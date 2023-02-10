DC Comics Upgrades Poison Ivy to Limited Series To celebrate the rare feat of making it to double digit issues, DC Comics has upgraded Poison Ivy to an ongoing starting in June with Poison Ivy #13.

Hey folks, your pal Jude Terror here, taking a break from writing wrestling clickbait and AI-generated previews articles to fill in for Rich, who has been summoned before Parliament today to address accusations his TV license is "bang out of order." While Rich sorts that out, I'm here to tell you about the lastest press release from DC Comics, revealing that Poison Ivy has been upgraded from a 12-issue limited series to a full-blown ongoing. Yay!

From the press release:

Pamela Isley's comic book journey has grown beyond her original plan as today the publisher announced the hit six-issue DC mini-series Poison Ivy, which was expanded into a second six-issue arc in December 2022, will continue as an ongoing comic book series beginning in June 2023 with Poison Ivy #13! Written by G. Willow Wilson, with art by Marcio Takara and covers by Jessica Fong, fan-favorite Poison Ivy's quest to undo the wrongs of man and return the Earth to the Green persists…at whatever the cost. The comic book series "shines best when we see Ivy being forced to confront humanity, both her own and that of others, and in the process forces the reader to truly see the world" (COMICBOOK).

Here I'd normally make a joke about ComicBook.com taking a break from reporting on the latest developments in fast food sandwiches to provide a pull quote for a comic book, but to be honest, there have been a lot of Mountain Dew articles around here lately, and you know what they say about people in glass houses throwing stones.

The new era of Poison Ivy kicks off in June with Poison Ivy #13.

When Poison Ivy #13 publishes in June 2023, the hit DC title becomes an ongoing comic book series and brings Pamela Isley back to Gotham City! Poison Ivy #13 will have a DC Pride variant cover by Claire Roe along with main cover by Fong and variants by Kai Carpenter, Frank Cho and Mindy Lee.

See the solicits for Poison Ivy #12 and Poison Ivy #13 below.

POISON IVY #12

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

Variant cover by XERMÁNICO

1:25 variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

1:50 foil variant cover by JENNY FRISON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/2/23

Ivy and Janet's celebrity wellness excursion comes to a horrifically tantalizing close as Pamela Isley faces the unintended fruits of her murderous road trip. Will she make it back home to Harley in one piece or is Ivy going to be added to GLØP's body count?

POISON IVY #13

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by KAI CARPENTER

Variant cover by FRANK CHO

1:25 variant cover by MINDY LEE

1:50 foil variant cover by KAI CARPENTER

DC Pride variant cover by CLAIRE ROE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/6/23

There sure is nothing quite like a romantic night with your sweetie in the swamp to make your mouth water. It's the dawn of a new day as Pamela Isley makes her return to Harley and Gotham City with a lovestruck Janet-from-HR in tow. The tension's so thick you could cut it with a fan boat's propeller!