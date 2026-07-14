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DC Comics Focus On Legion Of Super-Heroes At San Diego Comic-Con 2026?

Will there be a DC Comics focus on Legion Of Super-Heroes at San Diego Comic-Con 2026? They are celebrating the fifties after all...

Article Summary DC Comics may spotlight Legion Of Super-Heroes at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 as the publisher leans into its 1950s legacy.

Joshua Williamson and Hayden Sherman launch Legion Of Super-Heroes #1 in September, promising a bold, new-reader-friendly future.

Superman 2026 Annual: Year One Thousand brings Superman into the future and sets up the new Legion Of Super-Heroes.

Justice League: Knight Vision Special and DC teases point to Legion Of Super-Heroes becoming central to the All In saga.

It was at last year's New York Comic Con in October 2025 that it was announced that Joshua Williamson would be launching a new Legion of Super-Heroes series for DC Next Level. Then we learned that Hayden Sherman would be drawing it. And now it's coming to FOC, launching in September 2026 as part of the DC All-In Next Wave, but no doubt all over San Diego Comic-Con in just over a week's time. Remember, this year's DC Comics San Diego Comic-Con booth is all about the fifties, and The Legion Of Super-Heroes was created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino in Adventure Comics #247 in 1958. Especially since Supergirl, who it seems was meant to have been the San Diego Comic-Con focus, with the "Summer Of Supergirl", and was created in 1959, is a little off the boil after a perceived failure of the Supergirl movie. So the Legion it is!

And so Joshua Williamson has shown off this new page by Hayden Sherman, showing the earliest days of Superman. All-Star Superman-style, writing " A stunning preview page from LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #1 by @Cleanlined and Tamra Bonvillain. The first issue will honor the past, but we worked hard to craft a first issue that's very new-reader-friendly. Pre-order with your comic book store this week!" We also had some other previews to add…

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #1

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON AND HAYDEN SHERMAN TAKE THE FUTURE TO THE NEXT LEVEL! One thousand years after the Last Son Of Krypton's rocket crashed on the Kent Farm comes a new future inspired by the Man of Steel! But this new future is in danger! Superheroes are outlawed! Deadly enforcers known as the Persuaders keep the populace of the United Planets in check! Worlds are at war! And this dark tomorrow's last glimmer of hope, R.J. Brande, has been brutally murdered. Can the mysterious Brainiac 1 of 5 solve Brande's murder? To restore hope to the universe, he must assemble a legion of gifted young rebels from across the cosmos! But they are scattered across the universe! Witness the dawn of a new future in DC Comics architect Joshua Williamson and Eisner-winning superstar artist Hayden Sherman's Legion of Super-Heroes…you will never look at tomorrow the same way again! $3.99 9/2/2026



And although it's published in September, the return of the characters won't wait. As San Diego Comic-Con will also see the launch of the Superman 2026 Annual: Year One Thousand, with the return of Superman, and the introduction of the new Legion Of Super-Heroes… and dealing with the ones they left behind.



SUPERMAN 2026 ANNUAL: YEAR ONE THOUSAND #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by EDDY BARROWS and YASMINE PUTRI

Cover by EDDY BARROWS

Variant covers by MARK SPEARS, ARIEL OLIVETTI, MARIO FOCCILLO, and ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/29/26

At the end of DC K.O., Superman became King Omega with the powers of a god. But after pushing Darkseid back to the Absolute World, Superman rejected the Heart of Apokolips…and went missing. Now the story of where he went can be told! The future was infected by Darkseid and his Legion—leaving a trail of death and disaster in their wake—including the Legion of Super-Heroes. Now Superman is using Time Trapper's powers to heal the future and correct the damage that has been done. But Superman's godlike powers are fading fast, and he may become lost at the end of time!









As well as Justice League: Knight Vision Special out in early September, which may also hold some clues…

JUSTICE LEAGUE KNIGHT VISION SPECIAL #1

(W) Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson (A) Miguel Mendonca (CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

A NEW DANGER TO THE DCU FORCES A BATMAN & LEX LUTHOR TEAM-UP! The Justice League has offered a number of villains amnesty, allowing them to prove they're on the side of the angels. But what they didn't see coming was the void that would leave in the world of super-villains! Batman and Lex Luthor must work together to investigate a Justice League villain who wants to fill that void, capitalizing on shifting priorities and the visions of the future that the DC Universe's champions saw at the end of DC K.O. to create a dangerous new weapon! Can Batman and Lex set aside their differences to stop them? This crucial issue in the All In Saga sets up new threats for the Justice League's heroes and villains! $5.99 7/29/2026







The Legion Of Super-Heroes was created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino, as a group of superpowered beings living in the 30th century of the DC Comics Universe, and first appeared in Superboy stories in Adventure Comics #247 in 1958. At Wondercon this year, DC Comics Editor-In-Chief Marie Javins gave panel attendees the hint that the Legion Of Super-Heroes would be returning to the DC Comics Universe. With Mark Waid saying that, despite all the different versions of the team that have existed over the years, the one DC has chosen to use is one he's "confident everyone will embrace", no matter when they first got into the group. And we will get to see them "soon". Some thought that might be Mark Waid writing the new Legion twenty years after his previous run on the characters., But it seems not. But Joshua Williamson did call Mark Waid to get his blessing and/or permission, and got it before taking on this project, with Waid telling him that it was always going to be Williamson who would be doing this, one way or another.

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