DC Reveals Female Brainiac at NYCC- First Appearance Superman #850?

DC Comics ran their big Superman Superstars panel at New York Comic Con the other day, and alongside much news and lots of artwork, they revealed a new character, a female Brainiac, dubbed Queen Brainiac. Spoilers, of course.

Man, after turning down a trans Connie Kent, did DC Comics go straight to a trans Brainiac? Not so fast, YouTube video grifters… Bleeding Cool gets a leak from this week's Superman #7 – or #850, depending on how you want to count it – and it looks like while Brainiac is organising a lot of death raining on the Earth from his big Brainiac space station…

…he is also putting together a little life of his very own as well.

Daddy Brainiac? I understand that he may not be the only one in this comic with parental issues all of a sudden. As the solicits for #8 state "is Lex too busy dealing with the shocking return of his mother in Superman #850?" Now… is this a first appearance or a cameo? As ever the collectors will decide…

SUPERMAN #7 CVR A JAMAL CAMPBELL (#850)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Gleb Melnikov, Dan Jurgens, Various (CA) Jamal Campbell

AN OVERSIZE ANNIVERSARY ISSUE CELEBRATING THE MAN OF STEEL AND HIS LEGACY! Superman #850! A special oversize issue celebrating Superman and his super-legacy! Since the start of Superman #1 and Dawn of DC, a mystery has been brewing in Metropolis. Now that mystery's secrets are unleashed, with startling revelations that set up a massive story in 2024! The Chained continues as Superman battles against an overpowered new menace who wants to destroy Metropolis! Superman must decide if he is willing to follow Lex's tragic orders to take the Chained down! And Lex Luthor is visited by a blast from his past. One that will impact his future forever. Retail: $5.99 SUPERMAN #8 CVR A JAMAL CAMPBELL

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Gleb Melnikov (CA) Jamal Campbell

POWERLESS! Superman versus the Chained concludes! One of the biggest battles Metropolis has ever witnessed comes down to Superman doing the unthinkable and sacrificing his powers to stop the Chained. How does that impact Lex Luthor's plans…or is Lex too busy dealing with the shocking return of his mother in Superman #850?! Retail: $4.99 SUPERMAN #9 CVR A JAMAL CAMPBELL

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Bruno Redondo (CA) Jamal Campbell

SUPER-ARMOR! Superman's battle with the Chained has left him wounded in unexpected ways, but the Lex Luthor Revenge Squad is still forming! To save Metropolis, Superman has no choice but to put on a special armor built by Lex! Featuring artwork from Eisner Award-winning Nightwing artist Bruno Redondo! Retail: $4.99

