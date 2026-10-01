Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, bestseller, marketshare, terminal

DC Comics Takes Most Marketshare, Marvel Slips Back, Image Steps Up

DC Comics Takes Most Marketshare, Marvel Slips Back, Image Steps Up, In Comic Stores Last Week

Article Summary DC Comics takes most marketshare in comic stores last week with 41.29%, powered by a dominant slate of Absolute titles.

Marvel slips to 28.62% marketshare, while Image steps up to 19.07% and strengthens its place in the weekly rankings.

DC claims six of the top ten bestselling comics, Marvel lands three, and Image scores one with Terminal #3.

Absolute Batman #24 leads the week’s direct market sales, ahead of Absolute Wonder Woman #24 and Muppets Take The Marvel Universe #1.

Here are the comic book publisher market shares in the direct market of comic book stores as sold from the 22nd of September to the 28th of September, 2026. You can find previous Bestseller Lists and Marketshare reports at these links, including for the whole month of August. DC Comics maintains the lion's share with three Absolute titles this week. The top ten has six from DC Comics, three from Marvel Comics and one from Image Comics. Here's how the marketshare is looking: two-fifths to DC Comics, three-tenths to Marvel and a fifth to Image…

DC – 41.29%

Marvel – 28.62%

Image – 19.07%

IDW – 2.99%

Titan – 1.98%

Boom – 1.81%

Mad Cave – 1.19%

Dark Horse – 1.09%

Ignition – 1.02%

Oni – 0.95%

And here are the top ten bestsellers in-store for last week, as well as the ratio from one against the other in terms of money raised. Absolute Batman #24 takes the top, two and a half time Absolute Wonder Woman, and three times Muppets Take Marvel…

Absolute Batman #24 – DC – 100.0% Absolute Wonder Woman #24 – DC – 41.43% Muppets Take The Marvel Universe #1 – Marvel – 31.02% Infernal Hulk Vs Wolverine #1 – Marvel – 26.31% Absolute Flash #19 – DC – 23.0% Miles Morales Spider-Man #2 -Marvel – 18.69% Justice League Unlimited #23 – DC – 17.32% Terminal #3 – Image- 16.93% Superman #42 – DC – 15.63% Gambit Gone #1 – Marvel – 15.40%

This is based on Point-of-Sale data from 600+ stores in the Manage Comics and Comic Shop Assistant systems, thanks to Prana Direct Market Solutions. The Prana DM data set provides access to a week's sales data from comic book stores from Monday to Sunday and is published on Bleeding Cool the following Friday. It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800-2000 that currently order through the direct market. Bleeding Cool neither receives nor hands out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out. If you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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