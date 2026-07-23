Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, Demon, Deniz camp, sdcc, shadow of the bat, static, Stephanie Williams, Travis Mercer, vixen.

DC Next Level With Travis Mercer, Cody Ziglar… Stephanie Williams?

DC Next Level Panel/Signing at San Diego Comic-Con with Travis Mercer, Cody Ziglar, what about James Harren, Deniz Camp and Stephanie Williams?

Article Summary DC Next Level hits San Diego Comic-Con with a key panel and signing, plus multiple comic book announcements expected.

Michael Walsh, Gerry Duggan and Cody Ziglar are tipped for major DC Next Level reveals, including Static and more.

Stephanie Williams is widely expected to unveil a new Vixen series, while Travis Mercer teases more Jason Todd at DC.

Deniz Camp, Javier Rodríguez and James Harren fuel DC Next Level buzz, with Shadow of the Bat and Demon in play.

Tomorrow sees the DC Next Level panel and signing at San Diego Comic-Con. And as Bleeding Cool previously reported, there is much excitement about both.

Michael Walsh is listed as a panellist, suggesting his DC Next Level book will be announced. Will it be Jonah Hex?

is listed as a panellist, suggesting his DC Next Level book will be announced. Will it be Jonah Hex? Stephanie Williams is not listed on the panel, but she is expected by many to be there to announce her new Vixen comic book, as we have already been reading in those tea leaves (and Scott Snyder 's wink to crowds).

is not listed on the panel, but she is expected by many to be there to announce her new Vixen comic book, as we have already been reading in those tea leaves (and 's wink to crowds). While Travis Mercer may not be on the Vixen book with Stephanie Williams, he does seem to have another character he is excited about when signing a comic with Jason Todd, Red Hood, on the cover. " Always a privilege to not only see my first DC published comic, but to get to special remark on it. This book will always be incredibly important to me. You truly never forget your first. PS: If you enjoy my take on Jason stay tuned" Shadow Of The Bat?

may not be on the Vixen book with Stephanie Williams, he does seem to have another character he is excited about when signing a comic with Jason Todd, Red Hood, on the cover. " Shadow Of The Bat? Not on the panel, but listed on the DC Next Level signing is Cody Ziglar . He's expected to be working on a new Static comic book for DC Next Level.

. He's expected to be working on a new Static comic book for DC Next Level. Gerry Duggan must have more than a Deadshot one-shot on the cards. He's on the panel and on the signing.

must have more than a Deadshot one-shot on the cards. He's on the panel and on the signing. Has anyone seen Deniz Camp and Javier Rordrigues? Their DC Next Level book is being announced at San Diego Comic-Con as well. Shadow Of The Bat?

and Javier Rordrigues? Their DC Next Level book is being announced at San Diego Comic-Con as well. Shadow Of The Bat? James Harren on Demon. Come on.

on Demon. Come on. But I am told to expect more, much, much more… talking of which, it's about to be the Jim Lee in twenty minutes, panel, that should be fun too. I'd better stop typing and get down there, I bet there are already crowds… Shadow Of The Bat?

DC's Next Level

Friday July 24, 2026 12:30pm – 1:30pm PDT Room 6DE

DC storytellers explore the Next Level publishing initiative with announcements, fresh looks, and new details from across the DC Universe. Featuring Joshua Williamson (Legion of Super-Heroes), Hayden Sherman (Legion of Super-Heroes), Kyle Higgins (Teen Titans), Michael Walsh, Gerry Duggan (Next Level: One-Shot), and others. Moderated by Brittany Holzherr (senior editor, DC) and Andrew Marino (senior editor, DC).

DC Next Level is a 2026 publishing initiative from DC Comics, serving as the "second act" of the broader DC All In era which began in late 2024. It follows the conclusion of the DC K.O. event in March 2026 and focuses on creator-driven, accessible stories featuring underutilised or fan-favourite characters and teams in the main DC Universe continuity, including Lobo, Batwoman, Deathstroke: The Terminator, Firestorm, Zatanna, Barbara Gordon, and The Deadman, with more like Jonah Hex, Shadow Of The Bat, The Demon, Legion of Super-Heroes, Teen Titans, and Doom Patrol to come.

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