Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: #dceased, DC vs. Zombies, midnight, Midnight Fantastic Four, Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men

DC Comics Vs Marvel Midnight On October 7th With Vampires And Zombies

DC Comics run a Marvel Midnight Universe spoiler on October 7th with DC Vs Vampires, DCeased Zombies and more for a dollar

Article Summary DC Comics vs Marvel Midnight heats up on October 7, 2026, as DC counters Marvel’s new horror line with $1 entry issues.

DC Start Here spotlights DCeased, DC Vs Vampires, Dark Knights of Steel and Dark Nights Metal in bundle editions.

Marvel Midnight Universe launches the same day with Midnight Spider-Man #1, Midnight X-Men #1 and more dark reimaginings.

Solicits tease horror-driven takes on Spider-Man, X-Men and Fantastic Four as DC and Marvel clash for spooky season buzz.

On the 7th of October, 2026, Marvel Comics is launching the Marvel Midnight Universe, with Midnight Spider-Man #1, Midnight X-Men #1 and Midnight Fantastic Four #1, and nothing else that day. Well, nature abhors a vacuum, and DC Comics is taking advantage of that gap. With new DC Start Here issues, comics at a dollar each, and, coincidentally, those reworking classic DC characters as DC Zombies of DCeased, the vampires of DC Vs Vampires, the magical fantasy of Dark Knights Of Steel, and dark versions of DC characters in Death Metal. Someone at DC Comics must be feeling very, very smug right now… here's a Midnight tag for everything else I wrote about Midnight on Bleeding Cool today.

DC START HERE – BUNDLES OF 25 – DCEASED #1 (NET)

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Trevor Hairsine, James Harren (CA) Greg Capullo

10/7/2026

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Trevor Hairsine, James Harren (CA) Greg Capullo 10/7/2026 DC START HERE – BUNDLES OF 25 – DC VS VAMPIRES #1 (NET)

(W) James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Otto Schmidt

10/7/2026

(W) James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Otto Schmidt 10/7/2026 DC START HERE – BUNDLES OF 25 – DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #1 (NET)

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Yasmine Putri

10/7/2026

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Yasmine Putri 10/7/2026 DC START HERE – BUNDLES OF 25 – DARK NIGHTS METAL #1 (NET)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Greg Capullo

10/7/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Greg Capullo 10/7/2026 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #3

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDER-MAN in their first breakthrough on the path to a post-mortality future. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest, most top-secret labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant… a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. December 16th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDER-MAN in their first breakthrough on the path to a post-mortality future. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest, most top-secret labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant… a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. December 16th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #3

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. December 16th 2026 $4.99

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. December 16th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? October 7th 2026 $4.99

Written by Art by FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? October 7th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #3

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience… December 16th 2026 $4.99

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