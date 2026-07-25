Posted in: Bad Idea, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Vault | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, bestseller, marketshare

DC Comics Had 50% More Comic Store Marketshare Than Marvel Last Week

And if Absolute Batman was its own publisher it would have come fourth, even in a week when it didn't have a new issue out

Courtesy of Prana Direct Market Solutions, here are the comic book publisher marketshare in the direct market of comic book stores from the 14th to the 20th of July 2026, based on Point Of Sale data from 600+ stores in the Manage Comics and Comic Shop Assistant systems. You can find previous Bestseller Lists right here and the Top 400 for last week, on which this data is based, here.

DC Comics — 40.62%

Marvel — 27.72%

Image — 17.90%

IDW — 3.54%

Dynamite — 2.37%

Dark Horse — 2.05%

Vault Comics — 1.99%

BOOM! Entertainment — 1.58%

Bad Idea — 1.17%

Ignition Press — 1.07%

Given the performance of Absolute Batman alone, as also seen in the Top 400 Bestseller, I think it would also be safe to say that Absolute Batman, on its own, would be the fourth biggest seller of comic books in the direct market of comic shops by itself. Even in a week when there isn't a new issue out. And while this marketshare varied week to week, DC Comics has over 40% marketshare, while Marvel has just over two-thirds of that means that changes will be made at Marvel Comics, and Scott Snyder is now in an enviable position at DC Comics.

The Prana DM data set gives us access to far more titles, as well as marketshare for that week, basically the whole of that week's sales, Wednesday to Tuesday, and published on Bleeding Cool on the following weekend. It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800-2000 that currently order through the direct market. Bleeding Cool neither receives our hands-out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out. And if Lunar, PRH, Universal, Philbo or Diamond UK, or even Marvel, DC, Image, Dynamite, Dark Horse, would be interested in sharing their data, in a way that I guarantee never to declare it to competitors, but combine it to create a Direct Market Orders chart that reflects the whole market like Diamond used to, I would be down with that as well. We have made a start with Image Comics and their Monthly Top Ten charts, too. But for now, for right now, this is where we are. I will always strive to do better to serve Bleeding Cool readers, whether comic store owners or comic shop customers. And if you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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