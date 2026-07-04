Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 100 Bullets, eduardo risso, jason aaron, Semiquincentennial, vertigo

DC Comics Celebrates America's 250th With United States Of Anger

DC Comics Celebrates America's 250th Birthday, the 4th of July and the #Semiquincentennial with The United States Of Anger

Wednesday, the 1st of July, saw comic book publishers publishing a number of comic books with overt links to the Semiquincentennial, today, the 4th of July 2026, America's 250th birthday. But, as we previously noted, DC Comics went all in with the return of 100 Bullets from DC Vertigo with the subtitle: The US Of Anger. from creators Jason Aaron and Eduardo Risso. And kicking off like this.

With violent, racial anger, and the United States of America in the spotlight.

Giving us those who take advantage of such to loot…

The police who take advantage of that looting to do what they really want to do.

But also, why these riots were actually happening.

And throughout it all, a podcast… with symbols not quite a Stars And Stripes, not quite a swastika, a little bit of 9/11, and plenty of skulls.

And some familiar figure playing out their own particular conspiracies…

Are we sure they haven't been reading the current Wonder Woman run by Tom King and Daniel Sampere?

This is Jason Aaron by the way, folks. Co-creator and writer of 100 Bullets.

He looks good with a microphone, doesn't he? 100 Bullets: The US Of Anger #1 by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso was published by DC Comics this week.

100 BULLETS THE US OF ANGER #1 (OF 8) (MR)

(W) Brian Azzarello (A) Eduardo Risso (CA) Dave Johnson

HAPPY 250TH, AMERICA. LONO'S BACK. YOU WON'T SURVIVE THE YEAR. Not many people made it out alive from the fall of the Trust in 100 Bullets. Lono did–just barely–and it sent him spiraling on a years-long international odyssey. His one-time protege, Loop Hughes, was the only one smart enough to walk away clean. But now tragedy has come knocking on Loop's door, and the scent of blood has attracted a dangerous stray dog. Lono's back in the United States, and he's on the hunt…through a network of good ol' boys and militias, megachurches, millionaires, and madmen. In Brother Lono, Lono unsuccessfully tried to save his own soul; in The US of Anger, he'll play Satan to a host of demons tempting the United States to sell hers. The multi-Eisner Award-winning team of Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso has returned to its most famous creation, unleashing a new chapter in Vertigo's greatest crime saga–told for the first time in stunning black and white!

$3.99 7/1/2026

(W) Brian Azzarello (A) Eduardo Risso (CA) Dave Johnson HAPPY 250TH, AMERICA. LONO'S BACK. YOU WON'T SURVIVE THE YEAR. Not many people made it out alive from the fall of the Trust in 100 Bullets. Lono did–just barely–and it sent him spiraling on a years-long international odyssey. His one-time protege, Loop Hughes, was the only one smart enough to walk away clean. But now tragedy has come knocking on Loop's door, and the scent of blood has attracted a dangerous stray dog. Lono's back in the United States, and he's on the hunt…through a network of good ol' boys and militias, megachurches, millionaires, and madmen. In Brother Lono, Lono unsuccessfully tried to save his own soul; in The US of Anger, he'll play Satan to a host of demons tempting the United States to sell hers. The multi-Eisner Award-winning team of Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso has returned to its most famous creation, unleashing a new chapter in Vertigo's greatest crime saga–told for the first time in stunning black and white! $3.99 7/1/2026 100 BULLETS THE US OF ANGER #2 (OF 8) (MR)

(W) Brian Azzarello (A) Eduardo Risso (CA) Dave Johnson

VERTIGO'S MOST HARD-HITTING CRIME EPIC IS BACK! America has a problem. The streets are burning and a young man is dead–but it sure looks like the only reason Lono's arrived at the funeral is to pay disrespects…

$3.99 8/5/2026

(W) Brian Azzarello (A) Eduardo Risso (CA) Dave Johnson VERTIGO'S MOST HARD-HITTING CRIME EPIC IS BACK! America has a problem. The streets are burning and a young man is dead–but it sure looks like the only reason Lono's arrived at the funeral is to pay disrespects… $3.99 8/5/2026 100 BULLETS THE US OF ANGER #3 (OF 8) (MR)

(W) Brian Azzarello (A) Eduardo Risso (CA) Dave Johnson

SOMEONE'S ALWAYS LISTENING… The truth is dangerous—and the corporate media will never tell it. But here on our podcast, we're the only ones fearless enough to say it plain…that there's a cabal that runs this country, a criminal enterprise dating back to the founding fathers. Our futures are held by the Trust…and we're ready to blow it all wide open if you like and subscribe. But first we just gotta answer this knock at the door…$3.99 9/2/2026

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