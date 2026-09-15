Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: firestorm, Gerry Conway, jason todd, rip

DC Comics Pays Tribute To Gerry Conway In This Week's Comic Books

DC Comics pays tribute to the late Gerry Conway in this week's comic book titles

Article Summary DC Comics honors Gerry Conway in this week’s comics, celebrating the late writer’s lasting impact on the DC Universe.

Gerry Conway co-created Firestorm, Power Girl, Jason Todd, Vixen, Killer Croc, Killer Frost and many more.

His DC legacy includes Batman, Superman, Justice League of America, Swamp Thing and Superman vs. Spider-Man.

Tribute pages feature quotes from Jeff Lemire, Paul Levitz, Gail Simone and M. Christine Valada on Gerry Conway.

Comic book creator Gerry Conway died in April this year at the age of 73. At DC Comics, he co-created Firestorm, as well as Power Girl, Jason Todd – the second Robin, Vixen, Killer Croc, Killer Frost, the second Thinker, Weasel, Atari Force, Baron Blitzkrieg, Commander Steel, Felicity Smoak and many more, writing Justice League of America, Batman, Superman, and Swamp Thing, as well as writing the first Marvel/DC superhero crossover, Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man. This week, DC Comics is running a tribute to Gerry Conway in their comic books with art by Eduardo Pansica, Al Milgrom, and Marcelo Maiolo, featuring characters associated with Gerry, and the following quotes from comic book professionals;

"Gerry Conway was a comics giant who left an incredible legacy of characters and stories behind that will be inspiring creators and readers for generations to come." —Jeff Lemire, writer of The Fury of Firestorm

"Few writers in our generation have contributed more stories to the DC Universe, or crafted as many enduring new heroes or villains. From the classic first Superman/Spider-Man tale to years of Justice League, Gerry helped shape our mythos." —Paul Levitz, former president of DC Comics"

Gerry Conway had a knack for creating characters I cared about as a young comics reader, a feat many others could not duplicate. He made me want to read comics, but more than that, he made me want to write comics." —Gail Simone, writer of the Power Girl/Punisher story in DC/Marvel: Superman/Spider-Man

"Len had many delightful stories to tell about Gerry, and Gerry was the person I turned to when Len died to ask for a eulogy. I did not realize at the time that Len had died on Gerry's 65th birthday, but Gerry delivered a touching and funny speech. He faced his last months with humor and the knowledge that he loved and was loved, which is something to which we should all aspire." —M. Christine Valada, creative rights activist and widow of comic book legend Len Wein

And yes, they do spell his name correctly this time.

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