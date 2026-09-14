Posted in: Comics | Tagged: new york comic con, newlitg
DC NYCC Announcements in The Daily LITG, 14th September 2026
DC New York Comic Con Announcements in The Daily LITG, for the 14th of September 2026
Article Summary
- DC New York Comic Con announcements lead Bleeding Cool, with Vertigo, Black Label, Absolute, YA and Next Level reveals.
- The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s top stories, from DC NYCC news to Star Trek, Doctor Who, Dexter and Marvel.
- A fresh list of additional comic stories includes Frank Miller, Lore Olympus, Legends & Lattes and Absolute Green Arrow.
- LITG also looks back across past years’ biggest September stories and closes with today’s comic book birthdays.
DC NYCC Announcements was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.
DC NYCC Announcements and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- DC Vertigo, Black Label, Absolute, YA & Next Level NYCC Announcements
- Star Trek: Shatner on "The Cage" Pilot Issues, Getting Second Chance
- Doctor Who: SNL UK's George Fouracres Discusses Growing Casting Buzz
- Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Time Jump: Dexter's Feeling His Age
- McFarlane Toys Brings Back Sinestro (Green Lantern Corps) Figure
- Spider-Man Announcement At NYCC In The Daily LITG, 13th September 2026
- Comic Store In Your Future: Sweet Sixteen Years In Business
- Marvel Promise A Major Spider-Man Announcement At New York Comic-Con
- Lanterns S01E05/DCU Notes: More Kane/Gotham, Abin Sur, Guy Gardner
- Legends & Lattes Graphic Novels Now Come With Charm Blind Bags
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Frank Miller Joins Something Is Killing The Children #50 Blind Bags
- DC Vertigo, Black Label, Absolute, YA & Next Level NYCC Announcements
- Legends & Lattes Graphic Novels Now Come With Charm Blind Bags
- Lore Olympus Finale Comes With a Free Persephone Pin by Rachel Smythe
- Absolute Green Arrow #5 Tops The 50 Most Anticipated Comics This Week
- Spider-Man Announcement At NYCC In The Daily LITG, 13th September 2026
LITG one year ago, Star Trek/Doctor Who Crossover and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- Strange New Worlds/Doctor Who Connection "Makes Perfect Sense": Myers
- Marvel/DC Crossover Has Captain America & Wonder Woman Fighting in WW2
- DC Comics Pulls The Gotham Sampler For Batman Day Now, As Well
- Marvel/DC Crossover Has Frank Miller Write & Draw Batman Vs Wolverine
- How Do Batman And Deadpool Crossover Anyway? (Spoilers)
- Grace for the World Concert Viewing Guide: Williams, Bocelli & More
- Punisher Red Band #1 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Deadpool/Batman #1 Preview: The Ultimate Guest Appearance Sales Boost
- After 37 Years, Diamond Kills Previews Catalog, Lays Off Staff
- Chip Zdarsky Takes On One World Under Doom With The Will Of Doom
- Gossip: Sparkle Pop/Ad Populum Plans To Sell Off Free Comic Book Day
- Mo Batman, Mo Problems In The Daily LITG, 13th September 2025
LITG two years ago, Stan Lee Lied…
- A New Book Called "Stan Lee Lied", Claims That Stan Lee… Lied
- Marvel Goes Full Fan Service With Rogue: Savage Land Comic
- Hot Toys Brings Judgement Day with New T-800 Terminator Figure
- Svengoolie's Halloween BOO-Nanza! Offers MeTV Month of Tricks & Treats
- Waller Moved After Peacemaker "For a Variety of Reasons": James Gunn
- I've Just Read Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta
- DC All In Special #1 Does Something Remarkably Weird (Spoilers)
- DC Vs Marvel Omnibuses Get Later, Two Different Dates
- American Horror Stories Returns for 5-Episode Huluween 2024 Event
- Donny Cates And Ryan Stegman Just Discovered That Knull Is In Venom 3
- Nightmare Before Christmas Movie Manga Editions Coming from TOKYOPOP
- About Comics to Publish the Bus and Car Travel Cartoons of Wally Falk
- Hulk Teach! by Jeffrey Brown from Marvel and Scholastic
- Ridley Pearson's Indestructibles Finally Published By DC In 2025
- Dream On, a New MG Graphic Novel by Shannon Hale and Marcela Cespedes
- Thought Bubble To Host Exhibition By 12 Palestinian Comic Creators
- The Phoenix Comic Books, A New Graphic Novel Imprint, With QR Codes
- Stan Lee Still Lied… in The Daily LITG, 13th of September 2024
LITG three years ago, Kingdom Hearts Keyblades
- Square Enix Lights Up the Night with Kingdom Hearts Keyblade Replicas
- Bill Willingham Says He Has "Fired DC Comics" Over Fables
- Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Opener in The Daily LITG, 12th September 2023
- Marvel Comics Establishes "Gruenwald's Law" In Regard To Time Travel
- Robert Kirkman's Energon Universe To Transform Comic Shop Sales
- A New Home for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Disney: Not So Fast
- Marvel Zombies Make Brief Early X-Men Appearance Today (Spoilers)
- How Orchis Fights X-Men – But Also Russia, The Children & Genesis?
- God Saved Matt Murdock From Hell? Daredevil #1 Spoilers
- Ultra Violent Metroidvania Cookie Cutter Reveals Gameplay Trailer
- The Awl: ABLAZE to Publish Acclaimed Korean Webtoon Graphic Novel
- The First Five Pages Of Tom King & Daniel Sampere's Wonder Woman #1
- Charles Soule, From Eight Billion Genies to The Bloody Dozen
- Louise Simonson & June Brigman Revive Power Pack From Marvel Comics
- Alan Moore to DC: Send Watchmen, Other TV/Film Royalty Checks to BLM
- Marvel Makes Eddie Brock Responsible For Much Of World War II in 1942
- What Happens When The Dark Droids' Scourge Tries To Take Darth Vader?
- Patton Oswalt Calls Si Spurrier & Matia Bergara's Coda D&D On Shrooms
- Kingdom Hearts Keyblades in The Daily LITG, 13th September 2023
LITG four years ago, Minnie Mouse Slippery When Wet
- Minnie Mouse No Longer "Dripping With Excitement" At Disney
- Tonight Is Ralts Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: September 2022
- Doctor Who Star Yasmin Finney Offers Some Additional Info On Rose
- Compare How Mark Buckingham Completely Redrew Miracleman Silver Age
- Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
- Damian Wayne Recreates Classic Batman Robin Meme (Spoilers)
- The Batman Who Laughs Becomes the Darkest Knight with McFarlane
- Flash Movie Prequel Reveals Where The Flash Gets His Suit (Spoilers)
- Celesteela Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: September 2022
- She-Hulk Director: Madisynn/Wong Improv Scene, Guggenheim's Audition
- Skybound Announces Creative Team Lineup for Creepshow #4
- Latest Comixology Original Takes Supernatural Census of New York City
- The Summer Hikaru Died: Yen Press to Publish Sought-after Horror Manga
- Matthew Rosenberg Launches Substack Comics With Juan Ferreyra & More
- Joshua Williamson Launches New Nailbiter Comics On Substack Pro
- Giulietta Romero: Hitwoman Gets Jennifer Blood Spinoff From Dynamite
- First Look Disney+ Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Rodrick Rules & Diper Överlöde
- Vampirella To Give Birth In December 2022
- Future State Gotham Goes Back To Batman's Beginning Before Final Issue
- Radiant Pink Joins Radiant Black On Shelf Next To Power Rangers
- Vampire Superheroes From Marvel (Again) With The Unforgiven
- Dripping Minnie In The Daily LITG 13th September 2022
LITG five years ago, Batman Not Going Down
- Harley Quinn Comic Revisits Batman Not Going Down On Catwoman
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: The Gang Gets a "Karen"?
- Marvel Legends Team Reveals New Spider-Man Wave and More
- Cobra Kai Creators New 4-Year Sony TV Deal Includes Franchise Spinoffs
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: How Does La'an Noonien-Singh Factor In?
- Pokémon GO Hints At Another Secrets Of The Jungle Event
- Marvel Comics Now Calls Alternate Versions "Variants" (Spoilers)
- The Lake Trio Will Be Shiny in Pokémon GO Starting Tomorrow
- J. Michael Straczynski Gives Slight Tease For The Return Of Babylon 5
- Comic Store In Your Future: Chaos and Substack
- Mike Mignola to Write and Draw First Full Comic Since Hellboy in Hell
- X-Men Legends Unites Fabian Nicieza, Dan Jurgens, Mr. Sinister & More
- Mao: Rumiko Takahashi Plays it Straight and Spooky This Time
- Not All Robots: Dystopian Satire is AWA Studios' Funniest Series
- Hunter Gorinson Quits Bad Idea To Head Boom' Business Development
- Youngblood #0 Gold Edition, At Auction – But What Is Its Story?
- Lobo's Debut In Omega Men #3 On Auction At Heritage Today
- Archie Comics Kickstarts A 700-Page Kevin Keller Omnibus
- Jim Lee Selling His X-Men #1 Covers? Time For A New Record?
- E.M.Press – A New Publisher From Gary Erskine & Paul M Mathews
- Learn How To Pitch Graphic Novels To Agents & Publishers In 1/2 A Day
- Secret Wars #8 CGC 9.8 Copy Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
- Tom Brevoort Posts Alan Moore's Script For Guernica 9/11 Page
- Substack and Comic Shops in The Daily LITG, 13th of September 2021
LITG six years ago, Pokemon, Hugo Weaving, Battlestar Galactica, Bunny Girl Senpai
- Top Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO: Generation One
- Matrix, Lord of the Rings Actor Hugo Weaving Talks Missing Franchises
- For All Mankind: The Real Sci-Fi Battlestar Galactica Should've Been
- The Quick Catch Method In Pokémon GO Explained
- Where Are The New Shadow Pokémon In Pokémon GO?
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Manga Improves on the Novel
- Top 5 Most Useful Legendary Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- Funko Announces Looney Tunes and DC Comics Crossover Pops
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
- The Walking Dead Pre-Season 10 Finale Marathon Lets TWD Fans Decide
- Jim Lee Confirms (Again) That 5G Isn't Happening, at DC Fandome
- Ghostly Workforce to Pet Influencers, Unboxing Shortbox September 2020
- Trinity Crisis Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 13th September 2020
- DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: How Catwoman Changes The Future Of Batman
- No Marvel Comics In The UK This Week
LITG seven years ago, Netflix was thinking about Lucifer
And they are still thinking about him.
- "Lucifer": Kelly Clarkson Wants Netflix to Give the Devil His Due [VIDEO]
- DC Comics Confirms Frank Miller and Rafael Grampa's Dark Knight: The Golden Child for December
- DC Comics' December 2019 Solicitations – A Very Few Frankensteined
- DC Black Label Label Launches Daniel Warren Johnson's Past-Apocalyptic Wonder Woman: Dead Earth in December
- This is How Tom King's Batman Ends… Not With a Bang, But With a POW!
- Undiscovered Country Sold For Over A Million Dollars to New Republic Pictures – Will Scott and Charles Be Buying Everyone Drinks at New York Comic Con?
- One In Every Two Comics Ordered in August 2019 Was From Marvel as They Double DC's Marketshare
- Dan DiDio, Scott Dunbier and Marie Javins Discuss Republishing Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez's DC Comics Style Guide
- Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis Responds to Hiring Controversy
- "Justice League" Trinity Get Busty with New Beast Kingdom Series
- Free "Cards of X" Packs Of Cards to Accompany X-Men DX #1 Midnight Launch Parties – Anyone For X_Poker?
- DC Comics' Full Solicitations for December 2019 – Including Doomsday Clock #12
- Doomsday Clock #12 Will Be Out Before The End of the Year… Just.
- Nightwing and the Teen Titans Are Coming Soon to Kotobukiya
- Serpent War: Conan Finally Gets His Own Marvel Event, With Moon Knight Too
- Don't Believe The Hype About Superman Revealing His Secret Identity – Could This Be 'Cuck Kent' Instead?
- IDW Brings John Byrne to New York Comic Con
- One More Time – Crunching Mister Sinister's Gossip Column in Powers Of X #4
LITG eight years ago, Nightwing lost his Dick
Do you remember that Vision sequel that never was? What exactly was the continuity that prevented it?
- The Three Doctors? – 'Believe It' Features Many Doctor Who Casting Choices
- Marvel Comics Cancels Vision Sequel Series
- Henry Cavill Responds to Today's 'Superman' Dust Up
- DC Universe Streaming App Goes Live Early – But What About The Comics?
- Ban These Books: 5 Comics We Should Ban for #BannedBooksWeek [SPOILERS]
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with fourteen years for us as well.
- Donny Cates, writer of Crossover, Venom, Thor, Vanish, God Country and Rednecks
- Jenny McKinnon, author of the Sleaze Castle comic books.
- Brent Erwin, co-owner of Collected: Your Pop Culture Headquarters of Fort Worth, Texas and Partner / COO at Ape Entertainment.
- Ricky-Marcel Pitcher, creator of Can You Kill Hitler? graphic novel.
- Evan Henry, EIC of Black Ship Books.
- Richard Boom, comic book agent.
- Samuel Clarke Hawbaker, artist on Nomad.
- Todd S. Tuttle, artist on Mr T and the T Force, The Green Hornet, Ralph Snart
- Mary Fleener, alternative comics creator of Slutburger.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
-
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.