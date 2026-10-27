Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, darkseid, DC All-In, Joshua Williamson, new 52, pandora, sanford greene, scott snyder, Yasmine Putri

DC All In Saga Spoilers: Darkseid's Got To Catch Them All

DC All In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World Spoilers: Darkseid's Got To Catch Them All...

Article Summary DC All In Saga: Darkseid Vs The World spoilers reveal Darkseid expanding his reach after All In and Absolute Universe events.

Darkseid targets the Crime Syndicate of Earth-3, proving even their twisted world cannot withstand the Omega Force.

Superman Annual Year One Thousand set up Darkseid’s new obsession, as he keeps collecting heroes and teams for his cause.

And a certain someone returns, now seemingly under Darkseid’s control.

Tomorrow sees the new DC All In Saga one-shot, Darkseid Vs The World #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri. The first one set All-In and the Absolute Universe in motion, so what will this one bring? Well, in the recent Superman Annual Year One Thousand, we saw Darkseid's plans playing out, including the Absolute Legion of Super-Heroes, which he had made his own. And he is still collecting his teams…

With the Crime Syndicate of Earth-3 drawing his attention, partially because of who they resemble…

And even as he remains the unstoppable force, even the Crime Syndicate in a universe that trends in their direction is no match for the Omega Force.

And Darkseid may have a thing for Supermen, especially after what just happened in DC's K.O. and One Thousand…

And he's got to catch them all.

But he's not alone in that journey. Superman Annual Year One Thousand also brought back another character from the Dawn of the New 52, with the return of Pandora.

And she's popping up here as well, under the Darkseid thumb.

Which is kind of what she was doing in 2011, when the New 52 launched and rebooted the DC Universe and Pandora appeared in the background of every issue…

DC All In Saga one-shot, Darkseid Vs The World #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene and Yasmine Putri is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

DC ALL IN SAGA DARKSEID VS THE WORLD #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson (A) Sanford Greene, Yasmine Putri (CA) Sanford Greene

SCOTT SNYDER, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, SANFORD GREENE AND YASMINE PUTRI TELL THE UNFORGETTABLE STORY OF DARKSEID'S PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE! Darkseid is… only just beginning. The ultimate anti-life in the universe has been at the heart of the DC All In Saga since its beginning…and while the King Omega battle has been won by the forces of good, the war against Darkseid has only just begun! Comics superstars Scott Snyder and Sanford Greene present the hidden past of the being called Uxus, his descent into Darkseid, and his plans for the fate of all creation! It's DC's premier villain as you've never seen him before, by the biggest names in comics, in DC All In Saga: Darkseid vs. the World! $5.99 10/28/2026

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