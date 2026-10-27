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DC All In Saga Spoilers: Darkseid's Got To Catch Them All

DC All In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World Spoilers: Darkseid's Got To Catch Them All...

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Article Summary

  • DC All In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World spoilers reveal Darkseid expanding his reach after All In and Absolute Universe events.
  • Darkseid targets the Crime Syndicate of Earth-3, proving even their twisted world cannot withstand the Omega Force.
  • Superman Annual Year One Thousand set up Darkseid’s new obsession, as he keeps collecting heroes and teams for his cause.
  • And a certain someone returns, now seemingly under Darkseid’s control.

Tomorrow sees the new DC All In Saga one-shot, Darkseid Vs The World #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri. The first one set All-In and the Absolute Universe in motion, so what will this one bring? Well, in the recent Superman Annual Year One Thousand, we saw Darkseid's plans playing out, including the Absolute Legion of Super-Heroes, which he had made his own. And he is still collecting his teams…

DC Comics Spoilers
DC All In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri.

With the Crime Syndicate of Earth-3 drawing his attention, partially because of who they resemble…

DC Comics Spoilers
DC All In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri.

And even as he remains the unstoppable force, even the Crime Syndicate in a universe that trends in their direction is no match for the Omega Force.

DC Comics Spoilers
DC All In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri.

And Darkseid may have a thing for Supermen, especially after what just happened in DC's K.O. and One Thousand…

DC All In Darkseid
DC All In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri.

And he's got to catch them all.

DC Comics Spoilers
DC All In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri.

But he's not alone in that journey. Superman Annual Year One Thousand also brought back another character from the Dawn of the New 52, with the return of Pandora.

Major DC Flashpoint/New 52 Character Returns From The Dead (Spoilers)
Superman Annual Year One Thousand from Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows and Yasmine Putri

And she's popping up here as well, under the Darkseid thumb.

DC Comics Spoilers
DC All In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri.

Which is kind of what she was doing in 2011, when the New 52 launched and rebooted the DC Universe and Pandora appeared in the background of every issue…

DC Comics Spoilers
DC All In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri

DC All In Saga one-shot, Darkseid Vs The World #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

DC ALL IN SAGA DARKSEID VS THE WORLD #1 (ONE SHOT)
(W) Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson (A) Sanford Greene, Yasmine Putri (CA) Sanford Greene
SCOTT SNYDER, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, SANFORD GREENE AND YASMINE PUTRI TELL THE UNFORGETTABLE STORY OF DARKSEID'S PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE! Darkseid is… only just beginning. The ultimate anti-life in the universe has been at the heart of the DC All In Saga since its beginning…and while the King Omega battle has been won by the forces of good, the war against Darkseid has only just begun! Comics superstars Scott Snyder and Sanford Greene present the hidden past of the being called Uxus, his descent into Darkseid, and his plans for the fate of all creation! It's DC's premier villain as you've never seen him before, by the biggest names in comics, in DC All In Saga: Darkseid vs. the World! $5.99 10/28/2026

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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