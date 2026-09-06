Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman Day, lunar, street date

DC Comics And Lunar Warn Shops Not To Go Early With Batman Day

DC Comics and Lunar Distribution warn comic book shops and bookstores not to go early with Batman Day

Article Summary DC Comics and Lunar Distribution warn retailers not to sell or display Batman Day 2026 items before September 19.

Shops are told early Batman Day sales could breach publisher terms and risk future event access or early shipments.

Batman Day 2026 dust jacket editions already surfaced online, with some copies reportedly selling for as much as $30.

Upcoming 9/16 shipments include Batman Day 2026 bundles featuring Batman of Two Worlds and several Masks incentive titles.

Remember when certain comic book stores were specifically told they had to agree to very restrictive street dates regarding Batman Day on the 19th of September 2026? More than had been demanded before? Well, DC Comics and Lunar Distribution want to be sure. In an e-mail titled "Batman Day Titles To Be Held", Lunar Distribution has told comic book stores: "Shipments for 9/16/2026 release will also contain several Batman Day titles. These items are intended exclusively for sale on Batman Day, 9/19/2026. Important: These titles are not to be sold, displayed, or distributed prior to the official event date. Early release or sale of these items will violate publisher agreements and will affect your ability to participate in future events or receive weekly shipments before the scheduled On Sale Date. We appreciate your cooperation in ensuring that these titles are held until the designated date and sold in accordance with your accepted Terms for the On Sale Date." The following Batman Day items, new dust jackets for existing collections, were included in 9/9 shipments and have already made their way into the wild, and have sold for up to $30 each. Which might be why they sent this email out…

BATMAN DAY 2026 – BATMAN (2025) HC VOL 01 DAYLIGHT VARIANT DUSTJACKET

BATMAN DAY 2026 – BATMAN THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS DELUXE EDITION HC VARIANT DUST JACKET

BATMAN DAY 2026 – BATMAN 89 HC VAR DUSTJACKET SPECIAL EDITION

The following Batman Day titles will be included in 9/16 shipments:

BATMAN DAY 2026 – BUNDLES OF 25 – BATMAN OF TWO WORLDS (NET)

BATMAN DAY 2026 – BUNDLES OF 25 – ABSOLUTE BATMAN MASKS INC 1:6 (150) (NET)

BATMAN DAY 2026 – BUNDLES OF 25 – BATMAN BY JORGE JIMENEZ MASKS INC 1:5 (NET)

BATMAN DAY 2026 – BUNDLES OF 25 – BATMAN HUSH MASKS INC 1:75 (NET)

BATMAN DAY 2026 – BUNDLES OF 25 – BATMAN THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS MASKS INC 2:5 (NET)

BATMAN DAY 2026 – BUNDLES OF 25 – BATMAN OF TWO WORLDS FREE BUNDLE OPT-IN (NET)

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