Posted in: Comics | Tagged: comicspro, diamond, lunar, Next Phase, sdcc, universal

DC Comics… No Longer In The Lunar Catalogue For October 2026?

DC Comics... No Longer In The Lunar Distribution Catalogue For October 2026? What's going on?

UPDATE: That thing happened when I posted an article, and as a result, people suddenly started communicating when they hadn't before. Lunar Distribution just sent out this missive to comic book retailers: "DC titles and codes will be available Saturday,7-25-26, at 2:15 PM PST, once series announcements, which are included in this issue of DC CONNECT #75, are made at SDCC. Next Phase will be updated, and the order form will be created at that time as well." The original article runs below. It is still weird.

Well, here is an interesting twist, and I'd love to hear from any retailers who might have attended the Lunar Meet and Greet last night in San Diego or maybe heard something at the CBLDF San Diogo Comic-Con Welcome Party. Certainly, those going to the ComicsPRO event today at San Diego Comic-Con may have questions to ask. And maybe this is absolutely nothing…

…but DC Comics is not listed in the latest Lunar Distribution Next Phase Catalogue for October 2026 comic books. Now, like Image and Titan, also distributed by Lunar, they have a separate catalogue all for themselves. But the Image and Titan ones are still included within the Next Phase catalogue as well. And on the Lunar site, the separate DC catalogue listed is last month's edition, DC Connect #74. While Image Comics and Titan have their latest version of their own catalogues up, alongside the latest Next Phase catalogue.

Is DC Comics out of Lunar Distribution, the distributor they helped form? Just out of the catalogue? Or because it is a digital publication, just be added back later after DC has made all its San Diego Comic-Con announcements first. Possibly, but that means you'd have to renumber all the pages, wouldn't you? It's an interesting one, especially for today, is it not?

Lunar Distribution, a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company, part of the family-owned Discount Comic Book Service or DCBS retailer, has been DC Comics' primary distributor to the direct market of comic shops since 2020. For decades, Diamond Comic Distributors held a near-monopoly on distributing comics to comic book shops in North America. DC had an exclusive distribution deal with Diamond lasting over 25 years. The pandemic disrupted this in early 2020. Diamond announced a shutdown of new shipments and delays in payments. In response, DC moved quickly to an alternative distribution to keep product flowing to open stores, including Lunar Distribution, created by their biggest vendor, DCBS. Eventually, DC stopped Diamond entirely, and as other publishers followed, many of them going to Lunar, Diamond declared bankruptcy. Of late, Universal Distribution of Canada, which bought up aspects of Diamond and bankruptcy as well as employed former executives and staff, has been making inroads into US distribution as well. Is there another change on the cards being announced this weekend? Or have I, again, read far more into than what right now is just a missing catalogue listing?

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