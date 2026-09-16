Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Gerry Conway, newlitg

DC Tribute To Gerry Conway In The Daily LITG, 16th September 2026

DC Comics Tribute To Gerry Conway was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

DC Comics Tribute To Gerry Conway was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

DC Comics Tribute To Gerry Conway and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Captain America & Wonder Woman Fighting in WW2

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG two years ago, Return Of The 52 To DC Comics

LITG three years ago, making public domain copies.

LITG four years ago, Charizard Alt Arts

LITG five years ago, Dave Bautista & Swollen Balls

LITG six years ago, Pokemon, Witcher, Karate Kid

LITG seven years ago, Marvel was cancelling the FF.

LITG eight years ago, Quesada was talking to Comicsgate

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Mike Mignola , creator of Hellboy.

, creator of Hellboy. Seth , creator of Palookaville.

, creator of Palookaville. Kurt Busiek , co-creator of Astro City.

, co-creator of Astro City. Comics letterer, Brenda Mings

Mike Choi of Witchblade, X-23, Uncanny X-Men, X-Force and Astonishing Thor.

of Witchblade, X-23, Uncanny X-Men, X-Force and Astonishing Thor. Charles Sellner , CCO and Co-Founder at Visionary Creative Services.

, CCO and Co-Founder at Visionary Creative Services. Richard Douek , comics writer of Wailing Blade, Gutter Magic and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

, comics writer of Wailing Blade, Gutter Magic and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Comic book historian Joey Thingvall.

Alex Giannini , author of Sarah Faire and the House at the End of the World.

, author of Sarah Faire and the House at the End of the World. Comic con promoter Craig Klotz .

. John Schlim Jr, founder/publisher of Ovation Comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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