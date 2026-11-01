Posted in: Bad Idea, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Titan | Tagged: Absolute Green Arrow, marketshare

DC Comics Took Back The Comic Store Marketshare Lead Last Week

DC Comics Took Back The Comic Store Marketshare Lead Last Week with just shy of 40%

Article Summary DC took back the comic store marketshare lead last week, reaching 39.98% and edging well ahead of Marvel.

Absolute Green Arrow #6 helped power DC's surge, while Marvel landed 31.56% despite a strong new comics week.

Image posted a solid 15.75%, with Dark Horse, IDW, Dynamite, and Boom Studios trailing in the weekly rankings.

Bad Idea debuted on the marketshare chart at 1.36% as It Demands Sacrifice #1 outpaced several rival publishers.

Here are the comic book publisher market shares in the direct market of comic book stores as sold from the 20th of October to the 26th of October, if you can remember that far back. You can catch up on previous Bestseller Lists and Marketshare reports at these links. Last week's Absolute Green Arrow #6 pushed up DC Comics comic book store marketshare, taking back the lead, with just shy of 40%. Even as Marvel had a strong Wednesday with Armageddon, Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men and still with the Midnight Universe sales three weeks in, they only managed 32% of it, only twice as much as Image Comics on a strong 16%, leaving the rest fighting for scraps. Bad Idea Comics also made their debut on the marketshare pie chart, pushing aside the likes of Oni Press and Ignition Press and ahead of Titan Comics and Mad Cave Studios, all down to one single title, It Demands Sacrifice #1.

DC Comics — 39.98%

Marvel — 31.56%

Image — 15.75%

Dark Horse — 2.84%

IDW — 2.82%

Dynamite — 2.18%

Boom Studios — 1.50%

Bad Idea — 1.36%

Titan Comics — 1.02%

Mad Cave Studios — 0.98%

This is based on Point-of-Sale data from 600+ stores across the Manage Comics and Comic Shop Assistant systems, provided by Prana Direct Market Solutions. The Prana DM data set provides access to a week's sales data from comic book stores from Monday to Sunday and is published on Bleeding Cool the following Friday. It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800 to 2000 shops that currently order through the direct market. Bleeding Cool neither receives nor hands out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out. If you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com. Although Rob Liefeld believes this is all A.I. or something like that, I think.

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