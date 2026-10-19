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DC All In Saga: The New Gods by Ram V, Alex Paknadel and Joan Urgell

DC All In Saga: The New Gods by Ram V, Alex Paknadel and Joan Urgell launches in 2027

Article Summary DC All In Saga: The New Gods #1 launches January 13, 2027, a 48-page one-shot by Ram V, Alex Paknadel, and Joan Urgell.

Mister Miracle becomes Highfather as the New Gods flee occupied New Genesis and seek fragile sanctuary on Earth.

Illegal Fourth World tech on Earth raises tensions, forcing the New Gods to fight for peace in the DC Universe.

The New Gods one-shot expands DC All In Saga threads tied to Darkseid, Justice League Unlimited, and future stories.

The Fourth World is coming to Earth, and Mister Miracle is the one stuck holding the keys. DC Comics announced today that DC All In Saga: The New Gods #1, a 48-page one-shot by writers Ram V and Alex Paknadel with art by Joan Urgell, will arrive on the 13th of January, 2027. The book brings Scott Free and the surviving New Gods directly into the unfolding DC All In Saga. Becoming Highfather on a hostile Earth may be the one trap he can't break free from.

"Mister Miracle thought he could escape anything. But in the wake of unimaginable upheaval, Scott Free has taken on a role he can't escape: Highfather. With New Genesis occupied by sinister alien forces, the New Gods have taken refuge on Earth, leaving Scott responsible for leading a displaced people searching for safety on a planet that is not their own Their arrival on our world will not go unnoticed. Fourth World technology is being illegally traded on Earth, and tensions are rising as Mister Miracle and the New Gods attempt to peacefully coexist with their new neighbors. With their homeworld beyond their reach and their extraordinary technology falling into dangerous hands, the remaining New Gods must find their place in the DC Universe before the fragile sanctuary they have found becomes another battlefield."

The one-shot builds on the larger story that began in 2024's DC All In Special #1 and continues this month in DC All In Saga: Darkseid vs. The World #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Sanford Greene, and Yasmine Putri, and was also teased in Justice League Unlimited and Justice League Quarterly. Darkseid's shadow has hung over the entire All In initiative from the start, and even as the surviving New Gods face their own crisis, that shadow remains impossible to escape.

"I've been itching to get back to The New Gods," said Ram V, who previously wrote the 12-issue The New Gods series with Evan Cagle. "With this one-shot, it was an opportunity to dive back in, check in on where we left them and what they've been up to, and perhaps set up a few things for exciting new New Gods stories to come. As the All In Saga brings the greater story of the DC Universe to a pivotal point, the New Gods must make an important decision about their future, one that will define not only their destinies, but those of the humans and superhumans they've come to call friends." Talking of friends, It's time to make some White Noise. "It's exciting to be working with Alex Paknadel, who's a friend and an incredible co-writer, and with Joan Urgell, whose work is sure to be a treat for readers!"

The main cover is by Nimit Malavia, with variant covers by Dustin Nguyen, Kyuyong Eom, Jason Shawn Alexander, and Javi Fernández (plus a foil variant by Nguyen). Colours by Romulo Fajardo, Jr. 48-pages, $5.99 ($6.99 for card-stock).

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