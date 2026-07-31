Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Justice League, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged: Bad Seeds, Batman Day, comicspro, sdcc

DC Comics Gives Out Batman Masks To Shops Who Order Lots Of Bad Seeds

DC Comics gives out free Batman masks to shops depending on how many copies of Batman: Bad Seeds they order

Article Summary DC Comics is boosting Batman: Bad Seeds retailer orders with free Batman Day masks tied to Bad Seeds #1 quantities.

Stores matching Batman: Bad Seeds–Sunset #1 orders to DC K.O.: Knightfight #1 can unlock 25 copies for $25.

Batman mask bundles scale with Bad Seeds orders, from 1 bundle at 75 copies up to 20 bundles at 1,500 copies.

DC is also running similar FOC promotions for Next Level, Superman #41, and Black Tower ahead of August 26 release.

DC Comics is hoping to push retailer orders this weekend for Batman: Bad Seeds–Sunset #1, kicking off the Bad Seeds Batman event across Batman-related titles, from Catwoman to Harley Quinn to Detective Comics. "The event that will re-make Gotham starts here! Poison Ivy has unleashed a cloud of deadly, transformative spores across the city and the Bat Family has only one night to put a stop to the threat or see their home – and everyone in it – mutated into Ivy's plant-based paradise!"

Those who match their orders of Batman: Bad Seeds–Sunset #1 to DC K.O.: Knightfight #1 can then order additional bundles of 25 copies for $25, or a $1 a copy, and that includes previously locked orders of Jeff Spokes' glow-in-the-dark variant cover.

Also, retailers can order free special Batman Day paper Batman masks by Ryan Sook, including Jim Lee's design from Batman: Hush, as seen at DC's ComicsPRO presentation during San Diego Comic-Con, in quantities corresponding to the number of copies of Batman: Bad Seeds–Sunset #1 they order. The masks are available in bundles of 25,

75 copies unlock 1 bundle

150 copies unlock 2 bundles

300 copies unlock 4 bundles

600 copies unlock 8 bundles

900 copies unlock 12 bundles

1500 copies unlock 20 bundles

Other DC Comics titles also have similar promotions. Match orders of Next Level: One Shot to Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 and get the same 25 copies for $25 deal, as well as orders of Superman #41 being matched to Superman #41, while Black Tower: The Raven Conspiracy #1 is being matched to orders of The Peril of the Brutal Dark #1 for a slightly different bundles of 10 copies for $10. It's all a way to get retailers to order slightly more than they might otherwise, for slightly less, and maybe to find a ceiling on what the actual demand might be, rather than order too conservatively. All these titles are up for FOC this weekend, for publication by DC Comics on the 26th of August.

BATMAN BAD SEEDS SUNSET #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

THE BATMAN: BAD SEEDS EVENT STARTS HERE! MATT FRACTION, G. WILLOW WILSON, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, AND CLIFF RATHBURN KICK OFF AN ALL-NEW BATMAN EVENT! Gotham City's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave Gotham decimated by daylight. Having already declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, paramilitarized police army, Police Commissioner Vandal Savage sees an opportunity to solve two problems at once. Storylines converge in Batman: Bad Seeds, a Gotham City event spanning one long, dark night in Gotham that threatens to turn the entire city into a hostile world of prehistoric plant life unlike anything on Earth for millennia, at a time when its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding. As the sun goes down and Gotham loses power, Matt Fraction (Batman), G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy), Giuseppe Camuncoli (Absolute Evil), and Cliff Rathburn (The Walking Dead) deliver an unforgettable opening chapter that shows the only thing scarier than the night just might be the morning sun… $5.99 8/26/2026

NEXT LEVEL ONE SHOT #1

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Fernando Blanco

TO COME OUT ON TOP, DEADSHOT ONLY NEEDS ONE SHOT. The deadliest assassin in DCU history goes to the Next Level in Next Level: One Shot–and uncovers a conspiracy that will change everything. Writer Gerry Duggan tells the tale of a job gone sideways, a father and his daughter, and a web of super-powered lies that stretches throughout the entire DC Next Level cast of characters…and points the direction to war on the horizon. This epic issue tells you everything you need to know about what's next for Next Level…if you survive the experience. $4.99 8/26/2026

SUPERMAN #41

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Eddy Barrows (CA) Guillem March

KINGDOM OF ZOD: PART FOUR! SUPERMAN VERSUS ZOD! An epic battle of power and revenge across the Kryptonite Kingdom! An eye for an eye! But Superboy-Prime joins the fight, hoping to show the returning Superman how much he's changed! With a shock ending that will change the Kingdom of Zod and the DC Universe forever!

$4.99 8/26/2026

BLACK TOWER THE RAVEN CONSPIRACY #1 (OF 6)

(W) Ram V (A/CA) Mike Perkins

OCCULT WARFARE IS A FANTASY… OR IS THAT WHAT THEY WANT YOU TO THINK? Twenty-three-year-old Darren Burroughs out of Audubon, PA, is a gifted rookie sent under the guise of a diplomatic aide to train with Division Nine–an obscure, outdated, and easily dismissed arm of British intelligence that specializes in dealing with paranormal incidents. In the right sort of spy circles, they're known by a different, more feared name…Black Tower. It's 2026, and in the age of cyber warfare and drone strikes, someone is plotting to steal the head of a giant-king to break a centuries-old ward that has kept invading forces out of Britain. Magic and espionage collide as the Black Tower's band of misfits, led by the enigmatic Alistair Romeo, delves into a maelstrom of spells and silencers, working against time and in the shadows to fight the esoteric battles bubbling under the surface of our visible wars. Eisner Award winner Ram V (Detective Comics, The Swamp Thing) and acclaimed artist Mike Perkins (The Swamp Thing, The Bat-Man: First Knight) team up once again to bring you a contemporary spy thriller with the distinct flavor of Vertigo magic…from His Majesty with love. $3.99 8/26/2026

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