Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Action Comics #1100, darkseid, KO

DC Spoils Next Week's Superman Annual In Today's Action Comics #1100

DC Comics spoils next week's Superman Annual plot and cliffhanger in today's Action Comics #1100... (Spoilers)

Article Summary Action Comics #1100 appears to spoil next week’s Superman Annual Year One Thousand.

The issue shows Superboy traveling the timestream to find and rescue his future self

Action Comics #1100 also recaps Superman’s recent Darkseid and King Omega status, with Booster Gold tied to the chaos.

The milestone issue folds in the Silent Knight connection too

Action Comics #1100 by Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell, Dan Slott, Skylar Patridge, Ryan Sook, and Dan Mora is published today by DC Comics. While the Superman Annual: Year One Thousand by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows and Yasmine Putri is published next week. The latter shows where Superman has been missing since the events of K.O. The former… shows what happens to him after that. And resolved next week's cliffhanger, telling us "Superman's godlike powers are fading fast, and he may become lost at the end of time!" Well, as a result of today's Action Comics #1100, we know he won't be. Which sounds like a bad publishing decision, but hey, it is all about time travel, so why not?

There he is, see, at the end of everything after the events of next week's Superman Annual: Year One Thousand… including the word that he'll be growing a superbeard… as the past cast of Action Comics get caught up on all that happened with Superman before.

So, taking a trip through the time stream with the young Clark Kent, Superboy, to find his future self…

It works. The past self saves his future self and they can just deal with the timeline later, right? This is getting rather Brian Bendis X-Men all of a sudden, isn't it?

And Superman has time to thank Booster Gold as well, who was partially responsible for the whole Darkseid thing… and Superman is happy to recap next week's exposition.

Next week's plot and cliffhanger are resolved! Which should, if nothing else, help reduce the general levels of stress and uncertainty in the universe. Oh, and you know that Silent Knight thing we talked about a few weeks ago? That's here too, with the young Clark Kent under the armour…

Action Comics #1100 by Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell, Dan Slott, Skylar Patridge, Ryan Sook, Dan Mora is published today and the Superman Annual: Year One Thousand by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows and Yasmine Putri, which should really be read first, is out next Wednesday.

Action Comics #1100 by Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell, Dan Slott, Skylar Patridge, Ryan Sook, Dan Mora

Celebrate 1,100 issues of Action Comics with DC's top talent and architects of the world of Superman! In April 1938, a man faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound graced the pages of Action Comics #1, and the rest was superhero history. Now together with the talents of writers Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell, and Dan Slott, we honor Superman's storied career and turn toward his thrilling future. Brought to life by the all-star artistic talent of Skylar Patridge, Ryan Sook, Dan Mora, and Lucas Meyer, the Man of Steel has never looked better. 22/7/26 $5.99

Celebrate 1,100 issues of Action Comics with DC's top talent and architects of the world of Superman! In April 1938, a man faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound graced the pages of Action Comics #1, and the rest was superhero history. Now together with the talents of writers Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell, and Dan Slott, we honor Superman's storied career and turn toward his thrilling future. Brought to life by the all-star artistic talent of Skylar Patridge, Ryan Sook, Dan Mora, and Lucas Meyer, the Man of Steel has never looked better. 22/7/26 $5.99 Superman Annual: Year One Thousand by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows and Yasmine Putri

At the end of DC K.O., Superman became King Omega with the powers of a god. But after pushing Darkseid back to the Absolute World, Superman rejected the Heart of Apokolips…and went missing. Now the story of where he went can be told! The future was infected by Darkseid and his Legion—leaving a trail of death and disaster in their wake—including the Legion of Super-Heroes. Now Superman is using Time Trapper's powers to heal the future and correct the damage that has been done. But Superman's godlike powers are fading fast, and he may become lost at the end of time!

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