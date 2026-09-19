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DC Comics Solicits in The Daily LITG, 19th September 2026

DC Comics Solicits was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

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Article Summary

  • DC Comics Solicits tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the daily LITG countdown of yesterday’s biggest comics stories.
  • See how DC Comics Solicits ranked alongside Marvel, Image, Oni Press, Wonder Woman, and Avengers headlines.
  • Catch more key comics industry reads, from Popverse shutting down to Diamond bankruptcy talk and August sales charts.
  • Look back through LITG history with the biggest September 19 stories from 2025 to 2018, plus today’s comics birthdays.

DC Comics Solicits was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

DC Comics Solicits in The Daily LITG, 19th September 2026

DC Comics Solicits and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. DC Comics Official Full December 2026 Solicits | 2492863
  2. Go West, Old Men…Who Is Leaving Marvel And Who Is Staying?
  3. Image Comics Full Official December 2026 Solicits
  4. Tom King To Stop Writing Wonder Woman In 2026
  5. A Look Inside Maximum X-Men, Spinning Out Of Avengers: Armageddon
  6. Colbert, Kimmel: Give Captain America's Shield Back To The Gruenwalds
  7. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Wanted Green Lantern, Got GA Flash
  8. What If Flash Gordon Was Absolute Batman? A New Graphic Novel Asks…
  9. Official: Marvel Adds Miracleman To The Avengers For 2026
  10. Official And Exclusive: Oni Press' December 2026 Full Solicitations

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago,

Wonder Woman/Captain America and the ten most popular stories

How Do Batman And Deadpool Crossover Anyway? (Spoilers)
Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson
  1. Who Knew Wonder Woman/Captain America Would Be So Controversial?
  2. Marvel Comics' December 2025 Full Solicits And Solicitations
  3. DC Comics' December 2025 Solicits For DC's K.O. But What About Batman?
  4. Wolverine Takes On the Hulk with Limited 1/6 Hot Toys Figure
  5. Red Hood #1 Is Now A Forty Dollar Comic Book On eBay
  6. Marvel Launches Sorcerer Supreme #1 In 2026… But Who? And By Whom?
  7. Avatar Press Tells Retailers Why They Can't Supply Them With Comics
  8. Marc Silvestri Relaunches The Darkness With Ed Benes & Raymond Gay
  9. PrintWatch: Logo On The Cover Of Deadpool/Batman #1 Second Printing
  10. The Cancellation Of Magik #10 And What Comes Next In 2026? (Spoilers)
  11. Tomb Raider: Sacred Artifacts Launches In January 2026
  12. Titan Comics December 2025 Full Solicits With Dark Souls & Doctor Who
  13. PrintWatch: Logo On The Cover Of Deadpool/Batman #1 Second Printing
  14. Batman #1 Had Half A Million Orders Thanks To The Blind Bag
  15. Cyberpunk 2077: Chrome Brings Horror To Night City In 2026
  16. Trinity: Daughter Of Wonder Woman Is Getting Later, Delayed 7 Weeks
  17. The Cancellation Of Magik And The Daily LITG, 18th September 2025

LITG two years ago, Four Classic NES/SNES Titles

Zelda Roguelike Still in The Daily LITG, 19th of September 2024

  1. Four Classic NES/SNES Titles Arrive Tonight On Nintendo Switch Online
  2. The Future Of Jonathan Kent, Jay Nakamura And Dreamer (SuperSpoilers)
  3. The Remaining Member Of Absolute Power's Suicide Squad Revealed
  4. IDW December 2024 Solicits, TMNT, Naruto, Sonic, Star Trek, No Ponies
  5. Storm Leaves X-Men For Avengers Over Employment Structure (XSpoilers)
  6. Someone Made a Legend Of Zelda Roguelike That's Already Popular
  7. Marvel Launches Sabretooth Series This December
  8. IDW Pivots To Publishing Horror Comics With New Imprint And Licenses
  9. IDW- "If Things Had Panned Out, Everybody Would Be On A Yacht"
  10. Marvel's New Champions by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli for 2025
  11. Simon & Kirby Reboot the Black Owl in Prize Comics, at Auction
  12. Marga the Panther Woman Hits Fox's Weird Comics #8, Up for Auction
  13. Ann Nocenti Asks What If Rogue Was A Herald Of Galactus? And More…
  14. Early Days of E.C. Stoner's Phantasmo, Dell's The Funnies at Auction
  15. Elektra The Latest To Join Marvel's Red Band In 2025
  16. David Pepose & Mike Henderson Launch Cable: Love & Chrome in January
  17. Captain Freedom Saves New York City in Speed Comics #28, at Auction
  18. Joshua Herron Auctions Team Primo Graphic Novel Rights for Six Figures
  19. Xenomorphs On Holiday in New Series, Alien: Paradiso
  20. DC Comics Announce Batman, Absolute, All In & Jim Lee Panels For NYCC
  21. Marvel Announce Doctor Doom, Spider-Man & Venom Panels For NYCC
  22. The Debut of American Eagle in America's Best Comics #2, at Auction
  23. Dogpool, Catpool, Mousepool & Alligator Loki Jump Digital to Print
  24. CGC/CCG Hires Yvethe Tyszka as Senior Vice President Global Marketing

LITG three years ago, Rick & Morty No Longer "Created By"

Rick & Morty No Longer "Created By"- Daily LITG, 20th September 2023

LITG four years ago, Season 2 Of The Mists Clarification Clarification

Season 2 Of The Mist Clarification- Daily LITG, 20th September 2022

  1. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Clarifies Some Season 2 Confusion
  2. Anti-SJW New Character First Appearance In Young Justice #4 (Spoilers)
  3. When Bill Jemas Was Going To Write Captain Marvel, Then Harlan Ellison
  4. Supernatural Spinoff Pitch: So Hear Us Out, Ackles, Padalecki & Kripke
  5. Failsafe Return Of Future State To Gotham & More BatGossip (Spoilers)
  6. So What Does Sony's 2024 "The Karate Kid" Film Mean for Cobra Kai?
  7. Black Adam Sit Upon His Throne with New McFarlane Toys Figure
  8. Sarah Michelle Gellar on Applying Her Buffy Experiences to Wolf Pack
  9. Amazing Spider-Man #9 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  10. Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
  11. Fairy Sci-Fi Stories- Grimm Space #1 in Scout's December 2022 Solicits
  12. Rainbow Days by Minami Mizuno Translated in Viz December 2022 Solicits
  13. Action Lab Resolicit Comics as New Number #1 in December 2022 Solicits
  14. The Strangest Phantom Lady Story Gets Even Stranger, at Auction
  15. I Cross Dressed For IRL Meetup in Kodansha December 2022 Solicits
  16. Radior and the Mystery of Dell's Key Ring Comics, Up for Auction
  17. FREE: Tom Peyer & Gregg Scott's Edgar Allan Poe's Gore of Frankenstein
  18. Comic Book Creators React To The Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
  19. High Grade Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5, Up for Auction
  20. The Debut of the Shadow at DC Comics, Up for Auction
  21. Warren Ellis To Create Audio Drama Podcasts & The Return Of Injection
  22. Get Reincarnated As Your Bias's Baby in Yen December 2022 Solicits
  23. Petra Erika Nordlund's Tiger Tiger- Seven Seas December 2022 Solicits
  24. Saying Goodbye in The Daily LITG, 19th September 2022

LITG five years ago, Something Something Pokémon Something

DC Comics Solicits in The Daily LITG, 19th September 2026

  1. Pokémon TCG Finally Announces Missing Eeveelution Alternate Arts
  2. Barbara Gail Gordon's New Batgirl Costume In Nightwing #84 (Spoilers)
  3. Batman To Get A Brand New Super-Power From DC Comics (Spoilers)
  4. Family Guy Gets Heartbreaking Goodbye Bumper from Adult Swim
  5. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: The Gang Heads to the Woods?
  6. What If…? Episode 6 Review: What If This Show Wasn't So Boring?
  7. Tasks For Oshawott Community Day Research In Pokémon GO
  8. Babylon 5 Future Could Include a Series of Animated Movies
  9. X-Men Onslaught Revelation #1 Preview: More Millennial Nostalgia Bait
  10. DC Vs Marvel #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  11. X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto #2 Review: A Big, Splashy Mess
  12. DC Vs Marvel #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  13. Star Trek: Year Five #24 Review: Spectacular
  14. When Marvel Published Black Panther's Origin – Avengers #87 At Auction
  15. Marvel Still Doing Halloween Giveaway Comics This Year
  16. Iron Man's First Appearance in Tales of Suspense #39 Up for Auction
  17. X-Men's Trial of Magneto #2 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  18. Bunny Mask Gets A Sequel In 2022 – The Hollow Inside
  19. Last Annihilation Wakanda #1 Review: It's Great
  20. The Instant Success of Moon Knight in Werewolf by Night 32, at Auction
  21. Batman '89 #2 Review: Refreshingly Effective
  22. Nominees For Diamond Comics Retailer Best Practice Awards 2021
  23. End After End & We Ride Titans from Vault in December 2021 Solicits
  24. Source Point Press Launches 3 Bloody Comics In December 2021 Solicits
  25. What If… We Had Different Opinions? Daily LITG, 19th September 2021

LITG six years ago, Walking Dead Films and Batman Toys

  1. The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln's 4-Word Film Update Left Us Smiling
  2. McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figure Set
  3. Transformers Get Poppin' as Funko Announces New Wave of Retro Pops
  4. Pokémon GO To Debut Shiny Castform Variants Before Main Series
  5. Sneasel Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny In Pokémon GO
  6. Funko Anime NYCC 2020 – My Hero, Naruto, Cowboy Bebop, and More
  7. The Boys Weekly Eps Debate Now Has Homelander's Attention
  8. Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Shared Retailer Exclusive List
  9. Image Comics' Full December 2020 Solicitations
  10. WWE Counters AEW Parking Lot Brawl With Smackdown Samoan Street Fight
  11. DC Returns To Barnes & Noble With 3 New Batman Exclusive HC
  12. Conan's New Comic, The Frost Giant's Daughter in December From Ablaze
  13. Gloomhaven: Fallen Lion Comic in Source Point Press December 2020 Solicits
  14. Paul Grist Creates New Kane Comics and a Cover For The Union
  15. B&W Horror Comics Anthology in Antarctic Press December 2020 Solicits

LITG seven years ago, we were promised a different 2020

  1. Marvel Promises a Very Different Marvel Universe in 2020, With Iron Man and Incoming
  2. Has DC Comics Just Created Its Very Own Rick And Morty?
  3. When Storm Welcomed Back Jean Grey in House Of X #5 – and in Uncanny X-Men #242
  4. COSPLAY 9-1-1: 5 Things This Cosplayer Needs You to Know [OPINION]
  5. "Black Desert Online" Brings Back "Season Of The Hunt" Next Week
  6. DC Cancels Orders for Brian Azzarello's Birds Of Prey, Will Resolicit as Black Label Comic Alongside Movie
  7. "The Stand": Whoopi Goldberg Reveals New Mother Abagail Hairdo
  8. House Of X/Powers Of X Hardcover Jumps a Hundred Pages and Another Ten Bucks
  9. Full Marvel Comics December 2019 Solicitations… 2099 and 2020 are Incoming…
  10. Walt Simonson Returns to Thor in December

LITG eight years ago, there was only one thing on our mind

How many articles could we get out of this one?

  1. Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
  2. Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
  3. DC Comics Censors Batpenis in Digital Versions of Batman: Damned
  4. Thor and Hulk, Sitting in a Tree, D-A-T-I-N-G?
  5. It's "The Wade Boggs Challenge 2.0" in FXX's 'Always Sunny' Preview

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Josh Geppi, President of ComicWow
  • Martin Hirchak of MPH Comics
  • Jason Walz, comic creator of Last Pick.
  • Comic book illustrator Job Yamen
  • Gary Dunaier of the Museum of Comic & Cartoon Art
  • Comic writer B. Alex Thompson
  • Kristen Koerner Simon, Director of Content at Atomic Crush Events

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

  • Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

    Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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