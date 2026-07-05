Posted in: Batman, Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Catwoman

DC Debuts In Absolute Batman #22 And Absolute Catwoman #2 (Spoilers)

The DC Comics Absolute character debuts in Absolute Batman #22 and Absolute Catwoman #2 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman #22 spoilers reveal Harley Quinn’s origin twist

Jack Grimm’s experiments unleash warped Absolute Batman villains

Absolute Catwoman #2 introduces key new Absolute Universe players.

Scott Snyder expands the Absolute Universe by reimagining classic Gotham figures across Absolute Batman #22 and Catwoman #2.

One of the joys of the ongoing Absolute Universe series from DC Comics, as it was in the Ultimate Universe from Marvel, is seeing how familiar superhero characters are introduced, redesigned, and recreated in a very different political world. And this week will be a monster week for that, and for DC Comics, with the release of both Absolute Batman #22 and Catwoman #2 on the same day.

Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder and Werther Dell'Edera brings the origin of the Absolute Harley Quinn we have seen running the Red Hood Gang in Gotham. And so for the first time we see her mother. Absolute Debut one, but you'll only realise that later….

While Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal also looks at Absolute Selina Kyle's childhood, as well as that of Holly.

And another Absolute Universe character is making their debut, albeit still in shadow. And as Selina Kyle gets a check-up after her recent assault from Cassandra Cain and her Catwomen.

But over in Absolute Batman, Harley Quinn is definitely seeing double. Deep in the depths of Jack Grimm's arc,we see more of the Absolute Joker's experiments.

The Absolute version of Tweedledee and Tweedledum, a duo of Batman villains inspired by the characters from Lewis Carroll's Through the Looking-Glass. They are cousins, but their strong physical resemblance allows them to pass as identical twins. They first appeared in Detective Comics #74 in 1943, created by Don Cameron, Jerry Robinson and Bob Kane. Typically portrayed as overweight, dim-witted but cunning gangsters, they engage in acrobatics and a bouncing fighting style. Here they appear to be conjoined twins… or maybe Jack Grimm just made them that way. And they are both late, late for a very important date.

The Absolute version of Calendar Man. The original DC version of Calendar Man, or Julian Gregory Day, is a Batman villain known for his obsessive crimes themed around calendars, holidays, dates, and seasons. He first appeared in Detective Comics #259 in 1958, created by Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff. Initially portrayed as a gimmicky, joke villain with seasonal- or day-of-the-week-themed heists and gadgets, he later became a more disturbed, psychopathic figure and a serial killer in Batman: The Long Halloween. And here he seems to be regenerating into a new person after a set period of time, who bursts out of his stomach. They should try this with Doctor Who. And in Absolute Catwoman?

We get the Absolute Helen Bertinelli, known in the DC Universe as the Huntress, closely associated with the Batman Family. Daughter of a powerful Mafia boss in Gotham City, she witnessed the murder of her family during a mob hit when she was 8. Sent to live with relatives in Sicily, she received rigorous training in martial arts, archery, and combat from family allies and mentors. Driven by trauma and a desire for revenge, she returned to Gotham as the Huntress. She was originally created as a new version of the Silver Age Huntress, Helena Wayne, daughter of Batman and Catwoman, by Joey Cavalieri and Joe Staton in The Huntress #1 in 1989.



As well as Victoria Sage. The question must be… is this the Absolute Vic Sage? A gender flipped version of The Question? Vic Sage, created by Steve Ditko in Blue Beetle #1 in 1967, Vic Sage is a television investigative journalist in Hub City who becomes a faceless vigilante when legal methods fail. He uses a special mask that makes his face appear blank, symbolising his quest for truth and moral clarity, and was originally inspired by Ayn Rand's Objectivism. And then that first Absolute debut hidden in plain sight. Harley Quinn's mother….

… is the actual Absolute Universe version of Harley Quinn. The version we have seen in the Absolute Universe is Harley Quinn Jr… Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder and Werther Dell'Edera and Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder and Bengal are published this coming Wednesday.

Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder, Werther Dell'Edera

As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/26

As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/26 Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

Selina licks her wounds after her run-in with her mystery assailants. But she can't linger long if she's going to get her revenge. $4.99 7/8/26

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