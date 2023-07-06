Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Crisis on Infinite Earths Anti-Monitor Debuts from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys is back as they explore the endless possibilities of the DC Multiverse and a new figure right from DC Comics has arrived

One of DC Comics' big bads is coming to life as McFarlane Toys debuts their latest DC Multiverse figure. The Anti-Monitor from the legendary 1985 DC Comics miniseries, Crisis on Infinite Earths has arrived. The war between the Monitor and the Anti-Monitor has reached out past their universe and expanded into the multiverse. Our favorite heroes and villains needed to enter the conflict to save our universe, and some fatal casualties occurred. The Anti-Monitor is now coming to McFarlane Toys with a brand new Mega Fig release. The Crisis on Infinite Earths can now come to your shelves with this massive brute that features a design right from the comics. The DC Multiverse Anti-Monitor Mega is priced at $41.99, is set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

The Crisis on Infinite Earths Comes To McFarlane Toys

"On the distant planet Qward many years ago, a being named Mobius built a sophisticated device called the Mobius Chair. Mobius attempted to view the source of the Anti-Matter Universe, hoping to discover what sparked its creation. What he found was the Anti-Life Equation, an infamous truth the tyrant Darkseid had spent a lifetime trying to locate. The equation merged with Mobius, transforming him into the immensely powerful Anti-Monitor. The Anti-Monitor became a destroyer, traveling from one universe to the next, consuming worlds. He caused the Crisis on Infinite Earths, destroying the Multiverse, an event only a few recall."

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Anti-Monitor comes with base.

Includes collectible art cards with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

