Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: lcsd, local comic shop day, v for vendetta, Watchmen

DC Adds Watchmen And V For Vendetta Films To Local Comic Shop Day

DC Comics adds the Watchmen and V For Vendetta films to Local Comic Shop Day 2026 for the 19th of September

Article Summary DC brings Watchmen Deluxe LCSD Edition HC to Local Comic Shop Day 2026, arriving September 19 with movie bonus material.

Watchmen collects all 12 issues in Deluxe format, adds sketches and extras, plus a US-only digital code for the film.

V For Vendetta also joins DC’s LCSD lineup in a hardcover edition with behind-the-scenes content and a US movie code.

Local Comic Shop Day 2026 also features exclusives from Archie, Marvel, IDW, Image, Vault, Z2 and more publishers.

DC Comics has added two LCSD-exclusive Deluxe Editions of Watchmen and V For Vendetta, for this year's Local Comic Shop Day on Saturday, the 19th of September. Local Comic Shop Day is an annual event presented by ComicsPRO, the comic retailer pressure group that celebrates the role independent comic book stores play in communities across the world. They feature artwork used in the making of the movies based on the comics, as well as a digital code for the films, restricted to US access.

WATCHMEN THE DELUXE LCSD EDITION HC (MR)

(W) Alan Moore (A/CA) Dave Gibbons (CA) Movie Key Art In the mid-eighties, Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons created WATCHMEN, changing the course of comics' history and essentially remaking how popular culture perceived the genre. Popularly cited as the point where comics came of age, WATCHMEN's sophisticated take on superheroes has been universally acclaimed for its psychological depth and realism. Now, DC collects this series in the popular Deluxe Edition format. • Includes sketches, bonus material and a new introduction by artist Dave Gibbons. • Collects WATCHMEN #1-12. Contains a digital code for the animated movie. Code is valid in the US only. $44.99

(W) Alan Moore (A/CA) Dave Gibbons (CA) Movie Key Art In the mid-eighties, Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons created WATCHMEN, changing the course of comics' history and essentially remaking how popular culture perceived the genre. Popularly cited as the point where comics came of age, WATCHMEN's sophisticated take on superheroes has been universally acclaimed for its psychological depth and realism. Now, DC collects this series in the popular Deluxe Edition format. • Includes sketches, bonus material and a new introduction by artist Dave Gibbons. • Collects WATCHMEN #1-12. Contains a digital code for the animated movie. Code is valid in the US only. $44.99

V FOR VENDETTA LCSD EDITION HC (MR)

(W) Alan Moore (A/CA) David Lloyd (CA) Movie Key Art

A powerful story about loss of freedom and individuality, V For Vendetta takes place in a totalitarian England following a devastating war that changed the face of the planet. In a world without political freedom or with personal freedom and precious little faith in anything comes a mysterious man in a white porcelain mask who fights political oppressors through terrorism and seemingly absurd acts. It's a gripping tale of the blurred lines between ideological good and evil. This new edition collects the stories originally published in the 10-issue Vertigo miniseries along with a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes and making-of content. Contains a digital code for the movie. Code is valid in the US only. $54.99

Travis Charest will return to American comic books for a Foil Virgin cover of the new Archie #1 from Oni Press for $20.

will return to American comic books for a Foil Virgin cover of the new Archie #1 from Oni Press for $20. Brian Level draws the exclusive cover for the Ignition Press launch for Mad Science Division: The Cold Open #1.

Star Trek #1 will have an exclusive cover by Elizabeth Beals from IDW for $4.99, featuring from IDW for $4.99, featuring Captain Seven of Nine revising her Borg identity.

Exquisite Corpses: Fox Max Killer #1 will have an Anni Wu cover from Image Comics/Tiny Onion for $9.99 feature the lead spinoff serial killer.

Marvel Comics has an Amazing Spider-Man #1000 variant by Skan Srisuwan for $7.99

for $7.99 Dark Horse Comics has a Six Of Us #1 variant by Gabriel Walta for $4.99

Source Point Press has Josh Malerman, author of Bird Box and Incidents Around The House, and a new printing of his graphic novel debut, RSVP: E.S.P., packaged for the first time in a special limited-edition foil bag with an autographed 5"x7" embossed lithograph featuring brand-new artwork by Joshua Werner. Each lithograph is signed by Josh Malerman, Joshua Werner, and writer Dirk Manning, who adapted the screenplay to a comic book. It is limited to 200 copies.

Pesto Comics has an advance copy of Snip #1 featuring an exclusive Riccardo Faccini cover, for $9.99

featuring an exclusive Riccardo Faccini cover, for $9.99 Z2 Comics has a reprint of the original Johnny Cash biocomic from 1975 by Johnny Cash, Al Hartley, and Billy Zeoli for $19.99

THE FUTURE IS ****** #18 ALPHA LCSD ADVANCE RELEASE EXCLUSIVE

THE FUTURE IS ****** #18 arrives early, exclusively for Local Comic Shop Day, with a special polybagged variant cover and an exclusive Backdoors & Breaches playing card ahead of its regular October release. A special collectible variant, and the perfect place to start, featuring ARF, RECKAH Comics' fan-favorite canine freebooter, in a standalone story built for readers discovering this world for the first time. $7.99

THE FUTURE IS ****** #18 arrives early, exclusively for Local Comic Shop Day, with a special polybagged variant cover and an exclusive Backdoors & Breaches playing card ahead of its regular October release. A special collectible variant, and the perfect place to start, featuring ARF, RECKAH Comics' fan-favorite canine freebooter, in a standalone story built for readers discovering this world for the first time. $7.99 Dungeon Crawler Carl, Vol. 2 by Matt Dinniman, Rhett C. Bruno, Jaime Castle, Laurel Pursuit Studios, Tevagah published by Vault Comics, ten days early. $19.99

Participating stores will also be sent free copies of the graphic novels Meg Cabot's Detective Baby, Hope Larson's Very Bad At Math and a Lightfall art print by Tim Probert… more to come I am sure.

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