue 1 and a blind bag out of it… Here are his covers for Invincible Returns back in 2010 and for the Battle Beast launch last year.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!