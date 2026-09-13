Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Justice League, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: absolute, Black Label, DC Next Level, graphic novel, new york comic con, scott snyder, static, vertigo, ya

DC Vertigo, Black Label, Absolute, YA & Next Level NYCC Announcements

DC Vertigo, Black Label, Absolute, YA Graphic Novel and DC Next Level announcements being made at New York Comic Con

Article Summary DC announcements at New York Comic Con kick off with Vertigo and Black Label, including Ho Che Anderson's reveal.

DC's Absolute Universe panel could tease major story plans from Scott Snyder for Absolute Batman and beyond.

DC Next Level at NYCC may bring release details for Vixen, Static, Shadow of the Bat, plus possible new titles.

DC's YA announcements at New York Comic Con spotlight Young Justice by Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo.

We know that Ho Che Anderson's Black Label project from DC Comics will be announced at New York Comic-Con. And this seems to be the panel to announce it, whether or not Ho Che Anderson succeeds in crossing the border. But odds are, it won't be the only one.

DC's Vertigo + Black Label

Thu, Oct 8, 2026 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM North-Room 409

Step beyond the boundaries of the core DC Universe and into the worlds of DC Vertigo and DC Black Label. Join award-winning comic book creators for a look at the stories redefining horror, crime, fantasy, sci-fi, and genres that refuse to fit the mold. Expect exclusive announcements, first looks, and surprises as DC showcases its boldest graphic storytelling.

DC Comics does like New York Comic-Con for announcing Vertigo projects, and one might expect a bunch of new titles this year as well. But what else? The next day brings Absolute, where Scott Snyder is bound to let something slip; he's the Tom Holland of DC Comics… and we have heard some of what is coming for Absolute Batman #26, #27 and #26 recently…

DC's Absolute Universe

Fri, Oct 9, 2026 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM North-Room 405

Celebrate the phenomenon of DC's Absolute line with the award‑winning writers and artists behind these fan-favorite comics. Hear how these stories are crafted and catch the first hints of the justice closing in on Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Absolute cast.

DC's Next Level might be expected to provide more details and even schedules for Vixen by Stephanie Williams and Khary Randolph, Static by Cody Ziglar and Diego Olortegui, and Shadow of the Bat by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez.

DC's Next Level & Beyond

Sat, Oct 10, 2026 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM North-Room 409

Go deeper into DC's Next Level publishing initiative with the storytellers bringing it to life. Join acclaimed and award-winning creators for news, announcements, and exclusive reveals from the newest titles expanding the DC Universe. From breakthrough new series to the next chapter of fan-favorite characters, get a first look at what's ahead for DC's growing Next Level line.

Oh, in fact, we got a little of Rodriguez's Batman on social just the other day… but will there be new titles as well? Probably.

And then Jim Lee is promising something similar at his panel that follows…

DC's Jim Lee & Friends

Sat, Oct 10, 2026 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM North-Room 405

At this year's New York Comic Con, DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee will treat fans to a lineup of surprise announcements, reveals and special guests, along with great conversations with top comic creators, during DC's annual NYCC "Jim Lee & Friends" panel. Moderated by Jim Lee.

And on the final day, find out more about DC's YA graphic novel line… and the new Young Justice series, beginning with Young Justice: Kid Flash And The Blue Beetle by Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo.

DC's YA Phenomenon — Teen Titans: Together

Sun, Oct 11, 2026 12:15 PM – 1:00 PM North-Room 406.3

Join #1 New York Times bestselling author Kami Garcia and artist Gabriel Picolo, the creative team behind DC's bestselling Teen Titans graphic novel series, for the final stop on their Teen Titans: Together tour. Celebrate the epic conclusion to the beloved series as Garcia and Picolo discuss bringing Raven, Beast Boy, Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, and the Titans to life, share behind-the-scenes stories, answer fan questions, and look ahead to their next project together: Young Justice. Bring your Teen Titans cosplay and join us for a celebration of friendship, fandom, and the heroes that brought readers together.

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