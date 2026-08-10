Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Solicits, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Wonder Woman, grant morrison, liam sharp, omnibus, scott snyder

DC Comics Big Books For May 2027- Grant Morrison Green Lantern Omnibus

Including The Green Lantern Omnibus, All-Star Batman by Scott Snyder: The Complete Series and Deluxe Absolute Wonder Woman

Article Summary DC Comics Omnibus for May 2027 is led by The Green Lantern by Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp in a 776-page hardcover.

May 2027 DC big books also include Amethyst, Wonder Woman Rebirth, New Titans Vol. 2, Orion, and Flash reprints.

Absolute Wonder Woman Deluxe Vol. 1 and All-Star Batman by Scott Snyder headline May 2027 deluxe and complete editions.

DC Finest, Lobo compendiums, Poison Ivy Deluxe, Nightwing, Harley Quinn, and more round out May 2027 collections.

DC Comics has been dropping Big Books solicits for 2027. Here's a look at a few months by month, with May 2027 bringing Absolute Wonder Woman Deluxe, the All Star Batman by Scott Snyder: The Complete Series and new Omnibuses for Grant Morrison/Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern, Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld, Wonder Woman: Rebirth: Children of the Gods and more George Perez Wonder Woman as well as other Omnibuses going back into print.

New Titans Vol. 2 TP

$17.99 144 pages May 25th, 2027

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