Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, bestseller, DNX, marketshare

DC Comics Took Almost Half The Comic Store Marketshare Last Week

DC Comics Took Almost Half The Comic Store Marketshare Last Week as DNX and Absolute Cassandra Cain fought for the top spot

Article Summary DC Comics dominated comic store marketshare for Sept. 15-21, 2026, capturing 45.53% of the direct market.

Marvel followed with 31.49% marketshare, while Image placed third at 12.76% in weekly comic shop sales.

Absolute Cassandra Cain #1 led unit sales, while DNX #1 generated more revenue thanks to its higher $5.99 cover price.

DC claimed six of the weekly top ten bestsellers, with Marvel taking three spots and Image landing one entry.

Here are the comic book publisher market shares in the direct market of comic book stores as sold from the 15th of September to the 21st of September, 2026. You can find previous Bestseller Lists and Marketshare reports at these links, including for the whole month of August. With DC Comics returning to take the lion's share, Absolute Cassandra Cain has the highest sales numbers even as DNX #1 brings in more money, by dint of a higher cover price. The top ten has six from DC Comics, three from Marvel Comics and Exquisite Corpses: Fox Mask Killer from Image Comics. Here's how the marketshare is looking.

DC — 45.53% Marvel — 31.49% Image — 12.76% IDW — 3.23% Dynamite — 2.39% Boom — 2.01% Dark Horse — 1.68% Ignition — 0.82% Titan — 0.66% Mad Cave — 0.42%

And here are the top ten bestsellers in-store for last week, as well as the ratio from one against the other in terms of money raised. Which is how DNX #1 gets a 103% ratio with a $5.99 against Absolute Cassandra Cain at $4.99…

Absolute Cassandra Cain The Shadows Hand #1 – DC – 100% DNX #1 – DC – 103.66% Absolute Green Arrow #5 – DC – 89.16% Avengers Armageddon #4 – Marvel – 52.72% Daredevil #7 – Marvel – 46.52% Detective Comics #1113 – DC – 45.24% Exquisite Corpses Fox Mask Killer #1 – Marvel – 34.83% X-Men #37 – Marvel – 33.59% Nightwing #142 – DC – 30.71% Batwoman #7 – DC – 30.21%

This is based on Point-of-Sale data from 600+ stores in the Manage Comics and Comic Shop Assistant systems, thanks to Prana Direct Market Solutions. The Prana DM data set provides access to a week's sales data from comic book stores from Monday to Sunday and is published on Bleeding Cool the following Friday. It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800-2000 that currently order through the direct market. Bleeding Cool neither receives nor hands out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out. If you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!