Posted in: Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, X-Men | Tagged: Absolute Batman, bestseller, marketshare

DC Comics Takes Almost 50% Marketshare Of Last Week's Comic Shop Sales

DC Comics Takes Almost 50% Marketshare Of Last Week's Comic Shop Sales... well, Absolute Batman #25 was out that week after all

Article Summary DC Comics takes almost 50% marketshare of last week's comic shop sales, powered by a huge Absolute Batman #25 release.

Absolute Batman #25 tops the weekly chart, with DC placing four titles in the Top 10 comic book sales rankings.

Marvel lands second at 29.79% marketshare, while Image follows at 11.70% in the direct market publisher breakdown.

Weekly comic shop sales data comes from 600-plus stores, tracking direct market performance across major publishers.

Here are the comic book publisher market shares in the direct market of comic book stores as sold from the 27th of October to the 2nd of November. You can catch up on previous Bestseller Lists and Marketshare reports at these links. Last week's Absolute Batman #25 totally dominated comic book store sales, but also spilt over into Absolute Wonder Woman, DC All In Saga and The Dark Realm Special for DC Comics as well, which saw the comic book publisher take almost 50% of the entire marketshare that week.

Last Week's Comic Shop Sales Marketshare By Publisher – Chart

Last Week's Comic Shop Sales Marketshare By Publisher – Table

Publisher Percentage DC 48.98% Marvel 29.79% Image 11.70% IDW 2.93% Dark Horse 1.71% Mad Cave 1.17% Boom 1.05% Titan 0.86% Dynamite 0.84% Oni 0.97%

Top 10 Comic Book Sales Of The Week, Including Ratio Percentage Comparisons

Rank Title Percentage 1 Absolute Batman #25 100.00% 2 Absolute Wonder Woman #25 39.39% 3 DC All In Saga Darkseid Vs The World #1 23.57% 4 Batman Bad Seeds Sunrise #1 19.36% 5 Amazing Spider-Man #1002 16.79% 6 Daredevil #8 16.52% 7 Justice League The Dark Realm Special #1 13.78% 8 X-Men #40 11.25% 9 Captain America #16 11.22% 10 Fantastic Four #18 10.30%

This is based on Point-of-Sale data from 600+ stores across the Manage Comics and Comic Shop Assistant systems, provided by Prana Direct Market Solutions. The Prana DM data set provides access to a week's sales data from comic book stores, Monday to Sunday, and is published on Bleeding Cool the following Friday. It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800 to 2000 shops that currently order through the direct market. Bleeding Cool neither receives nor hands out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out. If you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com. Although Rob Liefeld believes this is all A.I. or something like that, I think.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!