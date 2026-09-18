Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Solicits, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, DC Next Level, garth ennis, harley quinn, hitman, john mccrea, poison ivy, vertigo

DC Comics Official Full December 2026 Solicits

DC Comics Official Full December 2026 Solicits with Poison Ivy #50, return of Garth Ennis and John McCrea to Hitman, but no Absolute Batman

Article Summary DC December 2026 solicits spotlight Poison Ivy #50, Harley Quinn #69, and a packed lineup across Gotham and beyond.

DC's Absolute line returns with Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, and Catwoman, but no Absolute Batman issue.

Batman, Superman, Justice League, Titans, Green Lantern, and Wonder Woman titles drive major DC storylines into year-end.

DC collections and specials include Hitman by Garth Ennis and John McCrea, Batman: Bad Seeds, and major omnibuses.

DC Comics Official Full December 2026 solicits and solicitations with Poison Ivy #50, Harley Quinn #69, the return of Garth Ennis and John McCrea to Hitman, but no Absolute Batman… images will go up when I have the wifi, currently in a car heading North taking my youngest daughter to university… time marches on.

Legion of Super-Heroes #4

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Hayden Sherman

Covers: Hayden Sherman, Chris Samnee, Cathy Kwan, V Ken Marion

Cosmic Boy and a ragtag group of space pirates are tasked with kidnapping Princess Imra from the Kingdom of Titan. And the only person who can stop them is…Bat Lad? Welcome a boy and his uncontrollable shadow monster to the world of Legion! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

The Doom Patrol #4

(W) Darcy Van Poelgeest (A) Niko Henrichon

Covers: Niko Henrichon, Toru Terada, Charlie Adlard, Diego Greco

The Doom Patrol survives its deadly encounter with the Ever-Void Cult and returns home with one additional member. Enter young Evelyn X—former avatar of the Ever-Void, current ward of the Doom Patrol. But the random happenstance of her appearance in the team's lives may prove to be no mere coincidence. Who is this super-powered young girl, and what is her connection to the team? Meanwhile, Elasti-Girl finds herself stranded on Dinosaur Island and must team up with Animal Man to find any hope of getting home! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Teen Titans #4

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Daniele Di Nicuolo

Covers: Daniele Di Nicuolo, Javi Fernández, Chrissie Zullo-Uminga, Eddy Barrows

To avoid more casualties, the Teen Titans decide to sneak into an Ascend rally and rescue their friend and former superhero, Eugene Choi. Will they be able to avoid capture without the help of Red Hood? Unbeknownst to them, there's more to Ascend and their mission than meets the eye. They've already infiltrated the Teen Titans from within! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Jonah Hex & the Shadow of Death #3

(W/A) Michael Walsh

Covers: Michael Walsh, Becky Cloonan, Martin Simmonds, Gian Galang

A brush with death throws everything Jonah knows into disarray. Now understanding the depth of the dark power possessed by the beings taking over Ashecott, he rides to rescue Annie, the girl they've taken prisoner, and finds himself in a battle unlike any he'd ever imagined. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Zatanna #9

(W/A) Jamal Campbell

Covers: Jamal Campbell, Chris Samnee, Belén Ortega, Michael Cho

After barely surviving an assault from the White Coven, Zatanna goes undercover. Can she successfully infiltrate the DEO and find the coven's agent within Occult Affairs? Little does she know, Agent Di Manes is on to her and ready to unleash his latest weapon in the fight for the future of magic! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

The Fury of Firestorm #9

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Rafael De Latorre

Covers: Rafael De Latorre, Mitch Gerads, Ryan Sook

The Detonation Devastation! Lorraine infiltrates the government facility holding Firestorm, but will she be able to pull Ronnie back from the brink of oblivion, or will the government finally have their ultimate weapon? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

The Demon #3

(W/A) James Harren

Covers: James Harren, Brad Walker, Jim Mahfood, Stephen Green

Hunted! Jason's on a quest by Merlin to find the Eternity Book and put a stop to the demonic incursion. His mission brings him to a magical village, but he's being hunted by a host of enemies. And if that wasn't troubling enough, the Demon bound to his soul yearns to be released. 32 pgs • $5.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Lobo #10

(W) Skottie Young (A) Jim Mahfood

Covers: Jorge Corona, Dustin Nguyen, Jorge Fornés, Jim Mahfood

"Last Death of Lobo" Interlude! Lobo was dead to begin with. There is no doubt whatever about that. The register of his burial was signed by the clergyman, the clerk, the undertaker, and Dawg. But, much like Marley's ghost, Lobo is making a special reappearance for a specific Lobo Christmas special, drawn by beloved American illustrator Jim Mahfood. Haven't you bought enough stuff for the fraggin' family? This one's a present for you! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Deathstroke the Terminator #10

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico

Covers: Carmine Di Giandomenico, Mitch Gerads, V Ken Marion

Slade Wilson finds himself mixed up in shady underworld criminal business, and he doesn't mind one bit…Deathstroke the Terminator does some of his best work in the shadows. Bad news for him, though: The whole operation is about to be brought to light…Green Lantern's light! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Batwoman #10

(W) Greg Rucka (A) DaNi

Covers: DaNi, Stjepan Šejić, Julian Totino Tedesco

Batwoman returns to Petalon to stand guard over her sister's recovery. While the Dark Faith seems content to wait, billionaire Milo Gores embarks on his quest to build his tech-utopia. But Kate's nascent romantic relationship with Alya Raatko, a.k.a. Featherweight, puts the two on a potential collision course—and each must ask what lines they're willing to cross for what they believe…and each other. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Barbara Gordon: Breakout #8

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan

Covers: Jorge Fornés, Jonboy Meyers, Marguerite Sauvage

Dead woman walking! Barbara has been through hell and back since arriving in Supermax, but with her fate in the hands of Two-Face, things have never looked bleaker. Amidst her impending doom, she hatches her most dangerous plan yet—and if it fails, she won't leave prison alive! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Absolute Superman #26

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Rafa Sandoval

Covers: Rafa Sandoval, Tula Lotay, Dan Hipp

In the aftermath of issue #25's shocking finale, Superman has done the unthinkable…and abandoned the Earth. What dark quest brings the Last Son of Krypton to the far reaches of space? 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Absolute Wonder Woman #27

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Rafa Sandoval

Covers: Rafa Sandoval, Tula Lotay, Dan Hipp

As all Diana's options disappear, she must face the Troika once again, the last hope of separating Barbara from Cheetah. However, the gods have their own thoughts about the Cheetah facing justice! Elsewhere, Cale's fear has created a nightmare—which will soon become everyone's problem… 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Absolute Catwoman #6

(W) Scott Snyder and Che Grayson (A) Bengal

Covers: Bengal, Javi Fernández, Gerald Parel, Derrick Chew, Marguerite Sauvage

Selina's world turned completely upside down when the Calicos came crashing back into her life thanks to Holly Robinson and her pursuit of the Yarn. But when the dust settles, will Catwoman return to the path she dreamed about or will she go a new way? 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Absolute Flash #22

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Haining

Covers: Nick Robles, Kyuyong Eom, Jonboy Meyers, Aka

With Ray Palmer and Vic Stone's help, Wally is ready to take on Eleonore Thawne and find his father. But it won't be that simple when the Flash learns of Thawne's massive facility known as H.I.V.E. It's chock-full of science super weapons, and all of them are trained on the young speedster! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Absolute Green Lantern #21

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jahnoy Lindsay

Covers: Jahnoy Lindsay, Inhyuk Lee, Ryan Benjamin, Martin Simmonds

With the Lanterns back on Earth, they find themselves being tracked by a mysterious assailant. As Jo Mullein works to uncover more information about the Manhunters, she'll need to protect Cameron from someone who's contracted to avenge Jon Double! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Batman #16

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Jorge Jiménez

Covers: Jorge Jiménez, Dustin Nguyen, Jim Cheung, Becky Cloonan, David Aja

Tensions in Gotham City rise on all fronts and threaten to break—unless the Batman can solve the assassination of Bruce Wayne! With Gotham's favorite billionaire playboy felled by an assassin's bullet, the Batman must chase down his own killer and unravel the conspiracy that put his alter ego in the crosshairs… The acclaimed series by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez isn't slowing down, and this is one issue you dare not miss! 40 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Gangs of Gotham #2

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Mike Henderson

Covers: Ariel Olivetti, Martin Simmonds, Christian Ward

With his place in the Street Demons gang secured, Anarky begins his ascent through the ranks of Gotham's underworld. But standing in his way is none other than Stephanie Brown, a.k.a. Clu, who has her own designs for the gang. In order for each of them to reach their goals, Steph and Lonnie need to either work together or stay out of each other's way—and neither option sounds particularly appealing. Making things worse is the arrival of none other than Damian Wayne! One thing's for certain: bat Blood will be flowing in the streets tonight! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Catwoman #94

(W) Torunn Grønbekk (A) Davide Gianfelice

Covers: Gabriel Hardman, Marcio Takara, Yona, Chloe Brailsford

Smoke is in the air as Selina's plans go up in flames! Amidst the carnival lights and the jovial crowds, the preacher duo, Cain and Abel, is hot on her heels. With the boys and their gang in pursuit, Catwoman's path leads her to an outrageous club that's out of this world! Has Selina been backed into an inescapable corner, or are the bikers about to learn a very violent lesson about underestimating Catwoman? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Batgirl #26

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Stephen Segovia

Covers: David Talaski, Nogi San

Daddy dearest. David Cain is back in Gotham, and he's hunting the Batgirl! Can Cassandra Cain stay one step ahead of the man who taught her almost everything she knows? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Nightwing #145

(W) Dan Watters (A) Denys Cowan

Covers: Jorge Fornés, Riley Rossmo, Simon Bisley

Months after causing the deadly car crash that's haunted Nightwing's dreams, she's taken an entire subway train hostage. Can Nightwing prevent another mass tragedy? If only another Boy Wonder was in town to help… 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Harley Quinn #69

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Carlos Olivares

Covers: Bailie Rosenlund, David Nakayama, Terry Dodson & Rachel Dodson, Nimit Malavia

Get your garlic, get your fans, get your fainting couches, get your diesel-infused wooden stakes! This is a real jam-packed jamboree of jam bam, thank you ja'ams! First up, we got the long-awaited reunion of me and the love of my life, Poison Ivy! That's right, we've been teasing this out for a long time, and you won't want to miss it! But that's not all! My one-time enemy, now friend, Convoy the Entruckulated Man, has been bitten by a Dracula and transformed into a Count Trucukula! It's up to ya girl, Harley von Hel- Quinn, to stuff a bunch of garlic up his nose and make him sneeze out them fangers or whatever you do with vampiroids! It's a Dracula of a good time, I guarantee it! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Poison Ivy #50

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Pius Bak

Covers: Jessica Fong, Kyuyong Eom, Manny Vincent Carbonilla, Artgerm, Jim Lee, Noobovich

Pamela Isley has been abandoned. Her friends, her allies, her patrons, even her powers are gone—trapped within the walls of the Arkham Towers facility, Pamela finds herself in an utterly ordinary mortal body. Batman wants her to seek redemption, to embrace who she is deep down and cast aside her villainous ways. But who exactly is Pamela Isley at the end of the day? Is she a terrorist, a villain, a goddess, a queen, or simply a scientist? Her new doctors certainly believe that she's just like you and me… But you know better, don't you? Come see what mother has in store for these pathetic little humans. 48 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Superman #45

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermánico

Covers: Xermánico, Jonboy Meyers, Marco Mastrazzo, Alex Eckman-Lawn, Marcial Toledano Vargas

The Man of Steel learns about a secret side of Metropolis when darkness falls and he ventures into a deadly section that has been possessed by Nekron's Deadlands! Noir and horror clash as we learn more about Marilyn Moonlight's role in Metropolis and see a part of Superman's city we've never seen before. If he wants to escape Nekron's corrupted curse, he must work to catch a deadly new enemy! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Action Comics #1105

(W) Mark Waid (A) Adrián Bonilla

Covers: Chris Brunner, Ryan Sook, John Giang, Juanjo Lopez

"Lex Luthor: Year One" continues! The connection between Lex and young Clark Kent is deepening—but Pa Kent, suspicious of Luthor, takes an unexpected action to shut him down! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Detective Comics #1116

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Mikel Janín

Covers: Mikel Janín, Dave Wilkins, Tokitoro

With Clark Kent still behind bars, Batman races to uncover the truth behind the murder that led to this incarceration. But as the mystery of this case continues to deepen, the Dark Knight Detective finds himself faced with evidence that forces him to ask one of the most difficult questions of his life: Did Clark Kent really commit murder? 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Superman Unlimited #20

(W) Dan Slott (A) Lucas Meyer

Covers: Lucas Meyer, Jason Geyer

Toyman has turned Superman and Tomorrow Man into living action figures for a perfectly good reason…No, really. Someone is trying to steal top secrets from all of the super-science of the DCU: Stagg Laboratory, Steelworks, S.T.A.R. Labs, Lexcorp, you name it! And the only way to figure out who is behind this super-industrial espionage—and save Christmas—is to take this to a toy's point of view. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Supergirl #20

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Ig Guara

Covers: Sophie Campbell, Nicoletta Baldari, Francesco Tomaselli, Vincenzo Riccardi

You'd think it would be easier for Kara to hide her superhero identity from the regular students at Stanhope with her powers gone, but when a series of mysterious thefts occur on campus, she's gotta put her crime-stopping know-how to use…and maybe even call in some super-help? All this and the ongoing super-big, super-powered adventures of the Super Force! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Wonder Woman #40

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere

Covers: Daniel Sampere, David Nakayama, Julian Totino Tedesco, Jamie Hewlett

The Matriarch and her father, the Sovereign, have gathered a group of violent villains to destroy Wonder Woman and all that she represents. Can Diana and her family stand strong and protect the shores of Themyscira from the ultimate threat? Witness the monumental conclusion of the Wonder War and the historic run by Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King and superstar artist Daniel Sampere! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

New Titans #42

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Sami Basri

Covers: Taurin Clarke, Joëlle Jones, Sami Basri

The Titans' adventure in the Amazon comes to a close as Commodore Murphy's schemes come to light. Now that he's armored up in a tricked-out Green Corp mech, can this new team of Titans come together to take down their first major foe? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Tales of the Green Lantern Corps: Training Day #1

(W) Jeremy Adams, Noah Sellman, Marc Guggenheim, and Joe Corallo (A) Matthew Clark, Sedat Oezgen, Butch Mapa, and more

Covers: V Ken Marion, David Aja, Saowee, Edwin Galmon

Join the Lanterns at the beginning of their careers as they learn the inner workings of Oa. Hal Jordan must escape a deadly forest to prove his worth… without using his powers. Sinestro, trying to make his mark, struggles with the methods of his new partner. Kilowog's battles with loneliness land his home planet in danger. They'll have to dig deep to find their willpower as their choices forge their present-day selves. 48 pgs • $5.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

The Flash #40

(W) Ryan North (A) Gavin Guidry

Covers: Gavin Guidry, Mirka Andolfo, Crystal Kung

Wally West has been depowered—right when the world needs him most! Or does the world actually need him right now? Everyone seems to think Wally's use of the Speed Force may be affecting him and making him believe things that aren't true, but he's certain he can see things nobody else can…and he's seen that they threaten the survival of civilization itself. But what can one barely employed guy without any speed powers do? Well, there is one thing…rely on his wife, Linda Park-West, and their kids to fix everything. He just has to convince them first! And also not die. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Justice League Unlimited #26

(W) Mark Waid (A) Dan Mora

Covers: Dan Mora, Mark Spears, Jason Geyer and Alex Saviuk

For the Justice League Unlimited, there's good news and bad news. The good news is that—thanks to Dreamer—the league now knows what it's truly up against in the coming crisis. The bad news is…the team cannot survive the coming battle! Now Ray Palmer, a.k.a. the Atom, is leading the charge to fortify the DC Universe, and to do it, he'll need to unite magic, technology, villainy, and the cosmos. Easy, right? 40 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Emperor Aquaman #24

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Paolo Villanelli

Covers: John Timms, Derrick Chew, Kyuyong Eom

The Central Power Batteries on Oa are dead! The Starbreakers are free! And Guy Gardner is just about on his last nerve with this empyrean pip-squeak. With their rings on the fritz or dead, all your favorites from the Corps have their backs against the Source Wall, and they're going to need some major help, or someone's going to have to make a tough decision. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Green Lantern Corps #23

(W) Morgan Hampton (A) Fernando Pasarín and Oclair Albert

Covers: Fernando Pasarín and Oclair Albert, Nicoletta Baldari, Maria Wolf

The Green Lanterns have found the source of the emotional electromagnetic energy that powers their rings, and like most emotions, they don't come from somewhere…they come from someone. The last child of Maltus, deemed too dangerous to grow to maturity, is finally free from his induced coma after centuries. And he feels rage. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Green Lantern #42

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Scott Godlewski

Covers: Fernando Pasarín and Oclair Albert, Scott Godlewski, David Aja

The Central Power Batteries on Oa are dead! The Starbreakers are free! And Guy Gardner is just about on his last nerve with this empyrean pip-squeak. With their rings on the fritz or dead, all your favorites from the Corps have their backs against the Source Wall, and they're going to need some major help, or someone's going to have to make a tough decision. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Batman / Superman: World's Finest #48

(W) Mark Waid (A) Adrián Gutiérrez

Covers: Dan Mora, Mario "Fox" Foccillo, Adrián Gutiérrez

Ha ha happy holidays from the Clown Prince of Crime! No backup, no support, no hope—Batman and Superman have only hours to stop Ra's al Ghul's Four Horsemen from decimating the Earth—if their fragile friendship can hold! You've seen Superman versus Batman before, but never like this! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

The Joker's Christmas Carol #1

(W) Paul Dini (A) Kevin Altieri

Covers: Kevin Altieri, Dustin Nguyen, Ty Templeton

It's the night before Christmas, and only one man is stirring—The Clown Prince of Crime, and he's all out of time. He's visited by three spectral forms, but he'd rather they be food for worms. Will these ghosts show The Joker the error of his ways, or will the villain see the end of his days? Paul Dini reunites with one of his longtime Batman: The Animated Series collaborators, Kevin Altieri, to tell this timeless tale of holiday hilarity! 64 pgs • $7.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Clayface: Celebrity Dirt #6

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) Fran Galán

Covers: Fran Galán, Mike Del Mundo, Álvaro Martínez Bueno

Basil Karlo has spent his life trying to be anyone but himself, trying to outrun the monster within. But when a doppelgänger gave him a taste of his own medicine and took his face and his fame, Hollywood's most malleable star decided to fight back against the monster he made… Acclaimed horror writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle and rising star artist Fran Galán bring Clayface out of the shadows as Basil must embrace the man beneath the mud—but will the darkness in his heart consume him along with those he's trying to protect? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Hitman: It Was the Nineties Special #1

(W) Garth Ennis (A) John McCrea

Covers: John McCrea, Amanda Conner, Declan Shalvey, Gerardo Zaffino

Garth Ennis and John McCrea return to Hitman after 25 years! It's a Christmas miracle! Garth Ennis and John McCrea return to their quintessential DCU creation, Tommy Monaghan, and the world of Hitman after 25 years for two twisted tales of yuletide cheer, violence, irreverence, and…ninjas?! In the first story, we return to the DC Universe of the 1990s as Tommy is tasked with finding a star to place atop a tree but is targeted by all manner of killers, each of whom has a grudge and is looking to cash in on his head. And in the backup, Baytor mans the bar of a very familiar "café" and teams up with one of the World's Finest heroes to save the day. Or does he? 48 pgs • $5.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Batman & Robin: Year One – Dynamic Duos #5

(W) Mark Waid and Chris Samnee (A) Chris Samnee

Covers: Chris Samnee, Seba Fiumara, Bryan Hitch, Mike Maihack

Batman is hurt, and Alfred is nowhere in sight! It's up to Robin to save Batman's life, but when all is said and done, what will Robin do to the person who harmed the Dark Knight? 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Superman: The Stranger #4

(W/A) Wes Craig

Covers: Wes Craig, Chris Samnee, Mark Chiarello

Superman faces Lex Luthor for the first time, but is the intrepid young hero ready for what the mad scientist has planned? 32 pgs • $5.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Black Tower: The Raven Conspiracy #5

(W) Ram V (A) Mike Perkins

Covers: Mike Perkins, Seba Fiumara

Who—and where—is William B. Elsewhere, Black Tower's most mysterious operative? There's never just one answer to either of those questions… 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

100 Bullets: The Us of Anger #6

(W) Brian Azzarello (A) Eduardo Risso

Covers: Dave Johnson, Gabriele Dell'Otto

The world has pushed Loop Hughes as far as it possibly could–and that just might mean right over the edge… 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Dark Knights of Steel II #6

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Otto Schmidt

Covers: Yasmine Putri, Travis Moore, Aka, Gerald Parel

On the hunt for former Commander of the El Kingdom Amanda Waller, Prince Bruce finds himself tangled up with the mysterious and beautiful thief who engineered the jailbreak.. Meanwhile, a freshly crowned King Victor Falcone seeks a dangerous new alliance with the vicious tyrant beneath the waves… 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

End of Life #11

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Steve Pugh

Covers: Gerald Parel, Mike Perkins

Eddie just needs to get George some medicine. But what starts as a trip to the pharmacy turns into a violent showdown when the Venom Club, some of the Menagerie's deadliest sword-wielding hitmen, descend on Pluto to end Eddie's life! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Kamandi #1 Facsimile Edition

(W/A) Jack Kirby

Covers: Jack Kirby

In the cataclysmic days of the Great Disaster, the desperate survivors of humanity retreated to the safety of the Command bunkers for generations, hoping that one day they might emerge to reclaim their devastated world. Bear witness now as the last descendant of these survivors—a lone boy—cautiously emerges from Command D to rediscover a world changed beyond anything humanity could have conceived! Beasts that act like men! Men who act like beasts! See the astounding world of Jack Kirby's Kamandi: The Last Boy on Earth! 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Detective Comics #500 Facsimile Edition

(W) Alan Brennert, Len Wein, Mike W. Barr, Walter Gibson, Paul Levitz, and Cary Bates (A) Dick Giordano, Jim Aparo, Walter Simonson, José Luis García-López, Tom Yeates, Joe Kubert, and Carmine Infantino

Covers: Dick Giordano, Joe Kubert, Carmine Infantino, Walter Simonson, Tom Yeates, and José Luis García-López

Batman is given the opportunity to save a parallel Earth's Bruce Wayne from suffering the same fate he did as a child—by preventing the murders of that world's Thomas and Martha Wayne! But in a world where eerily familiar events begin to play out in significantly different ways, will the Dark Knight succeed in preventing the tragic origin of another Batman? Then, join streetwise sleuth Slam Bradley, ductile detective Elongated Man, avian agents Hawkman and Hawkgirl, ghostly gumshoe Deadman, and many more as they investigate cases worthy of only the very best in the biz for this milestone anniversary issue! 80 pgs • $7.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Watchmen #4 Facsimile Edition

(W) Alan Moore (A) Dave Gibbons

Covers: Dave Gibbons

While on Mars, Dr. Manhattan contemplates the picture in his hand while simultaneously re-experiencing key moments of his life—from his earliest days repairing watches with his father to his accidental transformation during the Intrinsic Field experiments at Gila Flats to his darkest moments in Vietnam. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Swamp Thing #34 Facsimile Edition

(W) Alan Moore (A) Stephen R. Bissette

Covers: Stephen R. Bissette and John Totleben

A landmark issue that is far more than a simple beauty and the beast tale, uniting Swamp Thing at long last with his love, Abigail Cable (née Arcane). "Rite of Spring" is visually dazzling, with Stephen Bissette's one-of-a-kind imagery exploding beyond the confines of traditionally paneled grids in a dizzying rush, made wholly poetic when accompanied by Alan Moore's sure and evocative narration. A feast for the eyes and mind and a must-have for any Swamp Thing fan! 23 pgs • $3.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Absolute Green Arrow Vol. 1: The Longbow Killer

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A) Rafael Albuquerque

Covers: Rafael Albuquerque

A serial killer is slaughtering corrupt billionaires. The only clue to their identity is the mysterious green arrows sticking out of the victims' corpses. Executive protection specialist Dinah Lance, a.k.a. Absolute Black Canary, is one of the people tasked to uncover this murderer's identity as she investigates her suspects…all familiar DC archers uniquely linked to a recently murdered Oliver Queen. I Know What You Did Last Summer for billionaires, Absolute Green Arrow reimagines the Emerald Archer's mythos as a dangerous urban-horror murder mystery by Eisner winners Pornsak Pichetshote (Dead Boy Detectives, Infidel) and Rafael Albuquerque (Detective Comics, American Vampire). Collects Absolute Green Arrow #1-6. 176 pgs • $29.99 (HC) / $19.99 (SC), On Sale February 23, 2027

Absolute Batman Vol. 4: The Straw Man

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Nick Dragotta and Werther Dell'Edera

Covers: Nick Dragotta

The Ark M facility holds endless horrors. As Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he enlists the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Jonathan Crane. Batman quickly finds himself framed for a murder that has upended Gotham…and in the crosshairs of the city's new Robin strike force, led by Deathstroke. Friends will become enemies, enemies will become friends, and more buried secrets will come to light. Can Batman defeat the Scarecrow—and the man behind his reign of terror? Collects Absolute Batman #19-25. 208 pgs • $29.99 (HC) / $19.99 (SC), On Sale March 2, 2027

Batman: Bad Seeds

(W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, and Tom Taylor (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn, Matteo Scalera and others

Covers: Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cliff Rathburn

Gotham City's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, makes a last-ditch power play that will leave Gotham decimated in the course of one long, dark night. Having already declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, militarized police army, Police Commissioner Vandal Savage sees an opportunity to solve two problems at once. Storylines converge in Batman: Bad Seeds, an epic Gotham City event that sees Poison Ivy's shocking eco-terror attack transform the city into a hostile world of prehistoric plant life while its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding. Collecting Batman: Bad Seeds – Sunset #1; Batman (2025) #13-14; Poison Ivy #48-49; Detective Comics #1113-1114; and Batman: Bad Seeds – Sunrise #1. 248 pgs • $34.99 (HC) / $24.99 (SC), On Sale February 16, 2027

Batman: Bad Seeds—Streets of Gotham

(W) Matt Fraction, Mariko Tamaki, Greg Rucka, and Christopher Cantwell (A) Jacob Phillips, Rosa Ekedal, Steve Lieber, Jorge Fornés, and others

Covers: Dustin Nguyen

The long, dark night triggered by Poison Ivy's attack threatens the very survival of Gotham City in this thrilling collection showing ordinary citizens facing what may be the end of their world! Police officers Jim Gordon and "Ezzy" Espinoza take on Anarky and other criminals while the rest of Vandal Savage's GCPD hunts the Bat-Family, the staff of trauma center Gotham General wrestles with the brutal consequences of Ivy's superbloom, plus more street-level stories, all from some of the top talents in comics! Collects Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham Central #1-2; Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham General #1-2; and Batman: Bad Seeds – Streets of Gotham #1. 248 pgs • $29.99 (HC) / $19.99 (SC), On Sale February 23, 2027

Batman: Bad Seeds—Sowing & Reaping

(W) Greg Rucka, Torunn Grønbekk, Dan Watters, and others (A) DaNi, David Lapham, Takeshi Miyazawa, and others

Covers: Dustin Nguyen

The astonishing event that takes place over one long, dark night in Gotham City spreads in unexpected ways! As Poison Ivy's attack intensifies, Gotham begins to mutate—buildings swallowed by vines, streets overtaken by carnivorous flora, and entire neighborhoods reverting to a primordial state. How will the Bat-Family—hunted and demonized by Vandal Savage's militarized Gotham City Police Department—protect the people of Gotham from the living battleground they call home? Collects Nightwing (2016) #142-143; Catwoman (2018) #91-92; Harley Quinn (2021) #66-67; Batgirl (2025) #23-24; and Batwoman (2026) #7-8. 248 pgs • $34.99 (HC) / $24.99 (SC), On Sale March 2, 2027

JSA Vol. 4: Search for the Spectre

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Diego Olortegui and Joey Vazquez

Covers: Diego Olortegui

The Justice Society of America is still recovering from its tumultuous run-in with the Injustice Society, but the next threat is already here. The Spectre has returned with only one driving mission: vengeance! The JSA will have to travel across space and time to find the spirit's former host, Jim Corrigan, if they have any hope of bringing it under control. Writer Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth, Absolute Flash) and artist Diego Olortegui (Jay Garrick: The Flash) unite the past and the present! Collects JSA (2025) #17-24. 144 pgs • $24.99 (HC) / $17.99 (SC), On Sale February 23, 2027

Absolute Wonder Woman Vol. 1 Deluxe Edition

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Hayden Sherman, Mattia De Iulis, Matías Bergara, and Dustin Nguyen

In the Absolute Universe, the Amazons of Themyscira have gone missing and a young infant, the last remaining Amazon, has been cast into Hell. However, even in the darkest pits of the underworld, the young girl's strength and compassion shine through. With guidance from the goddesses and lessons in magic from her adoptive mother Circe, the girl reaches womanhood and discovers her heritage and purpose, leading to her escape from her infernal prison. The surface world may be full of monsters and injustice, but it also has a new protector: Diana, last of the Amazons, daughter of Circe, princess of Hell, and witch of the Wild Isle. From Eisner Award winners Kelly Thompson, Hayden Sherman, and Jordie Bellaire and fan-favorite letterer Becca Carey comes a bold new interpretation of the Mighty Amazon who is ready to take on this deadlier reality. This deluxe edition hardcover collects Absolute Wonder Woman #1-14 and contains an introduction by Kelly Thompson and an extensive gallery of behind-the-scenes artwork by Hayden Sherman, Mattia De Iulis, and Matías Bergara. 488 pgs • $49.99, On Sale May 25, 2027

Sirens: Love Hurts

(W) Tini Howard (A) Babs Tarr

Covers: Babs Tarr

Introducing Gotham's most eligible bachelorettes…for at least a little while longer! First, there's Catwoman, who's been playing cat and mouse with her two favorite boy toys—Bruce Wayne and the Dark Knight himself, Batman. Next up? Harley Quinn, who's recently single and committed only to her hot girl era. Of course, there's also Poison Ivy, who just wants to enjoy her solitude…as long as her best friend Harley's there to enjoy it with her. And then there's the new girl, Black Canary, who's engaged to the love of her life, Green Arrow—but the closer they get to the wedding, the more it feels like they might not be written in the stars after all. But these ladies aren't meeting to discuss any of that. There's a killer on the loose in Gotham City—a killer of women. And when Black Canary realizes stopping the murders requires more criminal company than she's used to keeping, she finds herself reluctantly teaming up with the infamous Gotham City Sirens for the hunt! Fan-favorite writer Tini Howard (Catwoman, Harley Quinn) teams with superstar artist Babs Tarr (Batgirl) to bring you the sexiest and most scintillating DC Black Label series yet! Collects Sirens: Love Hurt #1-4. 168 pgs • $24.99, On Sale February 2, 2027

Animal Man by Jamie Delano and Steve Pugh Omnibus

(W) Jamie Delano and others (A) Steve Pugh and others

Covers: Brian Bolland

Buddy Baker is killed. His son Cliff is abducted. The Baker family is coming apart… but Buddy refuses to die. Bound bodiless to the Red—the life force connecting all living things—Buddy will claw his way through an impossible chain of reincarnations to save those he loves! But bringing Cliff home is only the beginning. Forever transformed by his experiences, Buddy returns as something new. As six-year-old Maxine's connection to the Red takes shape, the family will find themselves at the heart of a revolution to save humanity. This visionary saga of primal horror, ecological apocalypse, and supernatural fantasy asks mankind one simple question: evolve or die? Either way, the revolution starts now! Collects Animal Man (1988) #51-79 and Annual (1993) #1; Children's Crusade (1993) #1-2; Swamp Thing Annual (1993) #7; and a story from Vertigo Jam (1993) #1 ["Talking Turkey"]. Featuring a brand-new foreword by Jeff Lemire, introductions by Delano and Pugh, and an art gallery by Pugh, the complete issue #71 script, commentary and original pencils from artist Russel Braun, and more! 1016 pgs • $125.00, On Sale February 16, 2027

Swamp Thing by Alan Moore Omnibus

(W) Alan Moore and others (A) Stephen R. Bissette, John Totleben, Rick Veitch, and others

Covers: Stephen R. Bissette

When Alan Moore (Watchmen, V for Vendetta) took over Swamp Thing, the world of comics was forever changed. Joined by groundbreaking artists, these are the stories that forever defined the character, introduced the world to John Constantine and the Green, and pushed the boundaries of what was possible within the medium. From horror to fantasy, romance to science fiction, discover what it means to truly be alive. Collects The Saga of the Swamp Thing (1982) #16-30, Swamp Thing (1984) #31-64 and Annual (1984) #2; DC Comics Presents (1978) #85; John Constantine, Hellblazer #1-3; and pages from DC Sampler #2-3; Crisis on Infinite Earths #4; and The New Teen Titans (1984) #18 and #22, along with Moore's original proposal for the lost event Twilight of the Superheroes and the surviving pages from Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson's Swamp Thing: Déjà Vu (set in the aftermath of Moore's run). With new essays by Bissette and Veitch, along with never before seen original artwork, pencils, scripts, and more! 1600 pgs • $175.00, On Sale July 6, 2027

Batman: Harley & Ivy: The Deluxe Edition (2027 Edition)

(W) Paul Dini, Bruce Timm, Ronnie Del Carmen, and Ty Templeton (A) Bruce Timm, Ronnie Del Carmen, Rick Burchett, and others

Covers: Bruce Timm

Writer Paul Dini and artist Bruce Timm, the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series, follow up their Eisner-winning The Batman Adventures: Mad Love with another tale featuring Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy! Collects Batman: Harley & Ivy #1-3; The Batman Adventures Holiday Special #1; The Batman Adventures Annual #1; The Batman and Robin Adventures #8; The Batgirl Adventures #1; Batman: Gotham Knights #14; and a story from Batman: Black & White #3 [Role Models]. 976 pgs • $125.00, On Sale February 16, 2027

Justice League of America: The Bronze Age Omnibus Vol. 2 (2027 Edition)

(W) Martin Pasko, Bob Rozakis, Steve Englehart, E. Nelson Bridwell, Elliot S! Maggin, Len Wein, Cary Bates, and Gerry Conway (A) Dick Dillin, Dick Giordano, and Frank McLaughlin

Covers: Karl Kerschl

One of the greatest eras in the history of the Justice League of America continues here. The Justice League watches over not only the Earth but the entire galaxy from their orbiting satellite HQ. Each story features the ever-evolving League, led by Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, with help from other key members, including Green Arrow, Aquaman, Hawkman, Green Lantern, the Flash, Red Tornado, and Black Canary. Collects Justice League of America #114-146. 776 pgs • $125.00, On Sale February 23, 2027

Superman by Phillip Kennedy Johnson Omnibus Vol. 2

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Tom Taylor, Joshua Williamson, and others (A) Scott Godlewski, Rafa Sandoval, Max Raynor, and others

Covers: Steve Beach

Warworld's revolution is over, and Superman is back on Earth. But peace doesn't last long for the Man of Steel. Phillip Kennedy Johnson's groundbreaking run concludes in this epic for the ages. Collects Action Comics #1047-1060 (only the Phillip Kennedy Johnson 'A' Rise of Metallo Stories and New Worlds) and 2023 Annual; Knight Terrors: Action Comics #1-2; Superman: Kal-El Returns Special #1; Superman: Son of Kal-El #16-18; and Adventures of Superman: Book of El #1-12. Featuring a brand-new introduction by Johnson, an extensive in-universe brand-new journal entries, never-before-seen behind the scenes, and more! 976 pgs • $125.00, On Sale February 16, 2027

Green Arrow: Archer's Quest Omnibus Vol. 2

(W) Judd Winick, Chuck Dixon, and others (A) Scott McDaniel, Andy Owens, Tom Fowler, and others

Covers: Scott McDaniel

Green Arrow is a symbol that anyone can fight back if they have the will to do so. Armed with nothing but his bow and charming wit, Green Arrow regularly takes on villains that outstrip his own humble abilities— from supernatural threats such as Brick and Dr. Light to skilled rogues like the Riddler and Merlyn. Oliver Queen has always been about fighting the system, and after a crisis of infinite proportions, the ultimate rebel must become part of the system to save Star City…enter Mayor Oliver Queen. With the help of his newfound office and his vigilante family—Black Canary, Connor Hawke, Arsenal, and Speedy—Green Arrow puts everything on the line to protect his beloved city. Collects Green Arrow (2000) #40-75 and Connor Hawke: Dragon's Blood #1-6. 1040 pgs • $125.00, On Sale February 9, 2027

Princesses of the DC Universe

(W) Susan Bridges and Tilly Bridges (A) Alba Glez

Covers: Alba Glez

Yara Flor is very unsure about leading a teen girl superhero squad—that's a lot of responsibility. Wonder Woman encourages her to try and even brings donuts. But their first meetup is crashed by Princess Maxima! Maxima's life has been nothing but princess studies, princess duties, and princess training. While planning her coming-of-age ceremony, she realizes she's been so busy she doesn't have any friends to invite! No matter: By royal decree, Yara Flor, Steel, and Miss Martian legally have to accompany Maxima to her planet! Surely, they'll become friends during their road trip… through the stars! But when their ship is stolen, a simple trip turns into an epic adventure! Can they get their ship back, find some socks, help Superman escape a dungeon, rescue an entire planet, and make it back to Maxima's home planet in time for her ceremony? 160 pgs • $12.99, On Sale March 2, 2027

Lobo Vol. 1: All Anti, No Hero

(W) Skottie Young (A) Jorge Corona, Nicoletta Baldari, and Riley Rossmo

Covers: Jorge Corona

After DC K.O., Lobo needs cash, but the bounty-hunting industry has gone space-Hollywood! Omni Omega+ Entertainment Corp is ready to pay big bucks to make Lobo a star, but they're not ready for what Lobo's ready to do on camera. Then, there's a trip into Lobo's psyche and past, an unplanned playdate between Dawg and Krypto accompanied by an inevitable fight between the Main Man and Supergirl, a trip to Hell to parley with and/or kill the Tooth Fairy, and the start of the fight of Lobo's long life! From the Eisner Award-winning creative team behind Middlewest and The Me You Love in the Dark come the explosive energy and eye-popping visuals of Lobo Vol. 1: All Anti, No Hero, collecting Lobo (2026) #1-6! 144 pgs • $17.99, On Sale February 2, 2027

Deathstroke: The Terminator Vol. 1: The Killer

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico

Covers: Carmine Di Giandomenico

Slade Wilson has made more enemies in his life than he can count, and now one of them is taking his whole world apart piece by piece, starting with the murder of Wintergreen. But that is the least of his worries: Deathstroke has broken the code of the Merchants of Death, and members Deadshot and Deathblow are gunning for him. With a price on his head and his best friend dead, he can't afford any distractions. Enter: Ravager, his deadly daughter. But is she here to save him or finish the job herself? And will anyone survive the carnage when a Deathstroke doppelgänger mysteriously arrives? Two Deathstrokes, one city, and a body count that's about to go through the roof! Get ready for savage violence and nonstop action from writer Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs, Uncanny Valley), with pulse-pounding art from Carmine Di Giandomenico (The Flash). Collects Deathstroke: The Terminator (2026) #1-6. 144 pgs • $17.99, On Sale February 9, 2027

Batwoman Vol. 1: Eschatology

(W) Greg Rucka (A) DaNi and Jeff Spokes

Covers: DaNi

Since she was 10 years old, Kate Kane has lived in the shadow of a prophecy held by the Dark Faith, a religion devoted to the end of all things. After a battle leads to tragedy, Batwoman travels to Petalon, Greece, to declare war on the Dark Faith like never before—and her brutality quickly begins raising alarms among friends and foes alike, including the Question (a.k.a. Renee Montoya) and Kate's father, Col. Jacob Kane. Amidst the battle to save all things, Kate must face the question: How do you fight the devil when the devil is real? Acclaimed writer and co-creator of the modern Batwoman Greg Rucka returns to the story of Kate Kane alongside visionary artist DaNi for a DC Next Level series that redefines Batwoman and her mission for a new generation. Collects Batwoman (2026) #1-6. 152 pgs • $17.99, On Sale February 16, 2027

Superman Vol. 7: Reign of the Superboys – Prime Time

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Dan Mora

Covers: Dan Mora

After the shocking events of DC K.O., Superman is missing. But one hero steps up to take his place…Superboy-Prime?! Prime is the ultimate DC Comics fan, hailing from the real world where super-heroes are characters on a comic page. Now he's got a real shot at showing the world he can be just as great a hero as Superman! Superstar artist Dan Mora returns to Superman for an action-packed adventure that changes the face of the DC Universe! Collects Superman (2023) #36-40. 144 pgs • $17.99, On Sale January 19, 2027

Superman: Kingdom of Zod

(W) Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid, Sophie Campbell, and Dan Slott (A) Joe Quinones, Paolo Villanelli, Montos, Rachael Stott, Eddy Barrows, and others

Covers: Dan Mora

All the major threats from across the world of Superman in DC's All In era collide! The Super-Family—and the DC Universe—will never be the same. Featuring the talents of writers Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell, Mark Waid, and Dan Slott with artists Eddy Barrows, Joe Quinones, Montos, Rachael Stott, and more. This volume collects Action Comics #1100-1102; Superman (2023) #41-42 and 2026 Annual: Year One Thousand #1; Supergirl (2025) #16-17; Superman Unlimited #16-17; and Superman: Kingdom of Zod Special #1. 336 pgs • $29.99, On Sale February 9, 2027

DC X Sonic the Hedgehog: Metal Legion

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Adam Bryce Thomas

Covers: Pablo M. Collar

The worlds of DC Comics' Justice League and SEGA's Sonic the Hedgehog collide once more in another thrilling crossover filled with action, adventure, laughs, and perils! Mysterious mechanical rings have appeared on both worlds, linking them together and leading to all things wonderful, worrisome, and weird! The heroes are happily reunited, but little do they suspect there's a sinister origin to their reunions. Collects DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: Metal Legion #1-5. 120 pgs • $17.99, On Sale February 16, 2027

Batgirl Vol. 4: Gotham by Knockout

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Takeshi Miyazawa and Stephen Segovia

Covers: David Talaski

A changed Cassandra Cain returns to Gotham! Batgirl is back in Gotham City, but her Bat-Family reunion is cut short when she awakens with the twisted, metahuman abilities of the Blood—the power to wield and control her blood like a weapon. She is forced to ascend Wu Corp Tower to confront her Blood relatives for answers and a reversal of this curse. As ancient powers collide, Cassandra Cain must decide what kind of family she's willing to fight for. Additionally, a murder in Gotham's streets leads Batgirl to a crime scene with no discernible clues — only the words "Forget-Me-Not." As the investigation unravels, Cassandra Cain discovers disturbing gaps in her own memory. With no leading suspect to fight and no answers on the streets, she must go inward to find the truth. Collects Batgirl (2025) #17-22. 144 pgs • $17.99, On Sale January 19, 2027

Harley Quinn in Paradise Vol. 2

(W) CRC Payne (A) Siobhan Chiffon and Cathy Le

Covers: Siobhan Chiffon and Cathy Le

As the competition heats up, Harley finds herself navigating shifting alliances, shocking betrayals, and growing feelings she didn't expect. Between relationship drama, compatibility challenges, surprise proposals, and a mystery threatening everyone's chances at happily ever after, life in the villa is anything but relaxing. And when Harley starts investigating the secrets hiding beneath the island's sunny surface, she may uncover more than she bargained for. Written by CRC Payne (Batman: Wayne Family Adventures) with art by Siobhan Chiffon and Cathy Le (Archie Comics: Big Ethel Energy), this volume collects episodes 14-26 of the Ringo Award-nominated DC Go! webcomic, optimized for a brand-new reading experience in print. Also includes never-before-seen bonus content from the creators themselves! Collects Harley Quinn in Paradise Episodes #14-26. 208 pgs • $14.99, On Sale February 2, 2027

Nothing Butt Nightwing Vol. 2

(W) Patrick R. Young (A) Moy R. Marco, Tokitokoro

Covers: Moy R. Marco

Model by day, hero by night—Dick Grayson, a.k.a. Nightwing, finally seems to be hitting his stride (both on and off the runway). From cursed catwalks in Tokyo to ruined red carpets in Hollywood, Dick is buttoning up fashion crimes across the globe…even warming up the frigid shores of Antarctica for good measure. He's regaining self-confidence, expanding his modeling portfolio, and inching closer to solving the mystery of the missing models—but could mixing business and pleasure put his secret identity in jeopardy? Or worse, endanger the people he loves? Collects Nothing Butt Nightwing #14-26. 208 pgs • $14.99, On Sale February 2, 2027

Gotham Academy: First Year

(W) Brenden Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, and Becky Cloonan (A) Marco Ferrari

Covers: Karl Kerschl

Olive Silverlock has a problem, and it's shaped like Gotham's favorite hero: Batman. He "saved" her when her mom lost control and got Commissioner Gordon to pawn her off on Bruce Wayne, who promptly shuffled her off to Gotham Academy. Boarding school. With a bunch of awful rich kids! As if she wasn't traumatized enough already! Fall in love with the fan-favorite characters all over again in this revealing prequel taking readers back to Gotham Academy! Artist Marco Ferrari joins the original team as we return to the hallowed halls for even more mystery, romance, and teen drama. Guaranteed to delight fans of the original series and introduce new readers to the lovable cast. Don't miss the year it all began! Collects Gotham Academy: First Year #1-6. 208 pgs • $16.99, On Sale March 2, 2027

Green Lantern Vol. 7: City of Angels

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Ig Guara, Xermánico, and Montos

Covers: Xermánico

Kyle Rayner is back in L.A., and he's not flying solo—Odyssey the Time Bandit, the precog thief, is riding shotgun! But is Odyssey really the villain everyone says she is, or is there more to her than meets the cosmic eye? One thing's for sure: Someone or something is desperate to dim her star power (good luck with that—we are in Hollywood, after all)! And in a meet-cute of super proportions, Kyle bumps into his ex Jade, daughter of Earth's first Green Lantern, and she's here to help (or so she claims). Over in the outer sectors, Hal's up to something so mysterious it's got the Guardians of the Universe in full-on panic mode. Why? Who knows! And just as Kyle and Jade's situationship heats up, Kyle might have to drop everything to save Hal. Seriously, can't an intergalactic guy catch a break?! Collects Green Lantern (2023) #34-39. 160 pgs • $17.99, On Sale January 26, 2027

Catwoman Vol. 4: Where the Heart Is

(W) Torunn Grønbekk (A) Davide Gianfelice

Covers: Seba Fiumara

Catwoman has finally returned to Gotham City, where her enemies have been waiting and scheming. Driven by his hatred and backed by a mysterious benefactor, Black Mask has set into motion an elaborate plan designed to strike straight at Selina's heart by targeting the people she cares about the most and ruining her reputation in Gotham in the process. Collects Catwoman (2018) #85-90. 152 pgs • $19.99, On Sale January 19, 2027

Starfire by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti: The Complete Collection

(W) Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Emanuela Lupacchino and Elsa Charretier

Covers: Amanda Conner

Join New York Times bestselling writers Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti and artists Emanuela Lupacchino and Elsa Charretier as they display all their trademark wit and humor in this hilarious, sexy, heartfelt, and action-packed series that follows Starfire as she tries to live a normal life in Florida. Will this star shine too brightly for the Sunshine State? Collects DC Sneak Peek: Starfire #1 and Starfire #1-12. 288 pgs • $29.99, On Sale January 26, 2027

JLA Book Four

(W) Grant Morrison, Mark Waid, Len Kaminski, and others (A) Howard Porter, Mark Pajarillo, Val Semeiks, and others

Covers: Howard Porter

JLA Book Four continues Grant Morrison's legendary run on Justice League of America, featuring the Fifth Dimension invasion in Crisis Times Five—an homage to the classic Justice League and Justice Society crossovers of the Silver and Bronze Ages—and the Gorilla Warfare of JLApe when the League is transformed into gorillas! Plus, Mark Waid's first JLA story before his own epic run on the series and the never before collected JLA #27-33 and Annual (1998) #2-3; Batman Annual (1993) #23, The Flash Annual (1999) #12; Superman Annual (1999) #11; Green Lantern Annual (1999) #8; Wonder Woman Annual (1999) #8; Aquaman Annual (1999) #5; Legends of the DC Universe #19; Martian Manhunter Annual (1999) #2; JLA: Foreign Bodies #1; and stories from New Gods Secret Files #1! 600 pgs • $39.99, On Sale February 16, 2027

Teen Titans by Geoff Johns Compendium Two

(W) Geoff Johns, Adam Beechan, Sean McKeever, and others (A) Tony S. Daniel, Todd Nauck, Al Barrionuevo, and others

Covers: Tony S. Daniel, Tanya Horie, and Richard Horie

Spirits are broken. Lives are lost. And the team is changed forever. When the dust settles on Infinite Crisis, the Titans struggle to reforge their fractured team. Collecting Teen Titans (2003) #32-54 and Annual (2006) #1; Blue Beetle (2006) #18; Superman / Batman (2003) #26; Superman (1987) #712; Wonder Girl (2006) #1-6; Robin (1993) #146-147; DC Special: Cyborg #1-6; Crisis Aftermath: The Battle for Blüdhaven #1-6; Countdown #51; a story from DC Universe Infinite Halloween Special #1 [Young Frankenstein: …In Stitches]; and pages from Infinite Crisis #1-7; profiles from Countdown #18 [Doctor Light] and #36 [Deathstroke]; and profiles DC Universe: Origins (2009) TPB [Beast Boy and Cyborg]; and 52 (back-ups) #25 [Nightwing], #31-32 [Robin and Blue Beetle], #41 [Starfire], and #47 [Teen Titans]. 1264 pgs • $59.99

Unfollow: The Complete Collection

(W) Rob Williams (A) Mike Dowling

Covers: Matt Taylor

Welcome to Ferrel's final, and greatest, engineering project: a vast experiment designed to reveal the authentic nature of humanity. Gathering the entire series together for the first time, Unfollow: The Complete Collection includes Unfollow #1-18. 424 pgs • $39.99, On Sale February 16, 2027

Batgirl: Year One: DC Compact Comics Edition

(W) Scott Beatty and Chuck Dixon (A) Marcos Martín and Álvaro López

Covers: Marcos Martín and Álvaro López

As the Dynamic Duo of Batman and Robin swoops across the skyline of Gotham City, another masked avenger suddenly appears. Untested but stubbornly resilient, Batgirl doesn't take orders from the Dark Knight, the Boy Wonder, GCPD detective James Gordon, or anyone else. She's a crime-fighting vigilante who's determined to make a name for herself—one way or another. Told with timeless panache and wit by writers Scott Beatty and Chuck Dixon (Robin: Year One) and illustrated by the dynamic duo of Marcos Martín (Daredevil, The Private Eye) and Álvaro López (Catwoman), Batgirl: Year One chronicles the early days of Batgirl as she slowly shapes her legacy. Collects Batgirl: Year One #1-9 in a pocketable, compact edition! 224 pgs • $9.99, On Sale February 16, 2027

Superman: Brainiac: DC Compact Comics Edition

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Gary Frank and Jon Sibal

Covers: Gary Frank

When invader probes bombard our world, Superman journeys into the deepest reaches of space to confront his old foe. But the Brainiac he encounters is unlike any he's faced before. Aboard his massive ship, the one true Brainiac hoards wonders and horrors in equal measure. Only one treasure eludes him. Setting his sights on Superman, Brainiac will do anything to ensure that the Last Son of Krypton is his alone. Supergirl. Metropolis. Earth. Everything under Superman's protection is no longer safe. Although the Man of Steel is faster than a speeding bullet, even he won't be able to save everyone. Geoff Johns and Gary Frank, the superstar creative team behind Doomsday Clock, Batman: Earth One, and Shazam!, continue their Superman saga as the Man of Steel experiences his greatest triumph…and greatest tragedy. Collects Action Comics (1938) #866-870 and pages from Superman: New Krypton Special #1. 128 pgs • $9.99, On Sale June 1, 2027

DC Finest: Crisis: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Four

(W) Marv Wolfman, Roy Thomas, Steve Englehart, and others (A) George Pérez, Jerry Ordway, Joe Staton, and others

Covers: George Pérez and Tom Ziuko

The ongoing collection of the reality-shattering saga that is Crisis on Infinite Earths comes to its universe-shaking climax in this fourth and final comprehensive volume, featuring for the first time ever all of the original series together with every tie-in and crossover issue in reading order! Collects Crisis on Infinite Earths #10-12; All-Star Squadron #57-60; Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld (1985) #13; Blue Devil #19; Christmas with the Super-Heroes #2; DC Comics Presents (1978) #94; Green Lantern (1960) #197-198; The History of the DC Universe #1-2; Infinity, Inc. (1984) #25; JLA: Incarnations #5; Starman Annual (1994) #1; The Fury of Firestorm (1982) #42; The Omega Men (1983) #33; a story from Secret Origins Annual (1988) #2 [Mystery of the Human Thunderbolt]; and pages from Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #10 and #16-18. 624 pgs • $39.99, On Sale February 9, 2027

DC Finest: The Warlord: This Savage World

(W) Mike Grell (A) Mike Grell and Vince Colletta

Covers: Mike Grell

After crash-landing on the mysterious planet Skartaris, Lt. Colonel Travis Morgan finds himself trapped in a brutal, unforgiving realm filled with dinosaurs, demons, and dark magic—a lost world where the sun never sets and danger is ever present. Stranded in this uncompromising land with nothing but a knife, a sidearm, and his wits, Morgan embarks on a remarkable journey that will test his survival skills to their limit—and ultimately gift the world with a new hero: The Warlord! This first volume of Mike Grell's groundbreaking sword and sorcery saga collects 1st Issue Special #8 and Warlord #1-36. 688 pgs • $39.99, On Sale February 16, 2027

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