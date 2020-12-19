DC Future State Gossip: What Is Aquawoman's New Power? (Spoilers)

It's Aquawoman time. Because in January and February, DC Comics will be running a two-month event, Future State, looking at potential and possible futures for the DC Universe, their most prominent characters and their successors. Originally planned as the ongoing nature for these titles as 5G or Generation Five, it was truncated into two months instead. However, it is notable that some aspects will be continuing over from Future State into DC Infinite, from March 2021. Could this be one of them? Spoilers going in, be warned.

Because Bleeding Cool has heard a few things about Future State that may suggest what else is to come, including what's going down in the water. We may be talking a fair bit about that this weekend, and you can follow along on this handy DC Future State Bleeding Cool link.

In Future State: Aquaman, the new maybe-Aquaman Jackson Hyde, son of Black Manta, gets imprisoned in the oceans of Neptune, after having lost Andy Curry, daughter of former Aquaman and Mera, known as Aquawoman and definitely not Aqualass.

She also reveals a new power. While her father may, famously, have been able to talk to fish and use his persuasive powers on see-dwelling creatures, Aquawoman can directly control them like puppets. Which could make her the most powerful being on Earth, if she is able to, of chooses to, control that ability.

Sadly she's not on Earth, as the two of them find The Confluence, a pan-dimensional part of the ocean linked to other oceans on other worlds across time and space. Hence Neptune…

Of course, they both have much bigger things to worry about. Such as no Aquaman series from DC Comics in March 2021. Not even a back-up strip.