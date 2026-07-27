Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: . The Detective, david lapham, Lancer, Maria Lapham, Warbird

David Lapham Launches The Detective in Bad Idea October 2026 Solicits

David Lapham and Maria Lapham launch The Detective in Bad Idea Comics' October 2026 Solicits and Solicitations

Article Summary David Lapham and Maria Lapham launch The Detective #1 from Bad Idea Comics in the October 2026 solicits.

The Detective follows homicide detective Valencia Vallez, who wakes beside a corpse with no memory and a gun.

David Lapham’s new series blends noir and sci-fi influences, mixing Blade Runner, The Matrix, and Chinatown.

Bad Idea’s October 2026 lineup also includes Lancer #2, Warbird #3, and Tankers vs Ancient Aliens #5.

David Lapham and Maria Lapham launch their new comic book series, The Detective, from Bad Idea Comics as part of their October 2026 solicits and solicitations. You can catch up with all the other comic book publisher solicitations dropping right now with this handy solicits tag.

DETECTIVE #1 (OF 2) CVR A DAVID LAPHAM

(W) David Lapham, Maria Lapham (A/CA) David Lapham

David and Maria Lapham, the Eisner Award-winning creators behind STRAY BULLETS, redefine the noir with THE DETECTIVE. Deftly combining the master worldbuilding of both Ridley Scott's BLADE RUNNER and the Wachowski's THE MATRIX with the intricate storytelling of Roman Polanski's CHINATOWN, and the groundbreaking visuals of Jack Kirby's FOURTH WORLD, the Laphams deliver a seminal neo-noir sci-fi epic. It's a cold morning in The City when Valencia Vallez wakes up in an unfamiliar bed with a revolver in her hand and a dead body at her side. She doesn't remember how she got there. She doesn't remember much of anything. Just the long list of names buzzing around her head–suspects in the brutal gangland execution of her husband. Lucky for her, Val's a homicide detective. The only trouble? In the City, so is everyone else. Val's hunt for answers has painted a target on her back. Caught between the crooked cops hot on her tail and the towering mechanical Judges looming over the City's rain-soaked streets, every lead Val runs down only raises more questions. What secrets lie hidden in Val's missing memories? Who is the Mastermind? In The City, the truth doesn't come easy. And when it does, you'll wish it hadn't.

$5.99 10/21/2026

LANCER #2 (OF 4) CVR A DON AGUILLO

(W) Mike Costa (A) Jake Baker (CA) Don Aguillo

New York Times best-selling writer Mike Costa and superstar-in-the-making Jake Baker unleash a ferocious blood-frenzy in the next must-read chapter of their brutal action horror blockbuster. Pete Sanborn is fresh out of the Marine Corps, out of cash, and running out of ammo. Stuck relying on deadly extermination gigwork through the LANCER app to make ends meet, the only place Sanborn is headed is straight into an early grave. But an old military buddy may have offered him a way out of the rat race, recruiting him into an elite kill crew with bigger guns, better pay, and a new assignment waiting beneath New York City: Descend into the sewers. Kill the horde of mutant alligators. Try to make it out alive.

$5.99 10/21/2026

WARBIRD #3 (OF 4) CVR A ALEX MALEEV

(W) Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti (A/CA) Alex Maleev

Blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the internationally acclaimed, box office dominating motion picture franchise JOHN WICK, New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78), and Eisner Award-winning illustrator Alex Maleev (DAREDEVIL), tighten the screws in the penultimate issue of their white-knuckle, globe-spanning action/spy thrill ride. After a daring highspeed rail heist, Cole Norton has escaped the clutches of the Russian FSB welcoming brigade and infiltrated the city of Vorkuta. Now, deep in the arctic circle, Cole's left hunting down the only lead Cole's murdered friend Breck left behind: a single name stashed inside a bottle of bourbon – Valia Petrov – Breck's mysterious in-country CIA contact and former flame. Together, they may be the only ones who can pull off Breck's unfinished mission — seize one of Russia's devastating Spearhead jets for the United States and reduce the remaining fleet to ash. But the treacherous Kovalev won't let Cole slip through his fingers again. This time he's brought back-up – a fully-armed squadron of Spetsnaz soldiers with orders to bring Cole down…no matter the cost. $5.99 10/28/2026

TANKERS VS ANCIENT ALIENS #5 (OF 5) CVR A TYRELL CANNON

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Robert Gill (CA) Tyrell Cannon

IT'S TIME TO GUN UP OR SHUT UP! New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78) and superstar artist Robert Gill (X-Force) suit up for the fight of the Tankers lives in the surprise ending to the surprise sequel to the most insane comic book of all time! SURPRISE! Stuck 65 million years in the past, the Tankers thought it was only dinosaurs they had to worry about. They thought wrong. Pinned down by a battalion of ancient alien soldiers wielding weapons lightyears beyond human comprehension, the Tankers have just one move left to make – light these freaks up. Prepare to experience the blaze of unadulterated firepower, Tankers-style.

$5.99 10/28/2026

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