Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Solicits, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Wonder Woman, grant morrison, liam sharp, omnibus, scott snyder
DC Comics Big Books For May 2027- Grant Morrison Green Lantern Omnibus
Including The Green Lantern Omnibus, All-Star Batman by Scott Snyder: The Complete Series and Deluxe Absolute Wonder Woman
Article Summary
- DC Comics Omnibus for May 2027 is led by The Green Lantern by Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp in a 776-page hardcover.
- May 2027 DC big books also include Amethyst, Wonder Woman Rebirth, New Titans Vol. 2, Orion, and Flash reprints.
- Absolute Wonder Woman Deluxe Vol. 1 and All-Star Batman by Scott Snyder headline May 2027 deluxe and complete editions.
- DC Finest, Lobo compendiums, Poison Ivy Deluxe, Nightwing, Harley Quinn, and more round out May 2027 collections.
DC Comics has been dropping Big Books solicits for 2027. Here's a look at a few months by month, with May 2027 bringing Absolute Wonder Woman Deluxe, the All Star Batman by Scott Snyder: The Complete Series and new Omnibuses for Grant Morrison/Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern, Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld, Wonder Woman: Rebirth: Children of the Gods and more George Perez Wonder Woman as well as other Omnibuses going back into print.
- Wonder Woman by George Perez Omnibus Vol. 3 (2027 Edition)
George Perez, George Perez
Hardcover $99.99 672 pages May 4, 2027
- Wonder Woman: Rebirth: Children of the Gods Omnibus
James Robinson, Shea Fontana, James Tynion IV, Emanuela Lupacchino, Various
Hardcover $125 1000 pages May 4, 2027
- The Green Lantern by Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp Omnibus
Hardcover $100 776 pages May 11, 2027
- Absolute Wonder Woman: Deluxe Edition Vol. 1
Kelly Thompson, Hayden Sherman
Hardcover $49.99 416 pages May 25, 2027
- DC Pride: Dream Girls
Nicole Maines, Jadzia Axelrod, Nicola Scott, Rosi Kampe, Various
Hardcover $24.99 120 pages May 25, 2027
- Legion of Super-Heroes: Teenage Revolution (2027 Edition)
Mark Waid, Barry Kitson, Leonard Kirk
Trade Paperback $19.99 200 pages May 25, 2027
- Lobo: Bigger Fraggin' Compendium Two
Alan Grant, Val Semeiks, Carl Critchlow, Mark Propst
Trade Paperback $59.99 1200 pages May 25, 2027
- Orion by Walter Simonson Omnibus (2027 Edition)
Walter Simonson, Walter Simonson
Hardcover $100 752 pages May 25, 2027
- The Flash by Geoff Johns Omnibus Vol. 1 (2027 Edition)
Geoff Johns, Scott Kollins
Hardcover $125 848 pages May 25, 2027
- The Multiversity Deluxe Edition (2027 Edition)
Grant Morrison, Frank Quitely, Ivan Reis, Jim Lee
Hardcover $49.99 448 pages May 25, 2027
- All Star Batman by Scott Snyder: The Complete Series
Scott Snyder, Declan Shalvey, John Romita Jr.
Trade Paperback $39.99 560 pages May 18, 2027
- Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld Omnibus
Gary Cohn, Dan Mishkin, Ernie Colon, Ric Estrada
Hardcover $125 952 pages May 18, 2027
- DC Finest: The Atom: Birth of the Atom
Gardner Fox, Gil Kane
Trade Paperback $39.99 592 pages May 18, 2027
- Immortal Legend Batman
Mat Groom, Kyle Higgins, Dan Mora, Erica D'Urso
Trade Paperback $19.99 216 pages May 18, 2027
- Black Tower: The Raven Conspiracy
Ram V., Mike Perkins
Trade Paperback $17.99 168 pages May 18, 2027
- DC Finest: Superman: The Krypton Connection
Cary Bates, Elliot S! Maggin, Curt Swan
Trade Paperback $39.99 616 pages May 11, 2027
- Absolute Superman Vol. 4: Get Brainiac
Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval
Trade Paperback $19.99 176 pages May 4, 2027
- Absolute Superman Vol. 4: Get Brainiac
Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval
Hardcover $29.99 176 pages May 4, 2027
- Batman/Superman/Wonder Woman Trinity (2027 Edition)
Matt Wagner, Matt Wagner
Trade Paperback $19.99 224 pages May 4, 2027
- Batman: Bruce Wayne – Fugitive (2027 Edition)
Greg Rucka, Ed Brubaker, Scott McDaniel, Damion Scott, Steve Lieber
Trade Paperback $39.99 408 pages May 4, 2027
- DC Finest: Robin: The League of Crime
Various, Various
Trade Paperback $39.99 544 pages May 4, 2027
- The New Titans Omnibus Vol. 2
Marv Wolfman, Louise Simonson, Tom Grummett, Curt Swan, Phil Jimenez
Hardcover $150 1250 pages May 4, 2027
- Poison Ivy: Deluxe Edition Vol. 2
Hardcover $49.99 352 pages May 18th, 2027
- Harley Quinn Vol. 4: End of an Error TP
Trade Paperback $19.99 176 pages May 18th, 2027
- Nightwing: A Knight in Blüdhaven Compendium Four TP
Trade Paperback $59.99 1000 pages May 18th, 2027 ·
- New Titans Vol. 2 TP
$17.99 144 pages May 25th, 2027
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