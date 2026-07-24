Posted in: Comics | Tagged: david lapham, Prana, Rekcah Comics, The Future Is

David Lapham, New Monthly Artist on The Future Is… From Rekcah

Rekcah Comics, the publishing entity cybersecurity company Black Hills Information Security, has announced that David Lapham is joining the creative team of The Future Is ****** as part of their ComicsPRO presentation at San Diego Comic-Con.

Lapham, best known for his work on Stray Bullets, Batman: City of Crime, and Daredevil, will begin work as the series' interior artist starting with issue number 20, in stores on the 9th of December, 2026. The new venture is in addition to Lapham's announcement as the new ongoing Cover B variant artist for REKCAH, originally announced in the Lunar Next Phase catalogue solicitations today (and below). The first issue with the new David Lapham variants will be on sale in stores on the 14th of October, 2026, and is now available to pre-order.

FUTURE IS ****** #18 CVR B DAVID LAPHAM VAR (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) James Harvey (CA) David Lapham

DOOM PATROL'S JAMES HARVEY COMES TO THE FUTURE IS ******! That's right! The artist behind one of DC's hit series not only draws this issue, he colors AND letters for a special done-in-one issue setting the stage for the future of everyone's favorite dog character, Arf! ALL THIS PLUS: The first variant cover presented in LAPHAM-VISION by the artistic mastermind behind STRAY BULLETS and about eighteen thousand Bad Idea books, DAVID LAPHAM! Lapham is now part of THE FUTURE IS ****** – and this is only the beginning! Also, learn to be a hacker with Capture the Flag challenges in each and every issue! RETAILERS – Also Available: Variant COVER A by James Harvey, and a value-priced 10-COPY BUNDLE of the James Harvey Cover!

$4.99 10/14/2026

"I am so excited to be on board The Future Is ****** and work with Fred, Joe, and the REKCAH crew," exclaimed Latham. "It's been too long since I've been on a monthly book, and I love being able to contribute to building a mythology over the long term. TFI has the potential to be literally anything from one issue to the next—any genre, any look, any mood and tone. It's a challenge too good to pass up."

"I'm so thrilled and humbled to be joined by a GOAT writer/artist, David Lapham, as we move into the next 'season' of The Future Is ******," says series writer Fred Van Lente (Marvel Zombies, Action Philosophers). "Like everybody else in comics with a pulse, Stray Bullets completely captivated me when it first came out, and since TFI is at its heart a cyberpunk crime caper, this couldn't be a more perfect marriage of lead artist and story."

REKCAH COO Jason Blanchard added, "David Lapham's Stray Bullets is one of my all-time favourites, so having him join The Future Is ******* is a dream come true. I can't wait for everyone to see his work."

The Future Is ****** is a 60-issue cyberpunk comic that follows Black Mountain, a team of rogue hackers fighting in a world run by evil data rulers, for fans of Oceans Eleven and Mr. Robot. Each issue contains Capture The Flag (CTF) challenges that readers can complete to experience the story in an entirely new way and compete against one another, earning challenge points. The series is exclusively available to order from Lunar Distribution.

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