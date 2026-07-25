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DC Comics Announced An Absolute Batman Beyond Ark-M Special At SDCC

DC Comics Announced An Absolute Batman Beyond Ark-M Special from Scott Snyder and Frank Tieri with Francesco Francavilla at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary DC revealed Absolute Batman Beyond Ark-M Special at SDCC, expanding the dark Ark mythology of the Absolute Batman line.

Scott Snyder and Frank Tieri return with Francesco Francavilla for a new Absolute Batman story following the first Ark-M Special.

The Absolute Batman Beyond Ark-M Special spotlights Absolute Professor Pyg and the brutal experiments tied to Joker's other Arks.

SDCC's DC Absolute Universe panel confirmed the long-teased Absolute Batman Ark-M sequel first hinted at by Snyder and Tieri.

Announced at the DC Absolute Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con today was a new Absolute Batman Beyond Ark-M Special from Scott Snyder and Frank Tieri with Francesco Francavilla, to follow the previous Ark-M Special that told a very early story of young Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker and how the Ark institutions came to be. The new book will have a lot of new characters, but also some classic DC ones, such as the Absolute Professor Pyg. And the Absolute Batman Beyond Ark-M Special will tell his story this time… and how his works in the other Arks feed into Ark-M. As each one has their own theme of experimentation and torture.

Previously, Bleeding Cool reported Scott Snyder and Frank Tieri planned on creating a sequel; this is it… as Scott previously said, "So I'm sure we could do an Absolute Joker thing at some point, but we're talking to them, and we really want to do a sequel to Ark-M. The Joker has Ark-M, the whole idea is that this is the last one he built. It's a final one, but he's had them. He has A B C D all over the world because he thinks it's funny to end on Arkham and call it Ark-M because he killed Arkham, right?""

DC's Absolute Universe Saturday July 25, 2026 12:30pm – 1:30pmPDT Room 6DE

Award-winning writers and artists behind DC's Absolute line discuss the fan-favorite comics and how these stories are crafted. The panel includes early hints about the justice closing in on Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Absolute cast. Featuring Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), Nick Dragotta (Absolute Batman), Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman), Jeff Lemire (Absolute Flash), Che Grayson (Absolute Catwoman), Pornsak Pichetshote (Absolute Green Arrow), Rafael Albuquerque (Absolute Green Arrow), and others. Moderated by Katie Kubert (group editor, DC) and Andrew Marino (senior editor, DC).

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