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Days Of Nostalgia Past – Save X-Men Present From DNX Future (Spoilers)

Days Of Nostalgia Past - saving the X-Men present from the DNX future with today's DNX #1 and X-Men #37 from Marvel Comics

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Article Summary

  • X-Men and DNX spoilers: Jed MacKay links DNX #1 and X-Men #37 through 3K, the X-Virus, and a looming future.
  • Quentin Quire’s psychic clash with Cassandra Nova revives New X-Men history and Krakoa’s lasting scars.
  • DNX #1 leans into X-Men nostalgia, echoing classic Xavier, Magneto, and Quicksilver beats from the earliest comics.
  • Reed Richards, Beast, and Cyclops face how old loyalties and past mistakes shape the X-Men’s fight to stop 3K.

DNX #1 by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini and X-Men #37 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz are both published today from Marvel Comics, with DNX #2 out next week and schedules squish together ahead of Midnight. And for a comic book series about the sins of the future being revisited on the present, the X-Men go up against mutant terrorists 3K to prevent them for releasing the X-Virus, and it's all about the past.

DNX X-Men Spoilers
X-Men #37 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz

As Quentin Quire prepares to go up the Mummandrai twin of Charles Xavier, Cassandra Nova.

DNX X-Men Spoilers
DNX #1 by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

"I'm here to make sure that you don't survive the experience", flashing back to the early eighties…

DNX X-Men Spoilers
Uncanny X-Men #139 cover by John Byrne (1980)

As Wyre's summoning of his own 3K version of the X-Men to battle goes back further…

DNX X-Men Spoilers
DNX #1 by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

Which goes back to the very first X-Men #1… at least in this form, from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1963, spoken by Professor X…

DNX X-Men Spoilers
X-Men #1 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby (1963)

Then picked up decades later by Warren Ellis and Casey Jones, parodied even, in Excalibur #93 in 1995 by Pete Wisdom in a wheelchair, cosplaying as Professor X….

DNX X-Men Spoilers
Warren Ellis and Casey Jones – Excalibur #93 (1995)

Before it was made the iconic line by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely in New X-Men #114 in 2001.

DNX X-Men Spoilers
Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely – New X-Men #114 (2001)

That issue also introduced Cassandra Nova as well, which also gets revisited…

DNX X-Men Spoilers
X-Men #37 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz

As well as what happened with her in the Age Of Krakoa…

DNX X-Men Spoilers
X-Men #37 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz

And Quention Quire has a go at doing the quotes as well…

DNX X-Men Spoilers
X-Men #37 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz

And as Mister Fantastic can't get around the fact that back in X-Men #1, Magneto was on the bad guys' side…

DNX X-Men Spoilers
DNX #1 by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

And as Quentin Quire recalls the changes that Magneto made in comparison to Cassandra Nova's billions of years of bitterness…

DNX X-Men Spoilers
X-Men #37 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz

Hank McCoy tries something similar to Reed Richards…

DNX X-Men Spoilers
DNX #1 by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

Looks like all the Beast wants is for people to trust him.

DNX X-Men Spoilers
DNX #1 by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

Maybe his Age Of Krakoan counterpart really isn't that different…

DNX X-Men Spoilers
DNX #1 by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

While Cyclops recalls those earlier days when Quicksilver was on the other side with Magneto as well…

DNX X-Men Spoilers
DNX #1 by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

That has precedent too…

DNX X-Men Spoilers
X-Men #11 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby (1964)

DNX #1 by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini and X-Men #37 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz are both published today from Marvel Comics.

  • DNX #1 by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini
    THE X-VIRUS UNLEASHED! The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another's throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: The X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major population area! EVOLUTION IS CONTAGIOUS! $5.99 9/16/2026
  • X-Men #37 by Jed MacKay, Netho Diaz
    DNX TIE-IN! PSI-WAR! While the X-Men battle 3K in a desperate bid to stave off disaster, Kid Omega engages in brain-to-brain combat with Cassandra Nova! It's the telepathic throwdown of the century! $4.99 9/16/2026

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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