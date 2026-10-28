Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: darkseid, DC All-In, Imperiex, pandora

DC All In Reveals A Major Big Bad Blast From The Past (Spoilers)

DC All In Reveals A Major Big Bad Blast From The Past As Well As Darkseid... (Spoilers)

Article Summary DC All In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World #1 expands Darkseid’s plans, adding another major figure to his growing cosmic board.

Pandora is hunting a mystery player tied to Darkseid, and the clues suggest ally, enemy, or something far more dangerous.

The big spoiler points to the universe-ending force once battled by Superman, Darkseid, Doomsday, and Lex Luthor.

The return links Darkseid to one of DC’s biggest threats, raising the stakes for the All In saga and Absolute Universe.

Today sees DC Comics publish the new DC All In Saga one-shot, Darkseid Vs The World #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri. The first one set All-In and the Absolute Universe in motion, so what will this one bring? Well, aside from Absolute Batman and Pandora, there is another action figure to pull out of the toy bag as well. Someone else that Pandora is on the lookout for on behalf of Darkseid….

…could be a friend of Darkseid, could be an enemy…

And he may be less obvious. But it's Imperiex. Against whom Superman had to team up with basically everyone, including Darkseid, Doomsday, and President Lex Luthor, to stop the universe from being wiped clean and started over by Imperiex, the walking Big Bang in a giant suit of armour, the physical embodiment of entropy, the living concept of decay and the heat death of the universe, who nearly made Crisis on Infinite Earths look like a minor inconvenience.

Created by Jeph Loeb and Ian Churchill, Imperiex first appeared in Superman #153 in February 2000. Which just sold for 99 cents on eBay. Bet the next sale will be higher. DC All In Saga one-shot, Darkseid Vs The World #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

DC ALL IN SAGA DARKSEID VS THE WORLD #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson (A) Sanford Greene, Yasmine Putri (CA) Sanford Greene

SCOTT SNYDER, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, SANFORD GREENE AND YASMINE PUTRI TELL THE UNFORGETTABLE STORY OF DARKSEID'S PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE! Darkseid is… only just beginning. The ultimate anti-life in the universe has been at the heart of the DC All In Saga since its beginning…and while the King Omega battle has been won by the forces of good, the war against Darkseid has only just begun! Comics superstars Scott Snyder and Sanford Greene present the hidden past of the being called Uxus, his descent into Darkseid, and his plans for the fate of all creation! It's DC's premier villain as you've never seen him before, by the biggest names in comics, in DC All In Saga: Darkseid vs. the World! $5.99 10/28/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!