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DC All In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World Is Also An Absolute Batman Comic

Tomorrow's DC All In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World... is also an Absolute Batman comic... Spoilers

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Article Summary

  • DC All In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World #1 reveals Absolute Batman returns, making the one-shot key to the saga.
  • Absolute Batman, first spun from Darkseid’s new Absolute Universe, remains central to DC All In’s biggest mystery.
  • The issue follows the landmark DC All-In Special, where Absolute Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman first appeared.
  • Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene, and Yasmine Putri expand Darkseid’s story with Absolute Batman in play.

Tomorrow sees the new DC All In Saga one-shot, Darkseid Vs The World #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri. The first one set All-In and the Absolute Universe in motion, so what will this one bring? Well, Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman made their first appearance in the first DC All-In Special... a universe that Darkseid had created out of himself.

Which is why it goes for a lot of money these days; one just sold for $135 raw the other day. And tomorrow sees Absolute Batman #25 and Wonder Woman #25 also hit big, but there is another… as DC All In Saga Darkseid Vs The World #1 sees Absolute Batman back in this one too. Darkseid cannot live by Superman alone…

DC Comics Spoilers
DC All In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri.

DC All In Saga one-shot, Darkseid Vs The World #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

DC ALL IN SAGA DARKSEID VS THE WORLD #1 (ONE SHOT)
(W) Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson (A) Sanford Greene, Yasmine Putri (CA) Sanford Greene
SCOTT SNYDER, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, SANFORD GREENE AND YASMINE PUTRI TELL THE UNFORGETTABLE STORY OF DARKSEID'S PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE! Darkseid is… only just beginning. The ultimate anti-life in the universe has been at the heart of the DC All In Saga since its beginning…and while the King Omega battle has been won by the forces of good, the war against Darkseid has only just begun! Comics superstars Scott Snyder and Sanford Greene present the hidden past of the being called Uxus, his descent into Darkseid, and his plans for the fate of all creation! It's DC's premier villain as you've never seen him before, by the biggest names in comics, in DC All In Saga: Darkseid vs. the World! $5.99 10/28/2026

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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