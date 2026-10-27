Posted in: Batman, Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, darkseid, DC All-In

DC All In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World Is Also An Absolute Batman Comic

Tomorrow's DC All In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World... is also an Absolute Batman comic... Spoilers

Article Summary DC All In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World #1 reveals Absolute Batman returns, making the one-shot key to the saga.

Absolute Batman, first spun from Darkseid’s new Absolute Universe, remains central to DC All In’s biggest mystery.

The issue follows the landmark DC All-In Special, where Absolute Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman first appeared.

Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene, and Yasmine Putri expand Darkseid’s story with Absolute Batman in play.

Tomorrow sees the new DC All In Saga one-shot, Darkseid Vs The World #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri. The first one set All-In and the Absolute Universe in motion, so what will this one bring? Well, Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman made their first appearance in the first DC All-In Special... a universe that Darkseid had created out of himself.

Which is why it goes for a lot of money these days; one just sold for $135 raw the other day. And tomorrow sees Absolute Batman #25 and Wonder Woman #25 also hit big, but there is another… as DC All In Saga Darkseid Vs The World #1 sees Absolute Batman back in this one too. Darkseid cannot live by Superman alone…

DC All In Saga one-shot, Darkseid Vs The World #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

DC ALL IN SAGA DARKSEID VS THE WORLD #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson (A) Sanford Greene, Yasmine Putri (CA) Sanford Greene

SCOTT SNYDER, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, SANFORD GREENE AND YASMINE PUTRI TELL THE UNFORGETTABLE STORY OF DARKSEID'S PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE! Darkseid is… only just beginning. The ultimate anti-life in the universe has been at the heart of the DC All In Saga since its beginning…and while the King Omega battle has been won by the forces of good, the war against Darkseid has only just begun! Comics superstars Scott Snyder and Sanford Greene present the hidden past of the being called Uxus, his descent into Darkseid, and his plans for the fate of all creation! It's DC's premier villain as you've never seen him before, by the biggest names in comics, in DC All In Saga: Darkseid vs. the World! $5.99 10/28/2026

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