Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: 3K, cassandra nova, DNX

Days Of Nostalgia Past – Save X-Men Present From DNX Future (Spoilers)

Days Of Nostalgia Past - saving the X-Men present from the DNX future with today's DNX #1 and X-Men #37 from Marvel Comics

Article Summary X-Men and DNX spoilers: Jed MacKay links DNX #1 and X-Men #37 through 3K, the X-Virus, and a looming future.

Quentin Quire’s psychic clash with Cassandra Nova revives New X-Men history and Krakoa’s lasting scars.

DNX #1 leans into X-Men nostalgia, echoing classic Xavier, Magneto, and Quicksilver beats from the earliest comics.

Reed Richards, Beast, and Cyclops face how old loyalties and past mistakes shape the X-Men’s fight to stop 3K.

DNX #1 by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini and X-Men #37 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz are both published today from Marvel Comics, with DNX #2 out next week and schedules squish together ahead of Midnight. And for a comic book series about the sins of the future being revisited on the present, the X-Men go up against mutant terrorists 3K to prevent them for releasing the X-Virus, and it's all about the past.

As Quentin Quire prepares to go up the Mummandrai twin of Charles Xavier, Cassandra Nova.

"I'm here to make sure that you don't survive the experience", flashing back to the early eighties…

As Wyre's summoning of his own 3K version of the X-Men to battle goes back further…

Which goes back to the very first X-Men #1… at least in this form, from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1963, spoken by Professor X…

Then picked up decades later by Warren Ellis and Casey Jones, parodied even, in Excalibur #93 in 1995 by Pete Wisdom in a wheelchair, cosplaying as Professor X….

Before it was made the iconic line by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely in New X-Men #114 in 2001.

That issue also introduced Cassandra Nova as well, which also gets revisited…

As well as what happened with her in the Age Of Krakoa…

And Quention Quire has a go at doing the quotes as well…

And as Mister Fantastic can't get around the fact that back in X-Men #1, Magneto was on the bad guys' side…

And as Quentin Quire recalls the changes that Magneto made in comparison to Cassandra Nova's billions of years of bitterness…

Hank McCoy tries something similar to Reed Richards…

Looks like all the Beast wants is for people to trust him.

Maybe his Age Of Krakoan counterpart really isn't that different…

While Cyclops recalls those earlier days when Quicksilver was on the other side with Magneto as well…

That has precedent too…

DNX #1 by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini and X-Men #37 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz are both published today from Marvel Comics.

DNX #1 by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

THE X-VIRUS UNLEASHED! The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another's throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: The X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major population area! EVOLUTION IS CONTAGIOUS! $5.99 9/16/2026

THE X-VIRUS UNLEASHED! The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another's throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: The X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major population area! EVOLUTION IS CONTAGIOUS! $5.99 9/16/2026 X-Men #37 by Jed MacKay, Netho Diaz

DNX TIE-IN! PSI-WAR! While the X-Men battle 3K in a desperate bid to stave off disaster, Kid Omega engages in brain-to-brain combat with Cassandra Nova! It's the telepathic throwdown of the century! $4.99 9/16/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!