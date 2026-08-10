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DC Comics Big Books For May 2027- Grant Morrison Green Lantern Omnibus

Including The Green Lantern Omnibus, All-Star Batman by Scott Snyder: The Complete Series and Deluxe Absolute Wonder Woman

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Article Summary

  • DC Comics Omnibus for May 2027 is led by The Green Lantern by Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp in a 776-page hardcover.
  • May 2027 DC big books also include Amethyst, Wonder Woman Rebirth, New Titans Vol. 2, Orion, and Flash reprints.
  • Absolute Wonder Woman Deluxe Vol. 1 and All-Star Batman by Scott Snyder headline May 2027 deluxe and complete editions.
  • DC Finest, Lobo compendiums, Poison Ivy Deluxe, Nightwing, Harley Quinn, and more round out May 2027 collections.

DC Comics has been dropping Big Books solicits for 2027. Here's a look at a few months by month, with May 2027 bringing Absolute Wonder Woman Deluxe, the All Star Batman by Scott Snyder: The Complete Series and new Omnibuses for Grant Morrison/Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern, Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld, Wonder Woman: Rebirth: Children of the Gods and more George Perez Wonder Woman as well as other Omnibuses going back into print.

 

 

DC Comics Big Books For May 2027

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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