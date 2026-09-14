Posted in: Comics | Tagged: new york comic con, newlitg

DC NYCC Announcements in The Daily LITG, 14th September 2026

DC New York Comic Con Announcements in The Daily LITG, for the 14th of September 2026

Article Summary DC New York Comic Con announcements lead Bleeding Cool, with Vertigo, Black Label, Absolute, YA and Next Level reveals.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s top stories, from DC NYCC news to Star Trek, Doctor Who, Dexter and Marvel.

A fresh list of additional comic stories includes Frank Miller, Lore Olympus, Legends & Lattes and Absolute Green Arrow.

LITG also looks back across past years’ biggest September stories and closes with today’s comic book birthdays.

DC NYCC Announcements was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

DC NYCC Announcements and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Star Trek/Doctor Who Crossover and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

LITG two years ago, Stan Lee Lied…

LITG three years ago, Kingdom Hearts Keyblades

LITG four years ago, Minnie Mouse Slippery When Wet

LITG five years ago, Batman Not Going Down

LITG six years ago, Pokemon, Hugo Weaving, Battlestar Galactica, Bunny Girl Senpai

LITG seven years ago, Netflix was thinking about Lucifer

And they are still thinking about him.

LITG eight years ago, Nightwing lost his Dick

Do you remember that Vision sequel that never was? What exactly was the continuity that prevented it?

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with fourteen years for us as well.

Donny Cates , writer of Crossover, Venom, Thor, Vanish, God Country and Rednecks

, writer of Crossover, Venom, Thor, Vanish, God Country and Rednecks Jenny McKinnon , author of the Sleaze Castle comic books.

, author of the Sleaze Castle comic books. Brent Erwin , co-owner of Collected: Your Pop Culture Headquarters of Fort Worth, Texas and Partner / COO at Ape Entertainment.

, co-owner of Collected: Your Pop Culture Headquarters of Fort Worth, Texas and Partner / COO at Ape Entertainment. Ricky-Marcel Pitcher , creator of Can You Kill Hitler? graphic novel.

, creator of Can You Kill Hitler? graphic novel. Evan Henry , EIC of Black Ship Books.

, EIC of Black Ship Books. Richard Boom , comic book agent.

, comic book agent. Samuel Clarke Hawbaker , artist on Nomad.

, artist on Nomad. Todd S. Tuttle , artist on Mr T and the T Force, The Green Hornet, Ralph Snart

, artist on Mr T and the T Force, The Green Hornet, Ralph Snart Mary Fleener, alternative comics creator of Slutburger.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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