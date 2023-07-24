Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: batman and robin, dawn of dc, Hush, sdcc, Shush
DC to Create Female Version of Hush Called Shush in Batman And Robin
Batman And Robin by Josh Williamson and Simone Di Meo is launching from DC Comics in September... and will introduce the villain Shush.
Hush was a supervillain created by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, for Batman #609 in 2022, revealed to be Thomas Elliot, childhood friend of Bruce Wayne who tried to murder his own parents and inherit their fortune. His plan failed when Bruce Wayne's father saved Tommy's mother's life, and this began a grudge against the Waynes. Wrapping his face in bandages to conceal his identity, Tommy became a manipulative criminal mastermind to seek revenge…
BATMAN AND ROBIN #1 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO
(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Simone Di Meo
Father and son. Bruce and Damian. Batman and Robin. From Batman vs. Robin to Knight Terrors, a lot has happened to the Dynamic Duo, but now they are back together and ready to fight crime in Gotham–just in time for Batman's most monstrous rogues to team up to turn the city into an urban jungle! A new villain watches from the shadows, intent on revenge, with a plot to turn one of Batman's greatest assets against him! Can Damian help his father solve the case before it's too late? A brand-new fun and exciting father-and-son adventure begins, from DC Comics architect Joshua Williamson and superstar artist Simone Di Meo! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/12/2023