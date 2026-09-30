Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: DC GO, Finding My GCPD Dad A Girlfriend, Green Lanterns: Bad Boys for Light, Runway To Ruin, Supergirl: Accidental Chef, webcomic

DC Comics Launch Webcomic Crossover Event, Runway To Ruin, Tomorrow

DC Comics crossover launches Supergirl: Accidental Chef, Green Lanterns: Bad Boys for Light and Finding My GCPD Dad A Girlfriend

Article Summary DC Comics launches Runway to Ruin tomorrow, the first DC GO! webcomic crossover on DC Universe Infinite.

Runway to Ruin begins with Alpha and ends with Omega, uniting five DC GO! series in a month-long event.

Heroes face King Cringe, a new villain weaponizing embarrassing memories across an intergalactic fashion showdown.

DC GO! expands after the crossover with Supergirl, Green Lanterns and Batgirl-led webcomics arriving in November.

Tomorrow, DC Comics launches Runway To Ruin, the first-ever crossover event for DC GO!, DC's mobile-first webcomics imprint available on DC Universe Infinite. Beginning with Runway to Ruin Alpha and concluding at the end of the month with Runway to Ruin Omega, both written by Patrick R. Young with art by Andrew Drilon, the month-long event brings together characters from the five DC GO! original series in a connected adventure. All episodes will be available to read free with registration on DC Universe Infinite.

"In DC's Runway to Ruin, characters from the DC GO! universe are drawn into an intergalactic fashion showcase where a mysterious new villain is weaponizing their most embarrassing memories. To stop the powerful new threat known as King Cringe, Harley Quinn, Nightwing, Jon Kent, Billy Batson and more must confront the moments they'd rather forget before they lose everything."

Participating series in DC's "Runway to Ruin" crossover include:

Nothing Butt Nightwing by Patrick R. Young, Moy R. Marco

Harley Quinn in Paradise by CRC Payne , Siobhan Chiffon , Cathy Le

, , Warriors and a Wee Wonder by Stephanie Williams , Jane Pica , Emily Pearson , and Dominic Bustamante

, , , and Jon Kent: This Internship Is My Kryptonite by Sam Camp , Daimon Hampton , Seraji

, , The Magical Mysteries of Shazam! by Steve Orlando, Giopota

Following the crossover event, DC GO! will expand with three all-new original series:

Supergirl: Accidental Chef, where Kara Zor-El sets out to find herself and discovers the healing power of cooking as an apprentice aboard a floating food truck

Green Lanterns: Bad Boys for Light, where Hal Jordan and John Stewart discover that some of the coldest cases in the universe may be connected

Finding My GCPD Dad a Girlfriend, where Barbara Gordon takes it upon herself to help her perpetually single father find love

And continuances for:

Poison Ivy in Briarwood by writer CRC Payne and artist Bailie Rosenlund , continuing the story that began in Harley Quinn in Paradise

, continuing the story that began in Harley Quinn in Paradise Warriors and a 'Tween Wonder by writer Stephanie Williams and artist Dominic Bustamante, continuing the adventures of Diana of Themyscira following Warriors and a Wee Wonder

Additional new chapters of Jon Kent:

This Internship Is My Kryptonite

The Magical Mysteries of Shazam!

Nothing Butt Nightwing

The new titles launch in November, as original DC GO! series consist of 26 episodes per season and are released on a weekly or bi-weekly schedule. And from next week, the first print collections of select DC GO! originals are published, including Nothing Butt Nightwing Vol. 1, Harley Quinn in Paradise Vol. 1, and Renaissance of Raven.

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