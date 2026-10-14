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DC Comics Gives Us… The Justice League Of Avatars In Aquaman #22?

DC Comics Gives Us... The Justice League Of Avatars In Emperor Aquaman #22 by Jeremy Adams, John Timms? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Emperor Aquaman #22 brings Aquaman, Maxine Baker, and Swamp Thing together as a possible Justice League Of Avatars.

Aquaman’s rise as Avatar Of The Blue deepens the cosmic stakes as a galaxy-spanning darkness begins to emerge.

Maxine Baker and Swamp Thing round out DC’s elemental powers, making the Justice League Of Avatars feel ready-made.

With Aquaman reportedly ending at #25, DC may be teasing a bigger future for the Justice League Of Avatars concept.

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… Today's Emperor Aquaman #22 by Jeremy Adams and John Timms, continues Aquaman's ascent into godhood, with NYCC gossip saying that this particular run on the title from these creators will end in the upcoming Aquaman #25. Will Arthur remain the Avatar Of The Blue? I do hope so because he's been making some fun friends…

Maxine Baker, daughter of Avatar Of The Red, Animal Man, and the Swamp Thing, Avatar of the Green with the memories of Alec Holland. Though it looks like Maxine may have given herself a promotion when her dad wasn't looking.

Maxine Baker, Avatar Of The Red, Swamp Thing, Avatar Of The Green and Aquaman, Avatar Of The Blue. Which make a pretty good Justice League Of Avatars, especially when they keep getting together…

And they even have their own satellite headquarters. Okay, not satellite per se, more like the extreme opposite.

Seriously, don't they all look good together? Add some Avatars of Grey, Red, White, Black and the rest and you'd have a universal response team….

Someone please pitch that? Other than me, I mean? Come on now…

Emperor Aquaman #22 by Jeremy Adams, John Timms

Atlantis has fallen as Lolanna and Aquaman's enemies begin the next phase of their plan while Aquaman has been pulled into a new mystery, meeting with Maxine Baker, the Avatar of the Red, and Swamp Thing, the Avatar of the Green, to uncover a cosmic darkness that threatens the entire galaxy! $3.99 10/14/2026

Atlantis has fallen as Lolanna and Aquaman's enemies begin the next phase of their plan while Aquaman has been pulled into a new mystery, meeting with Maxine Baker, the Avatar of the Red, and Swamp Thing, the Avatar of the Green, to uncover a cosmic darkness that threatens the entire galaxy! $3.99 10/14/2026 EMPEROR AQUAMAN #23

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) John Timms

THE TIDAL WAR: PART THREE! Aquaman is trapped on Korugar as the Crimson Queen uses the ancient Zodiac Crystals to summon a power as old as time to destroy the surface of the Earth. But an unlikely vision from the DC K.O. tournament might be the key to save all of humanity! $3.99 11/11/2026

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) John Timms THE TIDAL WAR: PART THREE! Aquaman is trapped on Korugar as the Crimson Queen uses the ancient Zodiac Crystals to summon a power as old as time to destroy the surface of the Earth. But an unlikely vision from the DC K.O. tournament might be the key to save all of humanity! $3.99 11/11/2026 EMPEROR AQUAMAN #24

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) John Timms

DON'T MISS THE PENULTIMATE ISSUE OF THE TIDAL WAR! Aquaman may be an Emperor at home, but on Korugar he's a man on the run! As the battle in space heats up, the Tidal War enters its final stage in Atlantis…and the Crimson Queen's revenge has never tasted sweeter! As we barrel headlong toward the milestone 25th issue, Emperor Aquaman enters the penultimate issue of The Tidal War!

$3.99 12/9/2026

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