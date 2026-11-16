Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: David Harper, Javier Pulido, Sktchd, stilt-man

David Harper Writes His First Official Marvel Comic And It's Stilt-Man

Sktchd's David Harper Writes His First Official Marvel Comic... And It's Stilt-Man, Folks, With Javier Pulido

Article Summary David Harper writes his first official Marvel comic with a new Stilt-Man solo story in Marvel Winter Break Special #1.

The three-page Stilt-Man tale teams Harper with artist Javier Pulido.

Marvel Winter Break Special #1 goes on sale December 30, with Final Order Cut-Off set for November 16.

Harper’s long-running Stilt-Man passion, essays, and self-published zine make this Marvel debut a fitting milestone.

David Harper off of the Sktchd website and Off Panel podcast is writing for Marvel Comics. He posts to Instagram, "Some personal news: Stilt-Man is getting a solo story (which may be his first) in December's Marvel Winter Break Special #1. And I'm writing it?????? Written by me, art and colors by the GREAT Javier Pulido, and letters by Joe Caramagna, this three page story is a treat, and if you're a fellow Stilt-Obsessed individual – or simply Stilt-Curious – I highly recommend picking this one up. Also, shouts to @lianakangas and @thekylestarks for the hilariously great announcement graphics. I had to use both!"

Marvel Winter Break Special #1 is on sale on the 30th of December, and Final Order Cut-Off is today, the 16th of November and now also features Professional Women's Hockey League's Carly "CJ" Jackson. David Harper has written about comics since 2009, first at Multiversity Comics and then at Sktchd, which he launched as a subscription site and for which he won the Eisner Award for Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism this year. Along the way, he has written quite a bit about Stilt-Man. He has also put out a self-published Stilt-Man zine, and it is just possible that Marvel noticed. He has described the character as "the world outside your window, but for the working class criminal who puts his pants on one leg at a time just like everyone else, except his pants are stilts."

On Sktchd he wrote about Marvel Winter Break Special #1, saying "Brought to you by myself, artist Javier Pulido — who is drawing and coloring this story, which by itself is so wild — letterer Joe Caramagna, and editor Wil Moss, this three-page story will be a Stilt-Man tale quite unlike any you've read before. Much of that is Pulido, an absolute ace who maximizes the limited real estate and elevates the concept into its very best self, just like it does with the D-list villain lead who can't help but dream of something more. That's all I'll say about it, besides the fact that even when I factor in how I come to it with a clear bias, the story itself is a real treat." He has said he confirmed with Marvel that the assignment would not affect how he covers the publisher on the site or the podcast.

Stilt-Man first appeared in Daredevil #8 in 1965, created by Stan Lee and Wally Wood. Wilbur Day was a scientist at Kaxton Labs who stole designs for a hydraulic ram and built an armoured suit with telescopic legs. He has fought Daredevil, Spider-Man, Captain America and, at one point, Thor after receiving an adamantium upgrade. He has been shrunk into a microverse, had his suit stolen by Turk Barrett, and turned up in various team books. He has never had a solo story until now. Stilt-Zine debuted at New York Comic Con and was later sold through the Sktchd Big Cartel. and now available on GumRoad containing;

A look at what makes the character special in honor of his 60th anniversary, with insight from Zdarsky, Matt Fraction, Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, and more

A breakdown of Stilt-Man's ten best appearances with insight from some of the creators involved

Into the Stilt-Verse, an exploration of a hypothetical universe where all characters and people wear stilts, and how much everyone is made better, worse, or the same by that fact

Into the Stilt-Verse, an exploration of a hypothetical universe where all characters and people wear stilts, and how much everyone is made better, worse, or the same by that fact A graphical understanding of the character and how he's been treated throughout his lengthy history in the Marvel universe

An infographic by Chip Zdarsky covering Stilt-Man's appearances in Daredevil

And now his Stilt-Man love is going canon…

Marvel Winter Break Special 2026 #1

HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! It's New Year's Eve, and all your favorite Marvel heroes are dressed to the nines for the BIGGEST PARTY OF THE YEAR! A cavalcade of spectacular Marvel artists will bring you some of this year's hottest heroic looks, with two super-fun, super-thematic stories to help you ring in 2027! And don't miss Wolverine setting up the world's first Avengers versus X-Men…HOCKEY GAME!

David Harper links to a ComicBook.com preview and a rundown of the anthology, but it really looks like it was written with A.Im don't you think? I will try to strip that exuberant code-writing out…

The Infinity Bell from Ryan North and Rachel Stott

and Hope You Survive the Ice-Perience from Christina Strain and Pete Woods

and Spider-Man On Ice by Professional Women's Hockey League's Carly "CJ" Jackson, Stephanie Phillips and Jamie Jones.

and Wilbur Has His Day from David Harper and Javier Pulido.

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