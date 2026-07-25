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DC Publish Absolute Black Canary by Pornsak Pichetshote & Belen Ortega

DC Comics to publish Absolute Black Canary by Pornsak Pichetshote & Belen Ortega, announced at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary DC announced Absolute Black Canary at San Diego Comic-Con, a one-shot by Pornsak Pichetshote and Belén Ortega.

Absolute Black Canary lands between Absolute Green Arrow #6 and the newly renewed Absolute Green Arrow #7.

The one-shot explores Dinah Lance’s unresolved mysteries after key setups in earlier Absolute Green Arrow issues.

Absolute Green Arrow has expanded from six issues to twelve, with issue #6 set to reveal the true Green Arrow.

Announced at the DC Absolute Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con today, DC Comics will publish an Absolute Black Canary one-shot from Pornsak Pichetshote and Belén Ortega between Absolute Green Arrow #6 and the newly renewed issue Absolute Green Arrow #7. Set between the two Absolute Green Arrow arcs, it will explore Absolute Dinah Lance's own mysteries set up in previous issues, even as Absolute Green Arrow #6 will definitely say who the Absolute Green Arrow is…

Absolute Green Arrow by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque launched earlier this year as a six-issue mini-series, which has now jumped to twelve issues. In this version, successful businessman Oliver Queen is murdered before he can expose his corrupt former business partner. Afterwards, a mysterious serial killer dubbed the Green Arrow Killer, Longbow Killer or simply Green Arrow begins targeting Star City's corrupt elite and billionaires, leaving green arrows in their corpses. The story is framed as an urban horror murder-mystery with slasher elements, described by some as I Know What You Did Last Summer for billionaires. It emphasises gritty violence, social commentary on wealth and corruption, revenge, and a without mercy vigilante hunter vibe. Dinah Lance, here, is an executive protection specialist and former MMA fighter/police officer, and serves as the series' key protagonist. She's investigating the killings while dealing with personal stakes, including connections to the murdered Oliver Queen. Suspects include various familiar DC archers linked to Queen….

DC's Absolute Universe Saturday July 25, 2026 12:30pm – 1:30pmPDT Room 6DE

Award-winning writers and artists behind DC's Absolute line discuss the fan-favorite comics and how these stories are crafted. The panel includes early hints about the justice closing in on Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Absolute cast. Featuring Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), Nick Dragotta (Absolute Batman), Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman), Jeff Lemire (Absolute Flash), Che Grayson (Absolute Catwoman), Pornsak Pichetshote (Absolute Green Arrow), Rafael Albuquerque (Absolute Green Arrow), and others. Moderated by Katie Kubert (group editor, DC) and Andrew Marino (senior editor, DC).

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