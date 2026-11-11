Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: bestseller, marketshare

DC Topped Marvel's Comic Store Marketshare By Just 3 Points Last Week

DC Comics Topped Marvel Comics' Comic Store Marketshare By Just 3 Points Last Week...

Article Summary DC Comics led Comic Store Marketshare last week with 41.44%, edging Marvel's 38.43% by just 3 points.

Marvel's Avengers #1 won the week on sales, but DC's Absolute line helped secure the overall marketshare victory.

Image held 10.32% of Comic Store Marketshare, while IDW and Dark Horse were the only others above 2%.

The top 10 chart was dominated by DC and Marvel, with Batman, Absolute Superman, and Spider-Woman ranking high.

Here are the comic book publisher market shares in the direct market of comic book stores as sold from the 3rd to the 11th of November, 2026. You can catch up on previous Bestseller Lists and Marketshare reports at these links. Marvel's Avengers #1 blind bags pushed sales on that title above Absolute Superman #25, but with three Absolute titles, and Absolute Batman #25 still selling, better than Infernal Hulk Vs Spider-Man #1, DC Comics still grabbed most of the marketshare for another week. The battle between the Big Two also squeezed out marketshare elsewhere, with Image Comics only finding 10%, IDW and Dark Horse as the only other publishers to get above 2%…

Last Week's Comic Shop Sales Marketshare By Publisher – Chart

Last Week's Comic Shop Sales Marketshare By Publisher – Table

DC Comics — 41.44%

Marvel Comics— 38.43%

Image Comics— 10.32%

IDW Publishing— 2.23%

Dark Horse Comics — 2.03%

Boom Studios — 1.14%

Oni Press — 1.01%

Mad Cave Studios — 0.94%

Ignition Press — 0.84%

Top 10 Comic Book Sales Of The Week, Including Ratio Percentage Comparisons

Rank Title Percentage 1 Avengers #1 100.00% 2 Absolute Superman #25 57.20% 3 Batman #15 55.94% 4 Absolute Catwoman #4 49.77% 5 Absolute Batman #25 33.34% 6 Infernal Hulk Vs Spider-Man #1 27.33% 7 Demon #2 25.71% 8 DNX #4 23.95% 9 Spider-Woman #1 22.51% 10 Uncanny X-Men #38 21.33%

This is all based on Point-of-Sale data from 600+ stores across the Manage Comics and Comic Shop Assistant systems, provided by Prana Direct Market Solutions. The Prana DM data set provides access to a week's sales data from comic book stores, Monday to Sunday, and is published on Bleeding Cool the following Friday. It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800 to 2000 shops that currently order through the direct market. Bleeding Cool neither receives nor hands out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out. If you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com. Although Rob Liefeld believes this is all A.I. or something like that, I think.

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