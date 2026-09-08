Posted in: Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Titan, X-Men | Tagged: bestseller, marketshare

DC Had Almost Twice As Much Marketshare As Marvel Comics Last Week

DC Comics had almost twice as much marketshare in comic book shops as Marvel did last week

Article Summary DC Comics marketshare hit 49.19% for September 1-7, 2026, nearly doubling Marvel's 27.42% in comic shops.

DC Comics dominated the weekly charts, taking seven of the top ten bestselling comics in the direct market.

Batman #13 led the week at 100%, with Doom Patrol #1, Teen Titans #1, and Legion Of Super-Heroes #1 strong.

Direct market sales data comes from 600+ stores via Manage Comics, Comic Shop Assistant, and Prana DMS.

Here are the comic book publisher marketshare in the direct market of comic book stores as sold from the 1st of September to the 7th of September, 2026. You can find previous Bestseller Lists and Marketshare reports at these links.

As you can see, DC Comics takes almost half of the marketshare in a week without a new Absolute Batman title, with Marvel Comics reduced to half that, and only twice as much as Image Comics…

DC Comics – 49.19%

Marvel – 27.42%

Image – 12.74%

Dynamite – 3.05%

Boom Studios – 2.17%

IDW Publishing – 1.37%

Oni Press – 1.17%

Ignition Press – 1.00%

Dark Horse – 0.96%

Titan Comics – 0.92%

And these are the top ten sellers for last week, from 1st of September to the 7th of September, 2026, including comparative sales ratios, with Batman #13 dominating, and the DC Next Level launch titles doing well, DC taking the top five, with seven in the top ten, against Marvel's three…

Batman #13 – DC Comics – 100%

Absolute Superman #23 – DC Comics – 70.42%

Doom Patrol #1 – DC Comics – 63.85%

Legion Of Super-Heroes #1 – DC Comics – 62.29%

Teen Titans #1 – DC Comics – 61.08%

Daredevil #6 – Marvel Comics – 55.29%

Absolute Green Lantern #18 – DC Comics – 36.08%

Captain America #15 – Marvel Comics 37.51%

Batman Superman Weird Al Worlds Weirdest #1 – DC Comics – 35.69%

Wade Wilson Deadpool #8 – Marvel Comics 32.86%

This is all based on Point Of Sale data from 600+ stores in the Manage Comics and Comic Shop Assistant systems, thanks to Prana Direct Market Solutions. The Prana DM data set provides access to a week's sales data from comic book stores from Monday to Sunday and is published on Bleeding Cool the following Friday. It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800-2000 that currently order through the direct market. Bleeding Cool neither receives our hands-out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out. And if Lunar, PRH, Universal, Philbo or Diamond UK, or even Marvel, DC, Image, Dynamite, Dark Horse, would be interested in sharing their data, in a way that I guarantee never to declare it to competitors, but combine it to create a Direct Market Orders chart that reflects the whole market like Diamond used to, I would be down with that as well. We have made a start with Image Comics and their Monthly Top Ten charts, too. But for now, for right now, this is where we are. I will always strive to do better to serve Bleeding Cool readers, whether comic store owners or comic shop customers. And if you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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