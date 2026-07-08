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DC Comics Celebrates The Absolute Fifties For San Diego Comic-Con 2026

DC Comics Celebrates The Absolute Fifties For San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with a new booth, Absolute exclusives, and all their SDCC panels

Article Summary DC Comics brings a 1950s-themed Booth #4544 to San Diego Comic-Con 2026, celebrating the Silver Age and MAD Magazine.

SDCC 2026 DC exclusives include Absolute foil variants, convention-only editions, merch drops, and partner collectibles.

DC’s San Diego Comic-Con 2026 booth features creator signings, LEGO Batman demos, cosplay meetups, and fan giveaways.

DC Comics’ SDCC 2026 panel lineup spotlights Batman, Superman, Absolute Universe, Gotham City, and Next Level reveals.

Last year, DC Comics started a series of ten different San Diego Comic-Con booth designs, to run through ten years, each celebrating a decade of DC Comics ahead of their hundredth anniversary. And in 2026, that means we get to the 1950s…. and Booth #4544.

"The 1950s marked a creative turning point for DC. Showcase #4 introduced Barry Allen and helped usher in the Silver Age of comics. Action Comics #252 debuted Supergirl, Action Comics #241 revealed Superman's Fortress of Solitude, and Showcase #22 reimagined Green Lantern with Hal Jordan. Beyond superheroes, the 1950s saw DC expand into science fiction, mystery, romance, Westerns, humor, and suspense, reflecting a period of extraordinary creative growth and experimentation. The 2026 DC Booth brings this era to life with art, activations, and experiences inspired by one of the most influential periods in DC history, including a celebration of MAD Magazine, which debuted in 1952 and helped redefine satire for generations. Under the guidance of Harvey Kurtzman and the legendary "Usual Gang of Idiots," MAD offered readers a sharp, hilarious lens on entertainment, politics, and popular culture, leaving a lasting mark on generations of creators and fans. Fans can visit the booth's 1950s‑inspired Daily Planet newsstand and pick up a free MAD Magazine #1 facsimile, complete with classic ads pulled from DC's archives and a Daily Planet blank back cover designed for creator signatures."

"This year, DC is collaborating with WB Games for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Upper Deck, Shoe Palace, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood for the Superman Experience, eBay, and more, to bring limited-edition exclusives and immersive convention experiences to the DC Booth with DC Shop exclusives, photo opportunities, giveaways, and creator meet‑and‑greets, including appearances by Jim Lee, G. Willow Wilson, Matt Fraction, Hayden Sherman, Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta, Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid, Che Grayson, and more."

Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines

"Fans will have multiple opportunities to meet DC's sponsored litter of future service dogs, Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Kara Zor‑El, Krypto, and Lobo, as Guide Dogs of America | Tender Loving Canines returns to the DC Booth for a special two‑day appearance. DC's collaboration with GDA | TLC continues to grow, and 2026 marks the first time the full DC‑named litter will appear at SDCC. Fans can enjoy live demonstrations, interact with these future service companions, and discover how expert trainers and puppy raisers help transform these dogs into life‑changing partners who bring independence, confidence, and connection to those who need it most."

Saturday, 4–6pm Meet the full litter, learn about their training, and interact with these four‑legged heroes‑in‑training.

Meet the full litter, learn about their training, and interact with these four‑legged heroes‑in‑training. Sunday, 10–11am Join artist Chrissie Zullo for a signing of Krypto: Home Sweet Krypto and enjoy an additional meet‑and‑greet with the litter and other service dogs in training.

Limited-printing foil covers for:

Absolute Catwoman #1 by Jay Anacleto & Romulo Fajardo Jr.

Absolute Green Arrow #1 by Rafael Albuquerque

Absolute Batman #1 by J. Scott Cambell & Tanya Lehoux

Absolute Superman #1 by Terry Dodson & Rachel Dodson

Absolute Wonder Woman #1 by Mark Brooks

Batman #1 by Kyuyong Eom, Bleeding Hearts #1 by Eric Zawadzki

Lobo #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 by Leirix

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #1 by Frank Miller, Klaus Janson & Lynn Varley

DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: Metal Legion #1 by Min Ho Kim

Convention-exclusive editions

Batman Vol. 1: Daylight (cover by Jorge Jimenez),

Absolute Wonder Woman Vol. 1: The Last Amazon

Absolute Batman Vol. 1: The Zoo

Absolute Superman Vol. 1: The Last Dust of Krypton (covers by Dan Mora)

DC K.O.: A DC Comics Event (cover by Javi Fernández and Alejandro Sánchez), and more.

DC Shop Merchandise Exclusives

Silver Age collection in the DC Shop, featuring a premium DC Silver Age Zip Hoodie, Johnny DC, Bite-Mite, and Spy vs. Spy tees, plus more characters who made their debut in the era.

Oath Bomber Jacket and collector's Power Ring (sizes 9–12)

Clayface merch

Absolute Green Arrow and Absolute Catwoman,

Absolute Batman puff tee and cap.

Batman: The Animated Series, Nightwing, and Lobo will also be available.

DC Shop will offer a special online collection celebrating the Silver Age, Lanterns, Clayface, Absolute Green Arrow, Absolute Catwoman, Zatanna, and more.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight: "The DC Booth will include stations to play LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, the recently released action-adventure videogame taking fans on Bruce Wayne's epic journey to become the hero of Gotham City, from origin to legend. Giveaway items will be available on-site for attendees who play the game (*while supplies last). Developed by TT Games and published by Warner Bros. Games, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is available now for PlayStation 5, XBOX Series X|S, and PC (Steam & Epic Games Store). The Nintendo Switch 2 version will launch on Sept. 18, 2026, and can be pre-ordered now. Additionally, the upcoming Mayhem Collection downloadable content (DLC), featuring an all-new Story Mission and Mayhem Mode with The Joker and Harley Quinn as playable characters, will release on the same day, Sept. 18, for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, XBOX Series X|S, and PC (Steam & Epic Game Store) Deluxe Edition owners."

"The DC Booth will include stations to play LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, the recently released action-adventure videogame taking fans on Bruce Wayne's epic journey to become the hero of Gotham City, from origin to legend. Giveaway items will be available on-site for attendees who play the game (*while supplies last). Developed by TT Games and published by Warner Bros. Games, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is available now for PlayStation 5, XBOX Series X|S, and PC (Steam & Epic Games Store). The Nintendo Switch 2 version will launch on Sept. 18, 2026, and can be pre-ordered now. Additionally, the upcoming Mayhem Collection downloadable content (DLC), featuring an all-new Story Mission and Mayhem Mode with The Joker and Harley Quinn as playable characters, will release on the same day, Sept. 18, for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, XBOX Series X|S, and PC (Steam & Epic Game Store) Deluxe Edition owners." UPPER DECK "DC and Upper Deck continue their celebrated partnership with a dynamic showcase of the hottest DC trading card releases, highlighting fan-favorite collections and must-have new drops. Attendees can find a selection of trading card products available for purchase at the DC Shop, located within the DC Booth."

"DC and Upper Deck continue their celebrated partnership with a dynamic showcase of the hottest DC trading card releases, highlighting fan-favorite collections and must-have new drops. Attendees can find a selection of trading card products available for purchase at the DC Shop, located within the DC Booth." SHOE PALACE "Shoe Palace, Upper Deck, and DC unite to debut the Absolute Batman #1 Bundle Set. This premium set includes a stunning foil variant edition of Absolute Batman #1, a limited-edition, individually numbered Upper Deck trading card, and a bold Absolute Batman t-shirt from Shoe Palace. Each piece features artwork by superstar artist Nick Dragotta,"

"Shoe Palace, Upper Deck, and DC unite to debut the Absolute Batman #1 Bundle Set. This premium set includes a stunning foil variant edition of Absolute Batman #1, a limited-edition, individually numbered Upper Deck trading card, and a bold Absolute Batman t-shirt from Shoe Palace. Each piece features artwork by superstar artist Nick Dragotta," eBay "An SDCC convention exclusive variant of Absolute Batman #22 and Absolute Catwoman #2. The exclusives feature a connecting cover across both issues, illustrated by Bill Sienkiewicz. As part of the collaboration, DC will host a Bill Sienkiewicz signing at the DC Booth during SDCC. Fans who purchase the eBay x DC convention exclusives will have the opportunity to have their comics signed by Sienkiewicz."

"An SDCC convention exclusive variant of Absolute Batman #22 and Absolute Catwoman #2. The exclusives feature a connecting cover across both issues, illustrated by Bill Sienkiewicz. As part of the collaboration, DC will host a Bill Sienkiewicz signing at the DC Booth during SDCC. Fans who purchase the eBay x DC convention exclusives will have the opportunity to have their comics signed by Sienkiewicz." U.S. Mint "The U.S. Mint's collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Consumer Products and their comic art coin and medal program includes custom reprints of The Brave and the Bold #28 (1960) as a convention exclusive, serving as a comic activation at the DC Booth for San Diego Comic‑Con. This exclusive features a connecting cover, with the first half of the artwork available at SDCC and the second half releasing later this year, with additional details to be announced. The custom convention‑exclusive reprint features art illustrated by Dan Jurgens. The comic will be distributed at the DC Booth while supplies last."

"The U.S. Mint's collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Consumer Products and their comic art coin and medal program includes custom reprints of The Brave and the Bold #28 (1960) as a convention exclusive, serving as a comic activation at the DC Booth for San Diego Comic‑Con. This exclusive features a connecting cover, with the first half of the artwork available at SDCC and the second half releasing later this year, with additional details to be announced. The custom convention‑exclusive reprint features art illustrated by Dan Jurgens. The comic will be distributed at the DC Booth while supplies last." Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood "As an extension of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood new Superman experience on the iconic Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, fans are invited to step into the Superman Experience at the DC Booth. Guests can pose for photos with Superman and Krypto in front of an immersive Fortress of Solitude–inspired backdrop and receive a special edition of Superman Experience #1 custom comic book, written by Josh Trujillo with art by Bruno Abdias and a cover by Bernard Chang. This limited-edition comic is available exclusively to Comic-Con attendees"

"As an extension of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood new Superman experience on the iconic Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, fans are invited to step into the Superman Experience at the DC Booth. Guests can pose for photos with Superman and Krypto in front of an immersive Fortress of Solitude–inspired backdrop and receive a special edition of Superman Experience #1 custom comic book, written by Josh Trujillo with art by Bruno Abdias and a cover by Bernard Chang. This limited-edition comic is available exclusively to Comic-Con attendees" DC Community "From 2–3pm on Thursday and 1–2pm Friday through Sunday, the DC Community team will be on-site to meet fans. In celebration of the DC Official Discord Server's one‑year anniversary, the team will host a free poster giveaway in the DC Booth. Fans who show proof of Discord membership will receive an SDCC-exclusive poster of Scottie Young's Lobo #1 variant cover, DC GO! pins, and a Jon Kent press badge from Jon Kent: This Internship is My Kryptonite, while supplies last."

"From 2–3pm on Thursday and 1–2pm Friday through Sunday, the DC Community team will be on-site to meet fans. In celebration of the DC Official Discord Server's one‑year anniversary, the team will host a free poster giveaway in the DC Booth. Fans who show proof of Discord membership will receive an SDCC-exclusive poster of Scottie Young's Lobo #1 variant cover, DC GO! pins, and a Jon Kent press badge from Jon Kent: This Internship is My Kryptonite, while supplies last." Cosplay Photo Meetup: "Suit up in your finest 1950s cosplay (or come as any Silver Age DC Super Hero or DC Super-Villain) and join DC for a fan photo opportunity with the DC crew on Thursday, July 24 at 6:00 PM at the DC Booth."

Panels

Thursday 11:30 – 12:30PM. DC's JIM LEE & FRIENDS Jim Lee (DC President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer) is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the Con is over! You won't want to miss this. Moderated by Jim Lee. Room: 6DE

is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the Con is over! You won't want to miss this. Moderated by Jim Lee. Room: 6DE Thursday 3:30 – 4:30PM. "Batman: Caped Crusader" Season Two Advanced Screening and Q&A with Cast and Crew (Warner Bros. Animation) Return to Gotham City for the world-premiere screening of the first episode of Batman: Caped Crusader Season Two, followed by a Q&A with members of the voice cast and creative minds behind the hit animated noir series coming to Prime Video on July 31st . Be sure to stay for the full panel—you never know who has the last laugh. Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions, and Matt Reeves' 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves, and Bruce Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include James Tucker, Geoffrey Thorne, Sarah Geismer, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register. Room: 6BCF

Return to Gotham City for the world-premiere screening of the first episode of Batman: Caped Crusader Season Two, followed by a Q&A with members of the voice cast and creative minds behind the hit animated noir series coming to Prime Video on July 31st . Be sure to stay for the full panel—you never know who has the last laugh. Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions, and Matt Reeves' 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves, and Bruce Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include James Tucker, Geoffrey Thorne, Sarah Geismer, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register. Room: 6BCF Friday 11:15AM – 12:15PM. DC's GOTHAM CITY (DC Comics) Step into the shadows of Gotham City with top DC creators as they dig into the heroes, villains, and the bad seeds shaping the city's future. Plus, get an early look at what's coming this fall…including a major reveal fans won't want to miss. Panelists include G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy), Matt Fraction (Batman), Tom Taylor (Detective Comics), Tate Brombal (Batgirl), Christopher Cantwell (Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham Central), Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), and more. Moderated by DC Group Editor Rob Levin. Room: 6DE

Step into the shadows of Gotham City with top DC creators as they dig into the heroes, villains, and the bad seeds shaping the city's future. Plus, get an early look at what's coming this fall…including a major reveal fans won't want to miss. Panelists include G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy), Matt Fraction (Batman), Tom Taylor (Detective Comics), Tate Brombal (Batgirl), Christopher Cantwell (Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham Central), Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), and more. Moderated by DC Group Editor Rob Levin. Room: 6DE Friday 12:30 – 1:30PM. DC's NEXT LEVEL (DC Comics) Go deeper into DC's Next Level publishing initiative with the storytellers bringing it to life. Expect announcements, fresh looks, new details, and exciting teases from across the DC Universe. Panelists include Joshua Williamson (Legion of Super-Heroes), Hayden Sherman (Legion of Super-Heroes), Kyle Higgins (Teen Titans), Michael Walsh, Gerry Duggan (Next Level: One Shot), and more. Moderated by DC Senior Editor Brittany Holzherr and DC Senior Editor Andrew Marino. Room: 6DE

Go deeper into DC's Next Level publishing initiative with the storytellers bringing it to life. Expect announcements, fresh looks, new details, and exciting teases from across the DC Universe. Panelists include Joshua Williamson (Legion of Super-Heroes), Hayden Sherman (Legion of Super-Heroes), Kyle Higgins (Teen Titans), Michael Walsh, Gerry Duggan (Next Level: One Shot), and more. Moderated by DC Senior Editor Brittany Holzherr and DC Senior Editor Andrew Marino. Room: 6DE Friday 2 – 2:45PM. "My Adventures with Superman" Season 3 (Warner Bros. Animation) Suit up for the next chapter of "My Adventures with Superman" as the cast and creative team take the Comic‑Con stage to talk Season 3 of Adult Swim's acclaimed animated series from Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios. From Clark and Lois' evolving partnership to higher stakes in Metropolis and beyond, the panel will explore how the show continues to reimagine the world's most iconic hero with heart, humor, and action—plus behind‑the‑scenes insights and special surprises for fans. Panelists include showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher, writer Karen Graci and voice cast Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid, Kiana Madeira. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Suit up for the next chapter of "My Adventures with Superman" as the cast and creative team take the Comic‑Con stage to talk Season 3 of Adult Swim's acclaimed animated series from Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios. From Clark and Lois' evolving partnership to higher stakes in Metropolis and beyond, the panel will explore how the show continues to reimagine the world's most iconic hero with heart, humor, and action—plus behind‑the‑scenes insights and special surprises for fans. Panelists include showrunners Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher, writer Karen Graci and voice cast Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid, Kiana Madeira. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront Saturday 10 – 11AM. "Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall" Special Presentation & Q&A (Warner Bros. Animation) When the mysterious behemoth known only as Bane frees Batman's entire Rogue's Gallery from Arkham Asylum, the Caped Crusader is pushed to his mental and physical breaking point. Join Rick Morales(supervising producer), Jim Krieg (producer), Michael Mando (voice of "Bane"), and other members of the creative team for an inside look into the multi-part animated event from Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment bringing to life one of the most iconic and beloved sagas in the rich history of Batman comics. Based on characters from DC and the DC comic book event, Batman: Knightfall by Doug Moench, Chuck Dixon, Alan Grant, Dennis O'Neil, Peter David, Jo Duffy, Jim Aparo, Graham Nolan, Norm Breyfogle, and Jim Balent. Room: 6A

When the mysterious behemoth known only as Bane frees Batman's entire Rogue's Gallery from Arkham Asylum, the Caped Crusader is pushed to his mental and physical breaking point. Join Rick Morales(supervising producer), Jim Krieg (producer), Michael Mando (voice of "Bane"), and other members of the creative team for an inside look into the multi-part animated event from Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment bringing to life one of the most iconic and beloved sagas in the rich history of Batman comics. Based on characters from DC and the DC comic book event, Batman: Knightfall by Doug Moench, Chuck Dixon, Alan Grant, Dennis O'Neil, Peter David, Jo Duffy, Jim Aparo, Graham Nolan, Norm Breyfogle, and Jim Balent. Room: 6A Saturday 11:15AM – 12:15PM. DC's METROPOLIS AND BEYOND (DC Comics) DC's top creators gather for a conversation about Superman, the next phase of DC's All In comics, and what's on the horizon for the heroes who soar far beyond Metropolis. Panelists include Joshua Williamson (Superman), Mark Waid (Action Comics, Justice League Unlimited), Tom King (Wonder Woman), Stephanie Williams (Wonder War: The Matriarch, Warriors and a Wee Wonder), Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern, Emperor Aquaman), Morgan Hampton (Green Lantern Corps), Nicole Maines (Justice League: Dream Girls), and more. Moderated by DC Group Editor Paul Kaminski. Room: 6DE

DC's top creators gather for a conversation about Superman, the next phase of DC's All In comics, and what's on the horizon for the heroes who soar far beyond Metropolis. Panelists include Joshua Williamson (Superman), Mark Waid (Action Comics, Justice League Unlimited), Tom King (Wonder Woman), Stephanie Williams (Wonder War: The Matriarch, Warriors and a Wee Wonder), Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern, Emperor Aquaman), Morgan Hampton (Green Lantern Corps), Nicole Maines (Justice League: Dream Girls), and more. Moderated by DC Group Editor Paul Kaminski. Room: 6DE Saturday 12:30PM – 1:30PM. DC's ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE (DC Comics) Celebrate the phenomenon of DC's Absolute line with the award‑winning writers and artists behind these fan-favorite comics. Hear how these stories are crafted and catch the first hints of the justice closing in on Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Absolute cast. Panelists include Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), Nick Dragotta (Absolute Batman), Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman), Jeff Lemire (Absolute Flash), Che Grayson (Absolute Catwoman), Pornsak Pichetshote (Absolute Green Arrow), Rafael Albuquerque (Absolute Green Arrow), and more. Moderated by DC Group Editor Katie Kubert and Senior Editor Andrew Marino. Room: 6DE

Signings from:

Jim Lee (DC President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer)

Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman)

Nick Dragotta (Absolute Batman)

Che Grayson (Absolute Catwoman)

Mark Waid (Action Comics, Justice League Unlimited)

G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy)

Matt Fraction (Batman)

Joshua Williamson (Superman)

Tom Taylor (Detective Comics)

Rafael Grampá (Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham)

Pornsak Pichetshote (Absolute Green Arrow)

Rafael Albuquerque (Absolute Green Arrow)

Stephanie Williams (Wonder War: The Matriarch)

Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern, Emperor Aquaman)

Morgan Hampton (Green Lantern Corps)

Kyle Higgins (Immortal Legend Batman, Teen Titans)

Nicole Maines (Justice League: Dream Girls)

Belén Ortega (Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman)

Javi Fernández (DC K.O.)

Unlock DC

"A web-based mobile hub that celebrates fandom and connects participants to DC activations across the convention and the city. By signing up, all fans gain access to an interactive map featuring key DC destinations, exclusive discounts, photo opportunities, panel schedules, and more, while scanning QR codes at DC checkpoints to earn stars and unlock reward tiers. Rewards can be redeemed at the DC Reward Truck—a fully branded mobile hub appearing at a surprise location revealed only to registered participants—where limited items including bags, bandanas, and more will be available Thursday and Friday while supplies last. Anyone can sign up to explore the city, celebrate their fandom, unlock exclusive rewards, and stay connected to everything DC has planned during the convention."

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