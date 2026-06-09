Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Cassandra Cain, Absolute Catwoman, cassandra cain, catwoman

DC Comics Announce Absolute Cassandra Cain For September 2026

DC Comicd announces Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow’s Hand by Che Grayson and Matias Bergara for September 2026

Article Summary DC Comics announces Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow’s Hand #1 by Che Grayson and Matias Bergara for September 2026.

Absolute Cassandra Cain spins out of Absolute Catwoman, with Cassandra’s origin tied to Selina Kyle and the Absolute Joker.

The new series reveals Joker trained with the League of Assassins, then left Lady Shiva and Cassandra Cain in the aftermath.

Scott Snyder teased Cassandra Cain’s Absolute Universe debut, as Absolute Catwoman pauses before returning with issue #4 in October.

Bleeding Cool was very careful to use spoiler warnings, spoiler space and basically spoiler-everything for tomorrow's Absolute Catwoman #1. But DC Comics seems to think that's not necessary and throw caution to the wind, announcing the spinoff of a spinoff with Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand #1, written by Che Grayson with art by Matias Bergara and a main cover by Bengal, for the 9th of September, while Absolute Catwoman takes a short break and returns in October with Absolute Catwoman #4. And it all ties in with Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker.

"Years ago, The Joker trained with the League of Assassins, and when he learned all he could, he slaughtered everyone. Out of the wreckage rose Lady Shiva and her daughter, Cassandra Cain. Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand #1 reveals the origin of the Absolute Universe's most formidable assassin, and how her story is one that is intertwined with the world's greatest thief, Selina Kyle!"

More to come in tomorrow's Absolute Catwoman #1 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder and Bengal… Cassandra Cain was created by Kelley Puckett and Damion Scott in Batman #567 back in 1999, and became the new Batgirl, headlining the Batgirl comic from 2000 to 2006. Daughter of assassins David Cain and Lady Shiva, Cassandra was deprived of speech and human contact as a child to become the world's greatest assassin, combining martial arts with a superpower to interpret body language, and became the only adopted daughter of Bruce Wayne. She was knocked back to the ensemble cast in 2009, when she was replaced as Batgirl by Stephanie Brown. They were both deleted altogether in the New 52 in 2011, when she and Stephanie Brown were declared too "tainted" for mainstream DC continuity. And then, slowly and surely, she and Stephanie Brown both returned, with Batman Eternal, Batgirl, and now Cassandra Cain with new superpowers of haemokinesis in the ongoing Batgirl comic book. She was played in the Birds of Prey film by Ella Jay Basco. Scott Snyder did promise she was coming to the Absolute Universe, but no one thought it would be this quickly…

Absolute Catwoman #1

by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

Selina Kyle has carved a good life for herself. Through her ingenuity and skills, she's become the greatest thief the world has ever known. With high-tech gear and weaponry, there's no place too secure for Catwoman. Selina has built this life for herself and thoroughly escaped Gotham. But when someone from her past comes knocking at her door, Selina's life comes crashing down around here. She'll need to get to the bottom of a mystery taking her all around the globe! Written by Che Grayson and Scott Snyder with art by Bengal, Catwoman bursts onto the scene in the Absolute Universe!

by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal Selina Kyle has carved a good life for herself. Through her ingenuity and skills, she's become the greatest thief the world has ever known. With high-tech gear and weaponry, there's no place too secure for Catwoman. Selina has built this life for herself and thoroughly escaped Gotham. But when someone from her past comes knocking at her door, Selina's life comes crashing down around here. She'll need to get to the bottom of a mystery taking her all around the globe! Written by Che Grayson and Scott Snyder with art by Bengal, Catwoman bursts onto the scene in the Absolute Universe! Absolute Catwoman #2

by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

Selina licks her wounds after her run-in with her mystery assailants. But she can't linger long if she's going to get her revenge. ON SALE 7/8/26

by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal Selina licks her wounds after her run-in with her mystery assailants. But she can't linger long if she's going to get her revenge. ON SALE 7/8/26 Absolute Catwoman #2

by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

Selina Kyle's life is falling apart around her as members of her old crew, the Calicos, come crashing into her plans. Can the Catwoman open herself up to her old pack, or is she better off alone? Variant covers by CHUMA HILL, MAHMUD ASRAR, and KYUYONG EOM. 1:25 ratio variant cover by TIRSO CONS. On Sale: 8/12/26

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