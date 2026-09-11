Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Arrow, green arrow

DC Comics Spoils Absolute Green Arrow Big Reveal Before Anyone Else

DC Comics Spoils Big Reveal in Absolute Green Arrow #5 Preview Before Anyone Else Can

Article Summary Absolute Green Arrow #5 preview appears to spoil the Longbow Hunter’s identity ahead of the planned issue #6 reveal.

The masked archer seems to be a major Green Arrow character, despite Oliver Queen remaining dead.

Absolute Green Arrow #5 also reframes Dinah Lance’s mother, hinting she may not be the corrupt figure first implied.

Hector Hammond captures Dinah and the Green Arrow Killer as the series ties its mystery closer to Absolute Green Lantern.

Pornsak Pichetshote promised that the big reveal over who exactly the Longbow Hunter, the Green Arrow of Absolute Green Arrow, was would be by issue 6. As issue 4 revealed that it wasn't the revived corpse of Oliver Queen, who is still very much dead. Well, it looks like the preview to Absolute Green Arrow #5, out next week, has jumped the gun. With the Green Arrow and Dinah Lance captured, tied together

As well as revealing more details about Dinah Lance's mother in the Absolute Universe, potentially not the crooked cop/gangster she had previously been painted as in the series.

As it seems that Hactor Hammond has been off crossing over with the rest of the DC Universe, specifically Absolute Green Lantern, before returning to this place for a mask reveal…

In the original DC Comics Universe, Malcolm Merlyn, born Arthur King, also known as Merlyn or the Dark Archer, is a DC Comics supervillain and master archer/assassin who serves as a primary archenemy of Green Arrow. He was created by writer Mike Friedrich and artists Neal Adams and Dick Dillin and first appeared in Justice League of America #94 in 1971. A circus performer who worked under the stage name Merlyn the Magician, performing blindfolded archery feats, a young Oliver Queen saw one of these acts and was inspired to take up archery. Merlyn later joined the League of Assassins, trained by Ra's al Ghul and became a highly skilled contract killer and assassin, operating under the cover of a wealthy white-collar businessman in Star City while associating with the elite. He was the father of Tommy Merlyn, who briefly took up the Dark Archer mantle. The character was played by John Barrowman on the TV series Arrow.

In the Absolute Universe, Malcolm Merlyn first appears in Absolute Green Arrow #1 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque as the chief of security for Hector Hammond, tasked with identifying and stopping the Green Arrow Killer, who has been killing billionaires. If this reveal is right, he was tasked to investigate… himself. And hired Dinah Lance to help. Unless, of course, there is a mask under that mask… Scooby Doo has gone there, might Absolute Green Arrow?

ABSOLUTE GREEN ARROW #5 (OF 6)

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

WHO WILL BE SACRIFICED? At the mercy of Hector Hammond, Black Canary and the Green Arrow Killer finally bear witness to the depraved horrors Hammond has been hiding. But when a horrible sacrifice evens the odds…will Dinah have traded one threat for an even more terrifying danger? $4.99 9/16/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!