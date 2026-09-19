Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, The Joker
DC Comics Solicits in The Daily LITG, 19th September 2026
DC Comics Solicits was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- DC Comics Solicits tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the daily LITG countdown of yesterday’s biggest comics stories.
- See how DC Comics Solicits ranked alongside Marvel, Image, Oni Press, Wonder Woman, and Avengers headlines.
- Catch more key comics industry reads, from Popverse shutting down to Diamond bankruptcy talk and August sales charts.
- Look back through LITG history with the biggest September 19 stories from 2025 to 2018, plus today’s comics birthdays.
DC Comics Solicits was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.
DC Comics Solicits and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- DC Comics Official Full December 2026 Solicits | 2492863
- Go West, Old Men…Who Is Leaving Marvel And Who Is Staying?
- Image Comics Full Official December 2026 Solicits
- Tom King To Stop Writing Wonder Woman In 2026
- A Look Inside Maximum X-Men, Spinning Out Of Avengers: Armageddon
- Colbert, Kimmel: Give Captain America's Shield Back To The Gruenwalds
- Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Wanted Green Lantern, Got GA Flash
- What If Flash Gordon Was Absolute Batman? A New Graphic Novel Asks…
- Official: Marvel Adds Miracleman To The Avengers For 2026
- Official And Exclusive: Oni Press' December 2026 Full Solicitations
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- ReedPop Is To Close Its Popverse Website This Month
- Bill Schanes On The Pop-King Diamond Bankruptcy Comics Publisher Offer
- Absolute Batman #23 Tops The 400 Bestselling Comics For August 2026
- Joe Bob Briggs & Darcy The Mail Girl Launch New Comic, MonsterVision
- Marvel & DC Comics Marketshare Squeezed Together Last Week
- Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel In The Daily LITG, 18th September 2026
LITG one year ago,
Wonder Woman/Captain America and the ten most popular stories
- Who Knew Wonder Woman/Captain America Would Be So Controversial?
- Marvel Comics' December 2025 Full Solicits And Solicitations
- DC Comics' December 2025 Solicits For DC's K.O. But What About Batman?
- Wolverine Takes On the Hulk with Limited 1/6 Hot Toys Figure
- Red Hood #1 Is Now A Forty Dollar Comic Book On eBay
- Marvel Launches Sorcerer Supreme #1 In 2026… But Who? And By Whom?
- Avatar Press Tells Retailers Why They Can't Supply Them With Comics
- Marc Silvestri Relaunches The Darkness With Ed Benes & Raymond Gay
- PrintWatch: Logo On The Cover Of Deadpool/Batman #1 Second Printing
- The Cancellation Of Magik #10 And What Comes Next In 2026? (Spoilers)
- Tomb Raider: Sacred Artifacts Launches In January 2026
- Titan Comics December 2025 Full Solicits With Dark Souls & Doctor Who
- PrintWatch: Logo On The Cover Of Deadpool/Batman #1 Second Printing
- Batman #1 Had Half A Million Orders Thanks To The Blind Bag
- Cyberpunk 2077: Chrome Brings Horror To Night City In 2026
- Trinity: Daughter Of Wonder Woman Is Getting Later, Delayed 7 Weeks
- The Cancellation Of Magik And The Daily LITG, 18th September 2025
LITG two years ago, Four Classic NES/SNES Titles
- Four Classic NES/SNES Titles Arrive Tonight On Nintendo Switch Online
- The Future Of Jonathan Kent, Jay Nakamura And Dreamer (SuperSpoilers)
- The Remaining Member Of Absolute Power's Suicide Squad Revealed
- IDW December 2024 Solicits, TMNT, Naruto, Sonic, Star Trek, No Ponies
- Storm Leaves X-Men For Avengers Over Employment Structure (XSpoilers)
- Someone Made a Legend Of Zelda Roguelike That's Already Popular
- Marvel Launches Sabretooth Series This December
- IDW Pivots To Publishing Horror Comics With New Imprint And Licenses
- IDW- "If Things Had Panned Out, Everybody Would Be On A Yacht"
- Marvel's New Champions by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli for 2025
- Simon & Kirby Reboot the Black Owl in Prize Comics, at Auction
- Marga the Panther Woman Hits Fox's Weird Comics #8, Up for Auction
- Ann Nocenti Asks What If Rogue Was A Herald Of Galactus? And More…
- Early Days of E.C. Stoner's Phantasmo, Dell's The Funnies at Auction
- Elektra The Latest To Join Marvel's Red Band In 2025
- David Pepose & Mike Henderson Launch Cable: Love & Chrome in January
- Captain Freedom Saves New York City in Speed Comics #28, at Auction
- Joshua Herron Auctions Team Primo Graphic Novel Rights for Six Figures
- Xenomorphs On Holiday in New Series, Alien: Paradiso
- DC Comics Announce Batman, Absolute, All In & Jim Lee Panels For NYCC
- Marvel Announce Doctor Doom, Spider-Man & Venom Panels For NYCC
- The Debut of American Eagle in America's Best Comics #2, at Auction
- Dogpool, Catpool, Mousepool & Alligator Loki Jump Digital to Print
- CGC/CCG Hires Yvethe Tyszka as Senior Vice President Global Marketing
LITG three years ago, Rick & Morty No Longer "Created By"
- Rick and Morty Season 7 Opening Addresses Justin Roiland Situation
- Joe Matt, Creator Of Peepshow, Died Aged 60 At His Drawing Board. RIP
- Parallel World: C-Drama Adventure with The Coolest Heroine on TV
- Here's an Exciting Update on the Conjuring 4 and Its Big Finale
- Rick Remender Rejects Batman & X-Men To Sign Image Comics Exclusive
- The Beginning Of The End Of X-Men's Krakoa Age Announced At NYCC
- My Arcade Announces The Atari Gamestation Pro Console
- Wonder Woman #1 Exposes The Founding Of The USA As A Lie (Spoilers)
- Marvel Announces Avengers: Twilight by Chip Zdarsky & Daniel Acuña
- Halloween Awaits with The Nightmare Before Christmas Cosbi Collection
- Marvel Promises The Resurrection Of Magneto For 2024
- Kick-Ass Working for Joe Biden, And More Mark Millar Big Game Deaths
- Comic Shops Get Surprise Greg Capullo Wolverine Cover Worth $200
- The Dart Debuts Before the Roman Empire in Weird Comics #5, at Auction
- Eight Webtoon Panels (And Free Graphic Novels) At New York Comic-Con
- Red Hood Vs Batman, and The Marquise Revealed (Gotham War Spoilers)
- The Awl Leads Ablaze's December 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
- Sebastian Girner's New Crowdfund Comics Publisher, Goats Flying Press
- Still The Conjuring 4 Finale On The Daily LITG, 19th September 2023
LITG four years ago, Season 2 Of The Mists Clarification Clarification
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Clarifies Some Season 2 Confusion
- Anti-SJW New Character First Appearance In Young Justice #4 (Spoilers)
- When Bill Jemas Was Going To Write Captain Marvel, Then Harlan Ellison
- Supernatural Spinoff Pitch: So Hear Us Out, Ackles, Padalecki & Kripke
- Failsafe Return Of Future State To Gotham & More BatGossip (Spoilers)
- So What Does Sony's 2024 "The Karate Kid" Film Mean for Cobra Kai?
- Black Adam Sit Upon His Throne with New McFarlane Toys Figure
- Sarah Michelle Gellar on Applying Her Buffy Experiences to Wolf Pack
- Amazing Spider-Man #9 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
- Fairy Sci-Fi Stories- Grimm Space #1 in Scout's December 2022 Solicits
- Rainbow Days by Minami Mizuno Translated in Viz December 2022 Solicits
- Action Lab Resolicit Comics as New Number #1 in December 2022 Solicits
- The Strangest Phantom Lady Story Gets Even Stranger, at Auction
- I Cross Dressed For IRL Meetup in Kodansha December 2022 Solicits
- Radior and the Mystery of Dell's Key Ring Comics, Up for Auction
- FREE: Tom Peyer & Gregg Scott's Edgar Allan Poe's Gore of Frankenstein
- Comic Book Creators React To The Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
- High Grade Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5, Up for Auction
- The Debut of the Shadow at DC Comics, Up for Auction
- Warren Ellis To Create Audio Drama Podcasts & The Return Of Injection
- Get Reincarnated As Your Bias's Baby in Yen December 2022 Solicits
- Petra Erika Nordlund's Tiger Tiger- Seven Seas December 2022 Solicits
- Saying Goodbye in The Daily LITG, 19th September 2022
LITG five years ago, Something Something Pokémon Something
- Pokémon TCG Finally Announces Missing Eeveelution Alternate Arts
- Barbara Gail Gordon's New Batgirl Costume In Nightwing #84 (Spoilers)
- Batman To Get A Brand New Super-Power From DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Family Guy Gets Heartbreaking Goodbye Bumper from Adult Swim
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: The Gang Heads to the Woods?
- What If…? Episode 6 Review: What If This Show Wasn't So Boring?
- Tasks For Oshawott Community Day Research In Pokémon GO
- Babylon 5 Future Could Include a Series of Animated Movies
- X-Men Onslaught Revelation #1 Preview: More Millennial Nostalgia Bait
- DC Vs Marvel #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto #2 Review: A Big, Splashy Mess
- DC Vs Marvel #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Star Trek: Year Five #24 Review: Spectacular
- When Marvel Published Black Panther's Origin – Avengers #87 At Auction
- Marvel Still Doing Halloween Giveaway Comics This Year
- Iron Man's First Appearance in Tales of Suspense #39 Up for Auction
- X-Men's Trial of Magneto #2 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Bunny Mask Gets A Sequel In 2022 – The Hollow Inside
- Last Annihilation Wakanda #1 Review: It's Great
- The Instant Success of Moon Knight in Werewolf by Night 32, at Auction
- Batman '89 #2 Review: Refreshingly Effective
- Nominees For Diamond Comics Retailer Best Practice Awards 2021
- End After End & We Ride Titans from Vault in December 2021 Solicits
- Source Point Press Launches 3 Bloody Comics In December 2021 Solicits
- What If… We Had Different Opinions? Daily LITG, 19th September 2021
LITG six years ago, Walking Dead Films and Batman Toys
- The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln's 4-Word Film Update Left Us Smiling
- McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figure Set
- Transformers Get Poppin' as Funko Announces New Wave of Retro Pops
- Pokémon GO To Debut Shiny Castform Variants Before Main Series
- Sneasel Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny In Pokémon GO
- Funko Anime NYCC 2020 – My Hero, Naruto, Cowboy Bebop, and More
- The Boys Weekly Eps Debate Now Has Homelander's Attention
- Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Shared Retailer Exclusive List
- Image Comics' Full December 2020 Solicitations
- WWE Counters AEW Parking Lot Brawl With Smackdown Samoan Street Fight
- DC Returns To Barnes & Noble With 3 New Batman Exclusive HC
- Conan's New Comic, The Frost Giant's Daughter in December From Ablaze
- Gloomhaven: Fallen Lion Comic in Source Point Press December 2020 Solicits
- Paul Grist Creates New Kane Comics and a Cover For The Union
- B&W Horror Comics Anthology in Antarctic Press December 2020 Solicits
LITG seven years ago, we were promised a different 2020
- Marvel Promises a Very Different Marvel Universe in 2020, With Iron Man and Incoming
- Has DC Comics Just Created Its Very Own Rick And Morty?
- When Storm Welcomed Back Jean Grey in House Of X #5 – and in Uncanny X-Men #242
- COSPLAY 9-1-1: 5 Things This Cosplayer Needs You to Know [OPINION]
- "Black Desert Online" Brings Back "Season Of The Hunt" Next Week
- DC Cancels Orders for Brian Azzarello's Birds Of Prey, Will Resolicit as Black Label Comic Alongside Movie
- "The Stand": Whoopi Goldberg Reveals New Mother Abagail Hairdo
- House Of X/Powers Of X Hardcover Jumps a Hundred Pages and Another Ten Bucks
- Full Marvel Comics December 2019 Solicitations… 2099 and 2020 are Incoming…
- Walt Simonson Returns to Thor in December
LITG eight years ago, there was only one thing on our mind
How many articles could we get out of this one?
- Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
- Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
- DC Comics Censors Batpenis in Digital Versions of Batman: Damned
- Thor and Hulk, Sitting in a Tree, D-A-T-I-N-G?
- It's "The Wade Boggs Challenge 2.0" in FXX's 'Always Sunny' Preview
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Josh Geppi, President of ComicWow
- Martin Hirchak of MPH Comics
- Jason Walz, comic creator of Last Pick.
- Comic book illustrator Job Yamen
- Gary Dunaier of the Museum of Comic & Cartoon Art
- Comic writer B. Alex Thompson
- Kristen Koerner Simon, Director of Content at Atomic Crush Events
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
-
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.