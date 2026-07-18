Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Speculator Corner, Spider-Man | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, dc direct

DC Comics' October 2024 Catalogue Sells For $60 Due To Absolute Batman

DC Comics' October 2024 Catalogue, DC Direct #51, Sells For $50 Due To Absolute Batman... do you have any copies hanging around?

Article Summary DC Direct #51, the October 2024 catalogue featuring Absolute Batman, is now selling on eBay for around $50.

Signed copies of DC Direct #51 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta have sold for as much as $190.

The catalogue spotlights DC All In Special #1 and the first Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Wonder Woman.

Absolute Batman joins a long line of collectible catalogues, alongside Miles Morales and Death of Superman previews.

My goodness me. Every month, DC Comics publishes DC Direct, a catalogue showing off upcoming comic book titles that will have been announced in the weeks before. And the entire industry, now built around Absolute Batman, has discovered it. And now the DC Direct #51, the October 2024 catalogue that featured the DC All-In Special and the first Absolute Universe, with Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman, is now a hot title on eBay, with copies now having sold for $50. Okay, okay, $47.98. But still. Sold on eBay by Cyberspace Comics. UPDATE: Scratch that, one just sold for $60. Congrats, seller "jcho9380".

Think that's a lot? Well, it is. But if it is signed by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, then it will sell for $190. Well sold there, Gotham City Comics. And if you want a flashback to read it for free, it is free on DC Universe Infinite without a subscription.

DC Connect #51 – October 2024

DC is going ALL IN this fall! The explosive conclusion of Absolute Power has changed the DC Universe forever, and it all starts here in the DC All In Special #1! As the smoke clears and the dust settles, a new universe is born! Discover wholly reimagined versions of your favorite DC characters in Absolute Batman #1, Absolute Superman #1, and Absolute Wonder Woman #1, featuring incredible talent like Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta, Jason Aaron, Rafael Sandoval, Kelly Thompson, and Hayden Sherman! Green Lantern joins the new Elseworlds line with the horrific Green Lantern Dark #1 by Tate Combal and Werther Dell'edera! Batman faces off against a werewolf foe in Batman: Full Moon #1, a new Black Label series with glow-in-the-dark covers!

It is not the only kind of catalogue like this that has sold for top dollar as a result of a "first" appearance of a character, such as Marvel Previews #95 from 2011 featuring the first appearance of Miles Morales, Spider-Man on the cover, recently selling for $295. while the previous issue, Marvel Previews #94, with an image of Miles Morales somewhere within the pages, sells for $64. While Diamond Previews #93 from 1992 has sold for $250 over the first Todd McFarlane Spawn cover. While the first Diamond Previews I can recall, from June 1991, with Jim Lee's X-Men #1, sells for $25, the Death Of Superman Previews cover for $20, and even the first mention of The Walking Dead from Diamond Previews in 2003 goes for $20. So this happened before. Just not for a while…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!