Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, Gangs Of Gotham, sdcc

DC Comics Launches New Gangs Of Gotham Series Out Of Bad Seeds

DC Comics Launches New Gangs Of Gotham Series Out Of Bad Seeds by Christopher Cantwell and Mike Henderson

Article Summary Gangs Of Gotham launches from DC Comics as part of Bad Seeds, from Christopher Cantwell and Mike Henderson.

The new Gangs Of Gotham spotlights Gotham’s street gangs under Commissioner Vandal Savage and Mayor Poison Ivy.

Stephanie Brown returns as Batgirl in Gangs Of Gotham, trapped in gang warfare with only Batman aware and trusting her.

Bad Seeds hits Gotham in Q3 2026, as Savage hunts the Bat-Family and Ivy unleashes a primeval plant nightmare.

Gangs of Gotham is a new comic book launching as part of the Bad Seeds event from DC Comics and announced at the Gotham panel at San Diego Comic-Con earlier today, by Christopher Cantwell and Mike Henderson. Looking at the Gotham gangs who don't do well under the new Police Commissioner, Vandal Savage, or the mayor, Poison Ivy. And will also see Stephanie Brown return to the Batgirl suit.

The team have created a bunch of new gangs for Gotha, as well as the more familiar ones, especially those working on the bottom rung of organised crime in the city, as it explodes with prehistoric plant madness courtesy of Poison Ivy… and Stephanie Brown caught up in a gang situation, and only Batman knows she's there… and trusts her.

DC's Gotham City Friday July 24, 2026 11:15am – 12:15pmPDT Room 6DE

Top DC creators examine the heroes, villains, and the bad seeds shaping Gotham City's future. The panel includes an early look at what is coming this fall, including a major reveal. Featuring G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy), Matt Fraction (Batman), Tom Taylor (Detective Comics), Tate Brombal (Batgirl), Christopher Cantwell (Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham Central), Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), and others. Moderated by Rob Levin (group editor, DC). Top DC creators examine the heroes, villains, and the bad seeds shaping Gotham City's future. The panel includes an early look at what is coming this fall, including a major reveal. Featuring G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy), Matt Fraction (Batman), Tom Taylor (Detective Comics), Tate Brombal (Batgirl), Christopher Cantwell (Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham Central), Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), and others. Moderated by Rob Levin (group editor, DC).

"Gotham City event arriving in Q3 2026. Gotham City police commissioner Vandal Savage has declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, para-militarized police army. Gotham's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave all of Gotham decimated by daylight. These events converge in "BAD SEEDS", spanning a long, dark night in Gotham that threatens to turn the entire city into a primeval world of hostile plant life unlike anything on Earth for millennia, at a time when its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding" – DC Comics

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