Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, deluxe, hardcover, wonder woman

DC's Delayed Absolute Deluxe Hardcovers Will Jump From $50 To $60 Each

DC Comics' delayed Absolute Deluxe Hardcovers will jump from $50 to $60 each when they are eventually published

Article Summary DC’s delayed Absolute Batman Deluxe Edition and companion hardcovers are now rescheduled for August to October 2027.

Absolute Batman Deluxe Edition Vol. 1 jumps from $49.99 to $59.99, with The Covers hardcover rising from $35 to $39.99.

Retailer orders for all four DC Absolute Deluxe Hardcovers were cancelled before the books disappeared from key listings.

Absolute Batman Vol. 1 collects issues #1-14, while DC also delays deluxe editions for Absolute Superman and Wonder Woman.

Yesterday, I scooped the news on Bleeding Cool that all four of the Absolute Deluxe Hardcovers had had their orders cancelled from retailers, dropped off the Lunar Distribution levels and hidden on Amazon. The Absolute Batman Deluxe Hardcover, the Absolute Superman Deluxe Hardcover, the Absolute Wonder Woman Deluxe Hardcover, and the Absolute Batman Covers Hardcover have all been rescheduled, if you look hard enough, for August to October next year. But it was also pointed out to me that one reason for the cancelled orders, rather than just a publishing delay, might be that the price has jumped from solicits at $49.99 to new listings for $59.99… while Absolute Batman: The Covers has jumped from $35 to $40…

Absolute Batman: Deluxe Edition Vol 1 Hardcover by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta

The bestselling series gets the premium hardcover treatment! Without the wealth, without the cave, he's still the Absolute Dark Knight! Meet Batman as you've never seen him before, reimagined with a modern origin story at the hands of superstar creative team Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta! Following the events of Absolute Power, Darkseid has created an alternate universe where DC's key heroes have been stripped of some of their advantages. In this world, Gotham City remains as dangerous a place as ever. A gang called the Party Animals has overrun the city, and Mayor Gordon finds his chances of reelection slipping. Amidst the chaos, a young civil engineer named Bruce Wayne has decided to do something about it. Although he lacks the fortune and connections to finance his crusade, nothing will deter him from standing up for the people of his city. This deluxe edition features a bound foil-stamped hardcover and collects the first two critically acclaimed storylines from Absolute Batman #1-14―"The Zoo" and "Abomination." It also contains an introduction from Absolute Universe architect Scott Snyder and development art from superstar artist Nick Dragotta showcasing the creation of this darker, street-level Batman. August 24, 2027 $59.99

The bestselling series gets the premium hardcover treatment! Without the wealth, without the cave, he's still the Absolute Dark Knight! Meet Batman as you've never seen him before, reimagined with a modern origin story at the hands of superstar creative team Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta! Following the events of Absolute Power, Darkseid has created an alternate universe where DC's key heroes have been stripped of some of their advantages. In this world, Gotham City remains as dangerous a place as ever. A gang called the Party Animals has overrun the city, and Mayor Gordon finds his chances of reelection slipping. Amidst the chaos, a young civil engineer named Bruce Wayne has decided to do something about it. Although he lacks the fortune and connections to finance his crusade, nothing will deter him from standing up for the people of his city. This deluxe edition features a bound foil-stamped hardcover and collects the first two critically acclaimed storylines from Absolute Batman #1-14―"The Zoo" and "Abomination." It also contains an introduction from Absolute Universe architect Scott Snyder and development art from superstar artist Nick Dragotta showcasing the creation of this darker, street-level Batman. August 24, 2027 $59.99 Absolute Batman: The Covers Hardcover

Every Absolute Batman variant cover collected in one edition! Because fans demanded it, DC Comics proudly presents this volume of every Absolute Batman variant cover from issues #1-14 in a special hardcover edition. Featuring a who's who of the greatest talents in comics, including Mitch Gerads, Jae Lee, Sean Murphy, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Dan Panosian, and many, many others, this cover gallery collection also includes the original inked artwork of Absolute Batman #1 by Nick Dragotta. August 24, 2027 $39.99

Every Absolute Batman variant cover collected in one edition! Because fans demanded it, DC Comics proudly presents this volume of every Absolute Batman variant cover from issues #1-14 in a special hardcover edition. Featuring a who's who of the greatest talents in comics, including Mitch Gerads, Jae Lee, Sean Murphy, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Dan Panosian, and many, many others, this cover gallery collection also includes the original inked artwork of Absolute Batman #1 by Nick Dragotta. August 24, 2027 $39.99 Absolute Wonder Woman: Deluxe Edition Vol 1 by Kelly Thompson, Hayden Sherman

Celebrate the Eisner Award winner for Best New Series with a premium hardcover collection! Without the island paradise, without the sisterhood that shaped her, without a mission of peace…she's still the Absolute Amazon! In a different, darker world, Diana of Themyscira was not raised in paradise but instead was exiled to the underworld as a baby and raised by an enemy. Darkness and exile did not destroy her; instead, they made her all the stronger—honed into an even greater weapon by tragedy, danger, and magic. Long denied her Amazonian heritage, Diana has finally reached the time for her to rejoin the surface world. Armed with new weapons forged in Hell and a mission that looks a bit more like justice than peace, Diana will not be stopped on her quest to save the world and discover her place in it, even if that means carving it herself! Diana's mission begins as she takes on ancient kaiju, creatures from the pits of Hell, and the gods themselves in this premium deluxe edition hardcover. While she has any number of dangerous weapons, magicks, and witchcraft at her disposal, her enemies will soon learn that the deadliest weapon in her arsenal is her love for her friends and her people. Collects Absolute Wonder Woman #1-14. ‎ August 31, 2027 $59.99

Celebrate the Eisner Award winner for Best New Series with a premium hardcover collection! Without the island paradise, without the sisterhood that shaped her, without a mission of peace…she's still the Absolute Amazon! In a different, darker world, Diana of Themyscira was not raised in paradise but instead was exiled to the underworld as a baby and raised by an enemy. Darkness and exile did not destroy her; instead, they made her all the stronger—honed into an even greater weapon by tragedy, danger, and magic. Long denied her Amazonian heritage, Diana has finally reached the time for her to rejoin the surface world. Armed with new weapons forged in Hell and a mission that looks a bit more like justice than peace, Diana will not be stopped on her quest to save the world and discover her place in it, even if that means carving it herself! Diana's mission begins as she takes on ancient kaiju, creatures from the pits of Hell, and the gods themselves in this premium deluxe edition hardcover. While she has any number of dangerous weapons, magicks, and witchcraft at her disposal, her enemies will soon learn that the deadliest weapon in her arsenal is her love for her friends and her people. Collects Absolute Wonder Woman #1-14. August 31, 2027 $59.99 Absolute Superman Deluxe Edition Vol 1 Hardcover by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval

The Man of Steel gets a new origin for the modern day, captured in a premium hardcover collection! Without the fortress, without the family, without a home… what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel! In a different, darker world, Kal-El landed in a remote Kansas field, the last survivor from an alien planet…but even before that moment, nothing unfolded as you'd expect. As he tries to survive in a world seemingly determined to repeat the mistakes of the demolished Krypton, he'll come into conflict with the globe-straddling Lazarus Corporation and its agenda of exploitation…and go fist-to-fist with its brutal army of Peacemakers! In this premium deluxe edition hardcover, master storytellers Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval introduce a new Superman—a mysterious stranger who drifts around the planet righting wrongs and selflessly fighting for ordinary people as he wrestles with his own loneliness and trauma. But these heroics come with a cost, as some of the most powerful people on and off the planet have taken notice and are plotting to stop this new heroic age before it can even begin. Collects Absolute Superman #1-14. October 12, 2027 $59.99

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