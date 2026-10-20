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DC Comics Cancels Orders For All The Absolute Deluxe Hardcovers

DC cancels retailer orders for Absolute Batman Deluxe, Absolute Superman Deluxe and Absolute Wonder Woman Deluxe

Article Summary DC has canceled retailer orders for the Absolute Batman Deluxe Hardcover and other Absolute Deluxe editions.

Lunar Distribution has pulled the Absolute Batman Deluxe Hardcover listing ahead of its planned April 2027 release.

Amazon still shows Absolute Batman Deluxe Hardcover and The Covers hardcover, now shifted to August 2027.

Absolute Wonder Woman Deluxe moved to August, while Absolute Superman Deluxe has vanished from major listings.

The Absolute Batman Deluxe Hardcover, the Absolute Superman Deluxe Hardcover, the Absolute Wonder Woman Deluxe Hardcover, and the Absolute Batman Covers Deluxe Hardcover were announced earlier this year and solicited by DC Comics for the spring and summer of 2027. But those listings now seem to have been removed, and orders from retailers have been cancelled.

The Absolute Batman Deluxe Hardcover and Absolute Batman Covers Deluxe Hardcover were scheduled to go on sale for the 27th of April 2027. The listings have been withdrawn from Lunar Distribution and cancelled from all comic book stores' orders. Absolute Batman Deluxe Hardcover can still be found on Amazon if you dig around; it can't be ordered right now, but it does have a new publication date for the 24th of August 2027. Something similar seems to have happened to Absolute Batman: The Covers, a 216-page hardcover collecting every Absolute Batman variant cover. It's harder to find, but it is still there, unorderable on Amazon, but scheduled for the same date in August.

Absolute Wonder Woman Vol. 1: Deluxe Edition were previously scheduled for the 25th of May, 2027, and Absolute Superman Vol. 1 Deluxe Edition for the 29th of June 2027 on Lunar Distribution's listings. However, the Amazon listing for Absolute Wonder Woman Deluxe is for the 31st of August 2027, while the Absolute Superman Hardcover listing has been completely deleted, with only stubs on the likes of OK Comics in Leeds.

Absolute Batman: Deluxe Edition Vol 1 Hardcover by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta

The bestselling series gets the premium hardcover treatment! Without the wealth, without the cave, he's still the Absolute Dark Knight! Meet Batman as you've never seen him before, reimagined with a modern origin story at the hands of superstar creative team Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta! Following the events of Absolute Power, Darkseid has created an alternate universe where DC's key heroes have been stripped of some of their advantages. In this world, Gotham City remains as dangerous a place as ever. A gang called the Party Animals has overrun the city, and Mayor Gordon finds his chances of reelection slipping. Amidst the chaos, a young civil engineer named Bruce Wayne has decided to do something about it. Although he lacks the fortune and connections to finance his crusade, nothing will deter him from standing up for the people of his city. This deluxe edition features a bound foil-stamped hardcover and collects the first two critically acclaimed storylines from Absolute Batman #1-14―"The Zoo" and "Abomination." It also contains an introduction from Absolute Universe architect Scott Snyder and development art from superstar artist Nick Dragotta showcasing the creation of this darker, street-level Batman.

The bestselling series gets the premium hardcover treatment! Without the wealth, without the cave, he's still the Absolute Dark Knight! Meet Batman as you've never seen him before, reimagined with a modern origin story at the hands of superstar creative team Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta! Following the events of Absolute Power, Darkseid has created an alternate universe where DC's key heroes have been stripped of some of their advantages. In this world, Gotham City remains as dangerous a place as ever. A gang called the Party Animals has overrun the city, and Mayor Gordon finds his chances of reelection slipping. Amidst the chaos, a young civil engineer named Bruce Wayne has decided to do something about it. Although he lacks the fortune and connections to finance his crusade, nothing will deter him from standing up for the people of his city. This deluxe edition features a bound foil-stamped hardcover and collects the first two critically acclaimed storylines from Absolute Batman #1-14―"The Zoo" and "Abomination." It also contains an introduction from Absolute Universe architect Scott Snyder and development art from superstar artist Nick Dragotta showcasing the creation of this darker, street-level Batman. Absolute Batman: The Covers Deluxe Hardcover

Every Absolute Batman variant cover collected in one edition! Because fans demanded it, DC Comics proudly presents this volume of every Absolute Batman variant cover from issues #1-14 in a special hardcover edition. Featuring a who's who of the greatest talents in comics, including Mitch Gerads, Jae Lee, Sean Murphy, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Dan Panosian, and many, many others, this cover gallery collection also includes the original inked artwork of Absolute Batman #1 by Nick Dragotta.

Every Absolute Batman variant cover collected in one edition! Because fans demanded it, DC Comics proudly presents this volume of every Absolute Batman variant cover from issues #1-14 in a special hardcover edition. Featuring a who's who of the greatest talents in comics, including Mitch Gerads, Jae Lee, Sean Murphy, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Dan Panosian, and many, many others, this cover gallery collection also includes the original inked artwork of Absolute Batman #1 by Nick Dragotta. Absolute Wonder Woman: Deluxe Edition Vol 1 by Kelly Thompson, Hayden Sherman

Celebrate the Eisner Award winner for Best New Series with a premium hardcover collection! Without the island paradise, without the sisterhood that shaped her, without a mission of peace…she's still the Absolute Amazon! In a different, darker world, Diana of Themyscira was not raised in paradise but instead was exiled to the underworld as a baby and raised by an enemy. Darkness and exile did not destroy her; instead, they made her all the stronger—honed into an even greater weapon by tragedy, danger, and magic. Long denied her Amazonian heritage, Diana has finally reached the time for her to rejoin the surface world. Armed with new weapons forged in Hell and a mission that looks a bit more like justice than peace, Diana will not be stopped on her quest to save the world and discover her place in it, even if that means carving it herself! Diana's mission begins as she takes on ancient kaiju, creatures from the pits of Hell, and the gods themselves in this premium deluxe edition hardcover. While she has any number of dangerous weapons, magicks, and witchcraft at her disposal, her enemies will soon learn that the deadliest weapon in her arsenal is her love for her friends and her people. Collects Absolute Wonder Woman #1-14.

Celebrate the Eisner Award winner for Best New Series with a premium hardcover collection! Without the island paradise, without the sisterhood that shaped her, without a mission of peace…she's still the Absolute Amazon! In a different, darker world, Diana of Themyscira was not raised in paradise but instead was exiled to the underworld as a baby and raised by an enemy. Darkness and exile did not destroy her; instead, they made her all the stronger—honed into an even greater weapon by tragedy, danger, and magic. Long denied her Amazonian heritage, Diana has finally reached the time for her to rejoin the surface world. Armed with new weapons forged in Hell and a mission that looks a bit more like justice than peace, Diana will not be stopped on her quest to save the world and discover her place in it, even if that means carving it herself! Diana's mission begins as she takes on ancient kaiju, creatures from the pits of Hell, and the gods themselves in this premium deluxe edition hardcover. While she has any number of dangerous weapons, magicks, and witchcraft at her disposal, her enemies will soon learn that the deadliest weapon in her arsenal is her love for her friends and her people. Collects Absolute Wonder Woman #1-14. Absolute Superman Deluxe Edition Vol 1 Hardcover by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval

The Man of Steel gets a new origin for the modern day, captured in a premium hardcover collection! Without the fortress, without the family, without a home… what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel! In a different, darker world, Kal-El landed in a remote Kansas field, the last survivor from an alien planet…but even before that moment, nothing unfolded as you'd expect. As he tries to survive in a world seemingly determined to repeat the mistakes of the demolished Krypton, he'll come into conflict with the globe-straddling Lazarus Corporation and its agenda of exploitation…and go fist-to-fist with its brutal army of Peacemakers! In this premium deluxe edition hardcover, master storytellers Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval introduce a new Superman—a mysterious stranger who drifts around the planet righting wrongs and selflessly fighting for ordinary people as he wrestles with his own loneliness and trauma. But these heroics come with a cost, as some of the most powerful people on and off the planet have taken notice and are plotting to stop this new heroic age before it can even begin. Collects Absolute Superman #1-14.

The Man of Steel gets a new origin for the modern day, captured in a premium hardcover collection! Without the fortress, without the family, without a home… what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel! In a different, darker world, Kal-El landed in a remote Kansas field, the last survivor from an alien planet…but even before that moment, nothing unfolded as you'd expect. As he tries to survive in a world seemingly determined to repeat the mistakes of the demolished Krypton, he'll come into conflict with the globe-straddling Lazarus Corporation and its agenda of exploitation…and go fist-to-fist with its brutal army of Peacemakers! In this premium deluxe edition hardcover, master storytellers Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval introduce a new Superman—a mysterious stranger who drifts around the planet righting wrongs and selflessly fighting for ordinary people as he wrestles with his own loneliness and trauma. But these heroics come with a cost, as some of the most powerful people on and off the planet have taken notice and are plotting to stop this new heroic age before it can even begin. Collects Absolute Superman #1-14.

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