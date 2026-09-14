Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: Fanatic, Necretaceous, new york comic con, vertigo

DC Vertigo: Fanatic And Necretaceous… Will We Learn More At NYCC?

LATE: Fanatic and Necretaceous at DC Vertigo, Will We Learn More At New York Comic Con? Probably...

Article Summary DC Vertigo's Fanatic and Necretaceous were announced for 2026, but both books have yet to arrive on schedule.

New York Comic Con 2026 could finally bring updates on Fanatic, Necretaceous, and DC Vertigo’s delayed slate.

Winter 2026 DC Vertigo titles The Crying Doll and A Walking Shadow are also awaiting firm release news.

The article traces DC Vertigo’s shutdown, revival, and NYCC relaunch as the imprint builds toward its next wave.

Announced last year at New York Comic Con from DC Comics, amongst a number of new DC Vertigo comic books was Fanatic by Grace Ellis, co-creator of Lumberjanes, and Hannah Templer of Cosmoknights, in which a woman's obsession with a comic book spirals into a deadly parasocial fixation on its creator, and how such can warp your reality. It was scheduled for the summer of 2026. It did not come out.

Also announced was Necretaceous by DCeased co-creator Tom Taylor and The Boys co-creator Darick Robertson, in which scientists attempt to time-travel to stop a zombie virus, only to land 66 million years in the past, among dinosaurs. Tom Taylor called it "a series about extinction and survival, loss and love, betrayal and friendship, and… zombie dinosaurs! Vertigo returns to DC with an undead roar… The only way to escape a zombie apocalypse is to escape to… the past. Vertigo is back!" Well, not quite, it was scheduled for this autumn without sign. Might we hear more about both of them at NYCC this year?

We are also waiting on news about their Winter 2026 scheduled titles The Crying Doll by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O'Connell, creators of the graphic novel Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me as a Jekyll-and-Hyde thriller about just how far a young woman would go to protect her best friend, who may (or may not) be a killer. And A Walking Shadow by Si Spurrier and Aaron Campbell of John Constantine: Hellblazer: Dead In America. Eight strangers wake up chained to a boat in the woods. No memory. No escape. No explanation. And a monster on their tail. With Aaron Campbell using stop-motion puppets as reference…

Expect to find more soon. In 2020, Bleeding Cool broke the news that DC Comics was to 'shutter' Vertigo. We stated that some books would move to Black Label, and some would no longer be published. American Vampire moved to Black Label, Image Comics announced they'd be publishing the comic SFSX (Safe Sex), and finally, DC made it official. The creator-owned or creator-participant contract had been made more DC-friendly in recent years, which saw a number of creators such as Garth Ennis leave for other, more creative-friendly publishers, but now Vertigo was done. The command came from the previous big boss, Pamela Lifford, who had an aversion to imprints. In 2023, at Thought Bubble Comic Con, Bleeding Cool got the scoop that "in 2024 (or at this stage, more likely 2025), DC Comics will be bringing back Vertigo". In 2024, at New York Comic Con, they announced that a) this was indeed happening and that b) the creator-owned series Nice House By The Sea by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno was pivoting from being a Black Label series to being a Vertigo book to launch the imprint. And now a critique of the very fans of Vertigo itself. Probably. In 2025, at New York Comic Con they announced the new books. And in 2026, they (mostly) published them. More to announce at at New York Comic Con 2026?

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