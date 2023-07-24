Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: batman and robin, dawn of dc, Hush, sdcc, Shush

DC to Create Female Version of Hush Called Shush in Batman And Robin

Batman And Robin by Josh Williamson and Simone Di Meo is launching from DC Comics in September... and will introduce the villain Shush.

Josh Williamson and Simone Di Meo is launching from DC Comics in September and, at the Dawn Of DC panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Josh talked about his approach to the series, wanting to tell some fun father and son adventures, with the two getting to know each other without Alfred as a substitute father figure for Damian. And that will see Damian go back to high school and start playing football – just as he does in the Batman And Robin byanis launching from DC Comics in September and, at the Dawn Of DC panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Josh talked about his approach to the series, wanting to tell some fun father and son adventures, with the two getting to know each other without Alfred as a substitute father figure for Damian. And that will see Damian go back to high school and start playing football – just as he does in the Batman And Robin And Howard graphic novels. The goalkeeper on the school team will be the son of a Gotham villain. But it's another villain that got the attention, as Josh states that he made a joke that if he ever made a female version of Hush, he would call her Shush, and that his editor told him that they were going to do it. And now Shush will become a real, if mysterious, villain in Batman and Robin.

Hush was a supervillain created by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, for Batman #609 in 2022, revealed to be Thomas Elliot, childhood friend of Bruce Wayne who tried to murder his own parents and inherit their fortune. His plan failed when Bruce Wayne's father saved Tommy's mother's life, and this began a grudge against the Waynes. Wrapping his face in bandages to conceal his identity, Tommy became a manipulative criminal mastermind to seek revenge…

BATMAN AND ROBIN #1 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

Father and son. Bruce and Damian. Batman and Robin. From Batman vs. Robin to Knight Terrors, a lot has happened to the Dynamic Duo, but now they are back together and ready to fight crime in Gotham–just in time for Batman's most monstrous rogues to team up to turn the city into an urban jungle! A new villain watches from the shadows, intent on revenge, with a plot to turn one of Batman's greatest assets against him! Can Damian help his father solve the case before it's too late? A brand-new fun and exciting father-and-son adventure begins, from DC Comics architect Joshua Williamson and superstar artist Simone Di Meo! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/12/2023

